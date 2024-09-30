Bill Cunningham Blues

Lauren welcomes jack of all trades Mark Bozek to the pod. Mark is the the director of The Times of Bill Cunningham, yes, but he's also the author of a new Rizzoli book on the Battle of Versailles and got his start in fashion working for the legendary, and oft-forgotten, designer Willi Smith. Oh, and Mark also worked for Barry Diller and QVC before Diller made him the C.E.O. of HSN. What a career. Lauren also talks tariffs and Trump.