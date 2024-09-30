Lauren is joined by journalist Emilia Petrarca, writer of the excellent newsletter, Shop Rat. They talk Taylor Swift’s new watch hobby, LVMH heir Alexandre Arnault’s new job, the absolutely nuts barrage of holiday gift guides taking over our lives, and whether Bottega Veneta’s Matthieu Blazy is the right designer to lead Chanel. Plus, Lauren recaps Puck’s Stories of the Season event in Hollywood and has some Condé Nast updates.
52:42
Bridge-and-Tunnel Fashion and Balthazar on Election Night
Lauren catches up with Emily Sundberg, author of the the daily Substack Feed Me, which is popular with coastal elites and college students alike. They discuss Barbour jacket knockoffs, Casa Cipriani, how the fashion industry measures up to other crazy industries, Taylor Swift’s favorite restaurant Corner Store, cracks in the paint at Zero Bond, and plenty more. Plus, Lauren tips off listeners on what’s happening with LVMH heir Alexandre Arnault and a W magazine acquisition.
1:11:29
It’s Gala Season!
Lauren is joined by stylist Kate Young to talk about the fall gala season—from Baby2Baby to LACMA Art + Film—but also the state of luxury, the state of the world, and the state of Taylor Swift’s going-out clothes. Plus, Lauren has new details on a fashion micro-drama and checks in on Gap’s turnaround efforts.
1:07:10
Bill Cunningham Blues
Lauren welcomes jack of all trades Mark Bozek to the pod. Mark is the the director of The Times of Bill Cunningham, yes, but he’s also the author of a new Rizzoli book on the Battle of Versailles and got his start in fashion working for the legendary, and oft-forgotten, designer Willi Smith. Oh, and Mark also worked for Barry Diller and QVC before Diller made him the C.E.O. of HSN. What a career. Lauren also talks tariffs and Trump.
1:17:38
Kamala Is a Fashion Person
Lauren is joined by the Wall Street Journal’s Rory Satran to discuss Kamala Harris’s fashion through the ages—including the bootcut jeans and the Chloé suits—as well as the dream of Marc Jacobs at Chanel, and why both Lauren and Rory are spending a disproportionate amount of their journalist salaries on AlaÏa. They also recap two galas that happened over the past week: WSJ.’s Innovators shindig at MoMA and LACMA’s Art + Film Gala, sponsored by Gucci.
Puck correspondent Lauren Sherman and a rotating cast of industry insiders take you deep inside what fashion people are really talking about behind the scenes of this multi-trillion-dollar biz, from creative director switcheroos to M&A drama, D.T.C. downfalls, and magazine mishaps.
Fashion People is an extension of Line Sheet, Lauren’s private email for Puck, where she tracks what’s happening beyond the press releases in fashion, beauty, and media.
New episodes publish twice-weekly, every Tuesday and Friday.