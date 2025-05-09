Powered by RND
Scrubs to Stilettos
Scrubs to Stilettos

Dr. Tiffany Moon & Dr. Nicole Martin
Arts
Scrubs to Stilettos
Latest episode

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • How to Get a Hermès Birkin + Toxic Fashion Truths
    We’re two doctors who love a good lab result and a great handbag—and yes, we’re talking PFAS in yoga pants and how to get your hands on a Birkin in the same breath. In this episode, we’re getting real about the hidden health risks in your favorite activewear, the secrets to shopping Hermes (spoiler: it’s a game), and why luxury fashion should actually be fun. We’re spilling our personal shopping stories (hello, Hermes dog bowls), breaking down what makes a designer bag worth the splurge, and calling out the fakes—literally. If you’ve ever wondered how to shop smart and stay stylish, this one’s for you. New episodes every Thursday!
    --------  
    42:59
  • The Friendship Detox You Didn’t Know You Needed with Dr. Christie Ferrari
    In this episode of Scrubs & Stilettos, we’re diving deep into the real, raw, and sometimes petty world of adult friendships, with clinical psychologist Dr. Christy Ferrari. From ghosting and draining dynamics to feeling left out of kids' birthday parties (yes, we’re going there), we’re talking about the unspoken rules of modern friendships. We’re breaking down how to set boundaries without ghosting, how to spot a one-sided friendship, and why it’s okay if your friend list is getting smaller. Plus, Dr. Christy shares her expert take on giving (and receiving) unsolicited advice, and why being “too honest” might not be as helpful as you think. If you’ve ever felt awkward navigating friendships as an adult, you’re not alone. This episode is your permission slip to do a friendship audit and stop pouring into relationships that don’t pour back. Dr. Christie Ferrari is a Johns Hopkins-trained clinical psychologist specializing in anxiety, mood, behavioral, and sleep concerns. She now focuses on coaching women to become more assertive, stop people-pleasing, set healthy boundaries, navigate mean girl behavior, and build meaningful friendships. Her insights have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, TODAY.com, and PopSugar.  We Also Discuss: Ghosting, Toxic Friends & Friendship Breakups When Advice Backfires: Honesty vs. Overstepping Mom Drama & Birthday Snubs: Handling Social Exclusion Why Making Friends as an Adult Feels So Hard The 4 Types of Friends You Need to Drop in 2025 Learn more about:  Dr. Tiffany Moon is a double board-certified anesthesiologist, entrepreneur, and former cast member of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Known for her quick wit, glam fashion, and unfiltered truth bombs, Tiffany brings a unique combo of medical brilliance and pop culture sass to the mic. 📲 Instagram Dr. Nicole Martin is a board-certified anesthesiologist and cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami. She’s fierce, intelligent, and unapologetically opinionated—adding grace, grit, and plenty of humor to every episode. 📲 Instagram
    --------  
    47:50
  • From Real Housewives to Real Medicine: Ozempic, Botox & Burnout
    We’re two doctors, moms, and former Real Housewives—so yes, we can talk Botox, babies, and burnout in the same breath. In our very first episode of Scrubs & Stilettos, we’re getting real about why we started this podcast (finally!), what it’s really like to juggle medicine, motherhood, and Miami nights—and why dad guilt is absolutely not a thing. We’re spilling our personal tea (yes, there’s celebrity gossip), breaking down the truth about Ozempic, and sharing our no-BS takes on nutrition, body image, and balance. Spoiler: we don’t believe in perfection, but we do believe in protein and a good blowout. If you’ve ever asked, how do they manage it all?—this one’s for you. Pull up a seat, pour a glass, and join us for a smart, stylish, and unfiltered conversation with your two new doctor besties. Lets dive in! - We Also Talk About: - Girlfriends Podcast Tea Time - Celebrity Gossip and Weight Loss Medications - Healthy Eating Habits and Fad Diets - Balancing Work and Family Life Learn more about: Dr. Tiffany Moon is a double board-certified anesthesiologist, entrepreneur, and former cast member of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Known for her quick wit, glam fashion, and unfiltered truth bombs, Tiffany brings a unique combo of medical brilliance and pop culture sass to the mic.  📲 Instagram Dr. Nicole Martin is a board-certified anesthesiologist and cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami. She’s fierce, intelligent, and unapologetically opinionated—adding grace, grit, and plenty of humor to every episode.  📲 Instagram
    --------  
    38:35
  • Introducing: Scrubs to Stilettos
    Welcome to Scrubs & Stilettos—your new favorite guilty pleasure where brains meet beauty and real talk meets real life. Follow and subscribe to be the first notified when our first episode drops on 5/22!
    --------  
    2:21

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Scrubs to Stilettos

Welcome to Scrubs & Stilettos—your new favorite guilty pleasure where brains meet beauty and real talk meets real life. New episodes every Thursday.
Arts

