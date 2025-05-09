The Friendship Detox You Didn’t Know You Needed with Dr. Christie Ferrari

In this episode of Scrubs & Stilettos, we’re diving deep into the real, raw, and sometimes petty world of adult friendships, with clinical psychologist Dr. Christy Ferrari. From ghosting and draining dynamics to feeling left out of kids' birthday parties (yes, we’re going there), we’re talking about the unspoken rules of modern friendships. We’re breaking down how to set boundaries without ghosting, how to spot a one-sided friendship, and why it’s okay if your friend list is getting smaller. Plus, Dr. Christy shares her expert take on giving (and receiving) unsolicited advice, and why being “too honest” might not be as helpful as you think. If you’ve ever felt awkward navigating friendships as an adult, you’re not alone. This episode is your permission slip to do a friendship audit and stop pouring into relationships that don’t pour back. Dr. Christie Ferrari is a Johns Hopkins-trained clinical psychologist specializing in anxiety, mood, behavioral, and sleep concerns. She now focuses on coaching women to become more assertive, stop people-pleasing, set healthy boundaries, navigate mean girl behavior, and build meaningful friendships. Her insights have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, TODAY.com, and PopSugar. We Also Discuss: Ghosting, Toxic Friends & Friendship Breakups When Advice Backfires: Honesty vs. Overstepping Mom Drama & Birthday Snubs: Handling Social Exclusion Why Making Friends as an Adult Feels So Hard The 4 Types of Friends You Need to Drop in 2025 Learn more about: Dr. Tiffany Moon is a double board-certified anesthesiologist, entrepreneur, and former cast member of The Real Housewives of Dallas. Known for her quick wit, glam fashion, and unfiltered truth bombs, Tiffany brings a unique combo of medical brilliance and pop culture sass to the mic. 📲 Instagram Dr. Nicole Martin is a board-certified anesthesiologist and cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami. She’s fierce, intelligent, and unapologetically opinionated—adding grace, grit, and plenty of humor to every episode. 📲 Instagram