Cocktail College

Podcast Cocktail College
VinePair
Want to take your bartending skills to the next level? Join VinePair managing editor Tim McKirdy for a weekly deep-dive into classic cocktails with America's best bartenders.
ArtsFoodEducation

Available Episodes

  • The Rusty Nail
    The Rusty Nail is basically just Scotch and Drambuie, stirred over ice — no citrus, no dilution debates, no garnish wars. And yet, this two-ingredient classic has a history as layered as the whisky it’s built on. Here to explore it with us is Jordan Valls, bar manager at Palomar in Portland, Oregon. Listen on (or read below) to discover Jordan's Rusty Nail recipe — and don't forget to like, review, and subscribe! Jordan Valls' Rusty Nail Recipe Ingredients - ¼ ounce Drambuie - ½ ounce papaya cordial - ½ ounce Cutty Sark Prohibition - 1 ½ ounce Johnnie Walker Red Label - 4 dashes Angostura cocoa bitters - Garnish: orange coin Directions 1. Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. 2. Stir to combine and strain into a rocks glass over a large cube of ice. 3. Garnish with an orange coin. 📧Get in touch: [email protected] 🍸Follow us: - VinePair: https://www.instagram.com/vinepair/ - Tim: https://www.instagram.com/timmckirdy/ - Jordan: https://www.instagram.com/creatine_daiquiri/ - Palomar: https://www.instagram.com/palomarpdx/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    55:16
  • The Hotel Nacional
    Named after the iconic Hotel Nacional de Cuba, today's tropical Daiquiri riff combines rum, pineapple, apricot liqueur, lime, and sugar, serving a perfect balance of elegance and escapism. Beyond its postcard-perfect vibes, the Hotel Nacional carries some serious history. Here to explain it all is SC Baker, bar lead at Epiphany in Louisville, Kentucky. Listen on (or read below) to discover Baker's Hotel Nacional recipe — and don't forget to like, review, and subscribe! SC Baker's Hotel Nacional Recipe Ingredients - 1 ½ ounces lightly aged rum, such as Misguided spirits Red Sky, Hamilton 87 White ‘Stache, Real McCoy 3 year - ½ ounce apricot liqueur, such as Rothman & Winter Orchard Apricot - ¼ ounce rich simple syrup (2:1 white sugar to water) - 1 ounce pineapple juice - ½ ounce lime juice (freshly squeezed or Superjuice) - Garnish: dried apricot on a cocktail pick (optional) Directions 1. Add all of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. 2. Shake until chilled and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. 3. Serve as is or garnish with a dried apricot on a cocktail pick. 📧Get in touch: [email protected] 🍸Follow us: - VinePair: https://www.instagram.com/vinepair/ - Tim: https://www.instagram.com/timmckirdy/ - Baker: https://www.instagram.com/thecuckoochanel/ - Epiphany: https://www.instagram.com/epiphany_ky/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:11:22
  • The Southside
    The Southside is a cocktail with a split personality — part speakeasy classic, part country club staple, and depending on who you ask, a drink with roots in gangsters or golf courses. It’s a simple mix of gin, citrus, mint, and sugar, but behind that refreshing exterior lies a surprisingly tangled history. Here to unpack it all is Ryan Garrison, head bartender at Brooklyn’s Bitter Monk, a lead bartender at New York’s Sugar Monk, and the distillery manager for Atheras Spirits. Listen on (or read below) to discover Ryan's Southside recipe — and don't forget to like, review, and subscribe!Ryan Garrison's Southside Recipe Ingredients - ½ ounce simple syrup- ½ ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice- 2 ounces London Dry Gin, such as Ford's- 5-6 mint leaves- Garnish: attractive mint sprig or simple mint leafDirections 1. Slap chilled Nick & Nora glass with mint leaves then add to a cocktail shaker with the rest of the ingredients and ice.2. Lightly shake until chilled then double strain into one side of the shaker.3. Add a splash of soda water and pour into chilled, prepared Nick & Nora.4. Garnish with mint sprig or single mint leaf.📧Get in touch: [email protected] 🍸Follow us: - VinePair: https://www.instagram.com/vinepair/- Tim: https://www.instagram.com/timmckirdy/ - Ryan: https://www.instagram.com/bartender_garrison/- Bitter Monk: https://www.instagram.com/bittermonkbrooklyn/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    47:14
  • Techniques: Savory Cocktails
    Food-inspired cocktails, ingredient-driven drinks, and cutting-edge techniques: These are some of the key tenets of one of the hottest trends in mixology right now and the topic of today's show. It's savory cocktails, and our guest is David Muhs, head bartender at Brooklyn’s Sama Street, and head bartender and partner at New York’s Monkey Thief. Listen on (or read below) to learn how David brings all these components together in one (of many) delicious recipes — and don't forget to like, review, and subscribe!David Muhs' Major Tom Recipe Ingredients - 1 ounce London Dry Gin- 1 ounce Mizu Lemongrass Shochu- 6 dashes chili tincture (about 3:1 by weight, Florida Orange Blossom or Acacia)- 1 barspoon ginger syrup (2:1)- ½ ounce lemongrass syrup (20 grams fresh lemongrass into 1:1 simple syrup, boiled, seeped, and strained)- ½ ounce CoCo Lopez- 1 ounce fresh lime juice- 1 pickled fish sauce cherry tomato with 1 barspoon pickling liquid (cherry/grape tomatoes pickled with 2 parts rice wine vinegar, 1 part fish sauce, a couple garlic cloves, and Thai chilis, some Cubeb or black peppercorns. 24-hour pickle)- Garnish: lime leaf and atomized lime leaf tinctureDirections 1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice.2. Shake until chilled and strain into a rocks or ceramic glass over one large cube of ice.3. Garnish with a lime leaf and atomized lime leaf tincture.📧 Get in touch: [email protected]🍸Follow us: - VinePair: https://www.instagram.com/vinepair/- Tim: https://www.instagram.com/timmckirdy/ - David: https://www.instagram.com/muhsman/- Monkey Thief: https://www.instagram.com/monkeythiefbar/- Sama Street: https://www.instagram.com/samastreetbk/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:04:18
  • The (Re)Missionary's Downfall
    Few tiki and tropical drinks are as light, herbal, and dangerously sessionable as the Missionary’s Downfall. Created by Don the Beachcomber in the 1930s, it’s one of the genre’s earlier recipes and one of the first cocktails to embrace the power of the blender. And it is the blender itself — and proper blending technique — that will primarily be in our crosshairs on today’s episode. Here to lead us on that exploration is returning guest, VinePair Next Wave Awards Bartender of the Year (2024), and Chief Cocktail Officer at Brooklyn's Sunken Harbor Club, Garret Richard. Listen on (or read below) to discover Garret's Missionary's Downfall recipe — and don't forget to like, review, and subscribe!Garret Richard's Missionary's Downfall Recipe Ingredients - 5 drops saline solution- ½ ounce acid-adjusted pineapple juice* or lime juice- ½ ounce rich honey syrup (about 3:1 by weight, Florida Orange Blossom or Acacia)- ½ ounce peach liqueur, such as Giffard Crème de Pêche de Vigne (from freezer)- ½ ounce RinQuinQuin Peach Aperitif (from freezer)- 1 ounce white rum, such as Probitas or Havana 3-Year (from freezer)- 60 grams chopped pineapple chunks (frozen for a day, then taken out of freezer to defrost, and strained)- 12-13 fresh mint leaves- 1 ½ cups (170 grams) crushed ice- ¼ teaspoon Xantham gum- Garnish: pineapple wedge and mint sprigsDirections 1. Add all ingredients sans ice to a blender and flash blend until fully incorporated (blend for as short a time as possible to achieve this).2. Add ice and blend until chilled and fully incorporated (again, the shorter the better here).3. Serve in a chilled Pearl Diver (or 10 ounce) glass with a spent lime in the bottom, and garnish with mint and pineapple wedge.*Acid Adjusted Pineapple Juice Recipe Ingredients - 3.2 grams citric acid- 2.0 grams malic acid- 100 milliliters fresh pineapple juice (strained)📧 Get in touch: [email protected] 🏆 Garret's Next Wave Awards 2024 profile📖 Techniques! Extracts and Essences With Garret Richard🍍 Tropical Standard🍸Follow us: - VinePair: https://www.instagram.com/vinepair/- Tim: https://www.instagram.com/timmckirdy/ - Garret: https://www.instagram.com/garretjrichard/- Sunken Harbor Club: https://www.instagram.com/sunkenharborclubnyc/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:27:50

About Cocktail College

Want to take your bartending skills to the next level? Join VinePair managing editor Tim McKirdy for a weekly deep-dive into classic cocktails with America’s best bartenders. Cocktail College looks beyond the recipe and explores every aspect of mixology from ingredients and ice to shaking techniques, garnishes, and glassware — elevating your Martinis, Mai Tais, and everything in between. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
