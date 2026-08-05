As the land that will one day become a famous First Growth Chateau changes ownership, the future of this coupe is set in motion. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The tower on the hill finally emerges as the future first growth it’s destined to be—but not without a bit of drama. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Yet another historic shift has been observed with Chardonnay in the United States, creating a spectrum that is unlike any other. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The history of American wine is still being written. And Maryland is the next chapter. Wait until you taste these wines. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Recently on the Vinepair Podcast, Adam and Zach tackled the idea of tradition in wine. Give it a listen! I haven't stopped thinking about it, and I thought I would riff a little on the matter, with some historical context. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Wine 101

About Wine 101

About Wine 101

Wine 101 is a wine podcast for the everyday wine lover. Once a week VinePair's tastings director Keith Beavers will breakdown everything from how wine is made to wine regions of the world in easy-to-digest fashion giving the listener the confidence they need on their wine journey.Follow Keith on Instagram for episode previews and general wine lover musings @vinepairkeith Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.