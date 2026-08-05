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Wine 101

VinePair
ArtsEducation
Wine 101
Latest episode

325 episodes

  • Wine 101

    What does Tradition in Wine Mean

    08/05/2026 | 14 mins.
    Recently on the Vinepair Podcast, Adam and Zach tackled the idea of tradition in wine. Give it a listen! I haven't stopped thinking about it, and I thought I would riff a little on the matter, with some historical context. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Wine 101

    American Wine History's Next Chapter: Maryland

    07/29/2026 | 19 mins.
    The history of American wine is still being written. And Maryland is the next chapter. Wait until you taste these wines. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Wine 101

    American Chardonnay Is American Now

    07/22/2026 | 20 mins.
    Yet another historic shift has been observed with Chardonnay in the United States, creating a spectrum that is unlike any other. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Wine 101

    Château Latour, Part II: The Eve of 1855

    07/15/2026 | 15 mins.
    The tower on the hill finally emerges as the future first growth it’s destined to be—but not without a bit of drama. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Wine 101

    Chateau Latour Part I: Pigeons And Wealth

    07/08/2026 | 15 mins.
    As the land that will one day become a famous First Growth Chateau changes ownership, the future of this coupe is set in motion. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Wine 101
Wine 101 is a wine podcast for the everyday wine lover. Once a week VinePair's tastings director Keith Beavers will breakdown everything from how wine is made to wine regions of the world in easy-to-digest fashion giving the listener the confidence they need on their wine journey.Follow Keith on Instagram for episode previews and general wine lover musings @vinepairkeith Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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