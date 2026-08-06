Josh Mankiewicz sits down with Andrea Canning to discuss her episode, “The Day Dee Disappeared.” In April 2021, Dee Warner vanished from her Michigan farm. Investigators pursued multiple leads, but kept coming back to her husband, Dale. In 2023, Dale Warner was charged with his wife’s murder, even though her remains had not been found. That changed ahead of trial, when Dee’s remains were located in a most unlikely place. Dale was found guilty of second-degree murder. Andrea shares an exclusive clip from her interview with Dee’s nephew, who recounts an unusual visit with a psychic who offered a theory about what might have happened to Dee. Josh and Andrea discuss how they both covered the case and how Josh’s podcast, Missing in America, shed light on Dee’s disappearance early on. Plus, Josh is joined by Dateline producer Sergei Ivonin to answer your questions from social media.



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Listen to the full episode of “The Day Dee Disappeared”: https://swap.fm/l/dl_thedaydeedisappeared



Listen to Josh’s Missing in America episode on Dee’s case: https://swap.fm/l/miadeeannwarner



Start listening to the new season of Missing in America, out now: https://swap.fm/l/miafdlw



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