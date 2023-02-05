Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. More
The Dream House Mystery
24-year-old Lindsay Buziak was just starting out as a real estate agent and thought she landed the assignment of her dreams -- clients who wanted to buy a million dollar home. But golden opportunities are not always what they seem. Josh Mankiewicz reports in this Dateline classic. Originally aired on NBC on September 17, 2010.
5/3/2023
41:51
Along Came Sarah
When a woman's fifth husband dies in a hospital under suspicious circumstances, an investigation reveals a checkered past full of spurned lovers and wild allegations. Keith Morrison reports.
5/2/2023
1:23:46
Talking Dateline: Dead Man Talking
Josh Mankiewicz and Andrea Canning take us behind the scenes of Andrea’s “Dead Man Talking” episode. They discuss Andrea’s memorable interview with Arthur Knight, the man who claims he is not American fugitive Nicholas Alahverdian, also known as Nicholas Rossi. They also talk about the incredible strength of the women who shared their stories with Dateline.
4/26/2023
17:41
Dead Man Talking
Investigators search for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to evade law enforcement agencies. Andrea Canning confronts the man at the center of the international mystery.If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or www.thehotline.org
4/25/2023
1:23:29
Last Dance in the Rockies
For Miriam and Alan Helmick, both widowed, life gave them a second chance at love – until Alan was found dead, and details from Miriam’s past revealed she had some dark secrets. Dennis Murphy reports. Originally aired on NBC on May 14, 2010.