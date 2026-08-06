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903 episodes
OnlyFans model accused of murder. Tupac's alleged killer on trial. Plus, milk carton kids.08/06/2026 | 31 mins.In Miami, 30-year-old OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney is charged with fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in 2022. In Las Vegas, alleged gang leader Duane "Keffe D" Davis faces trial for the murder of 25-year-old hip-hop star Tupac Shakur in a drive-by shooting almost three decades ago. Prosecutors are using his own words as evidence against him. In Dateline Round Up, updates in the trial of former labor and delivery nurse, Lindsay Clancy, accused of murdering her three children. Kouri Richins, Utah mom and children's book author convicted of murdering her husband, is back in court. Plus, the milk carton kids.
Dateline: Missing in America Podcast Season 5: https://www.nbcnews.com/datelinemissing.
Find out more about the cases covered each week here: www.datelinetruecrimeweekly.com.
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- Josh Mankiewicz sits down with Andrea Canning to discuss her episode, “The Day Dee Disappeared.” In April 2021, Dee Warner vanished from her Michigan farm. Investigators pursued multiple leads, but kept coming back to her husband, Dale. In 2023, Dale Warner was charged with his wife’s murder, even though her remains had not been found. That changed ahead of trial, when Dee’s remains were located in a most unlikely place. Dale was found guilty of second-degree murder. Andrea shares an exclusive clip from her interview with Dee’s nephew, who recounts an unusual visit with a psychic who offered a theory about what might have happened to Dee. Josh and Andrea discuss how they both covered the case and how Josh’s podcast, Missing in America, shed light on Dee’s disappearance early on. Plus, Josh is joined by Dateline producer Sergei Ivonin to answer your questions from social media.
Have a question for Talking Dateline? Send us a DM @DatelineNBC or leave a voicemail at (212) 413-5252. Your question could be featured in an upcoming episode.
Listen to the full episode of “The Day Dee Disappeared”: https://swap.fm/l/dl_thedaydeedisappeared
Listen to Josh’s Missing in America episode on Dee’s case: https://swap.fm/l/miadeeannwarner
Start listening to the new season of Missing in America, out now: https://swap.fm/l/miafdlw
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- When Dee Warner vanishes from her farm, her family finds her cars still in the driveway and her wedding ring left behind. Three years later, an X-ray reveals the truth. Andrea Canning reports.
Josh Mankiewicz and Andrea Canning go behind the scenes of the making of this episode in 'Talking Dateline': https://swap.fm/l/talkingdatelinethedaydeedisappeared
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What happened to Ashley Loring Heavy Runner? Preview Dateline: Missing In America Season 508/03/2026 | 2 mins.Hey Dateline fans, here's a special preview of the next episode of Dateline: Missing in America Season 5. In "Secrets in Big Sky Country," Josh Mankiewicz reports on the disappearance of 20-year-old Ashley Loring Heavy Runner. On June 5, 2017, Ashley reportedly went to a couple of house parties on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Browning, Montana. The next day, she and her sister Kimberly Loring messaged each other on Facebook. That is the last time anyone in Ashley’s family has heard from her.
Listen to the full episode in the 'Dateline: Missing in America' feed - something you hear might jog a memory that could help authorities find Ashley.
Follow now to get each episode completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers receive ad-free listening and early access to episodes. swap.fm/l/miafdlw
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Bryan Kohberger changes his mind. Son wants mother's killer back in court. Plus, Missing in America.07/30/2026 | 32 mins.Bryan Kohberger, convicted of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, petitions to withdraw his guilty plea. In Kansas, former Marine Brian McKay was convicted of stalking and killing his estranged wife, Monica. Now he faces a wrongful death lawsuit brought by her son. In Dateline Round Up, updates in the trial of Lindsay Clancy, a former delivery nurse accused of murdering her three young children. Hearing continues for singer D4vd, accused of killing 14-year-old Celeste Rivas-Hernandez and having a sexual relationship with her. Plus, the disappearance of Ashley Loring Heavy Runner, featured in the new season of Dateline: Missing in America.
Find out more about the cases covered each week here: www.datelinetruecrimeweekly.com.
Dateline: Missing in America Podcast Season 5: https://www.nbcnews.com/datelinemissing.
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