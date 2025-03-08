Trump Pulls Ultimate Uno Reverse Card On Illegals (Ep. 1)
In the LIVE premiere of Nightly Scroll Hayley exposes Canada’s new woke PM, an MSNBC panelist who thinks Ukrainians are MORE American than Americans (???), and the Trump administration flipping the script on illegal aliens, using the Biden admin’s CBP One app to facilitate deportations. Then, Hayley scrolls through a wild scene at Paris Fashion Week, intolerant lefties on TikTok, and more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
30:26
National Privacy Tour (PREVIEW: 05)
Live Show coming Soon
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
14:26
Nightly Scroll With Hayley (PREVIEW: 03)
Hope you all enjoy this preview into our new show "The Nightly Scroll With Hayley"
Check out more of Hayley - @hayleycaronia on TikTok, Instagram, X & Truth
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
10:48
Nightly Scroll With Hayley (PREVIEW: 02)
Hope you all enjoy this preview into our new show "The Nightly Scroll With Hayley"
Check out more of Hayley - @hayleycaronia on TikTok, Instagram, X & Truth
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
11:48
Nightly Scroll with Haley Trailer
Tune in to Nightly Scroll, where Hayley Caronia brings her sharp wit and unapologetic conservative perspective to the airwaves. Each night, Hayley dives into the latest headlines, trending stories, and hot-button issues shaping the political landscape, delivering candid commentary that cuts through the noise. With a blend of fiery debate, insightful analysis, and a no-nonsense take on today's culture wars, Nightly Scroll is your go-to destination for conservative talk that pulls no punches. Whether she's unpacking policy battles, calling out hypocrisy, or spotlighting the voices that matter, Hayley keeps you informed, engaged, and ready to scroll through the chaos of the modern world—one bold opinion at a time.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Tune in to Nightly Scroll, where Hayley Caronia brings her sharp wit and unapologetic conservative perspective to the airwaves. Each night, Hayley dives into the latest headlines, trending stories, and hot-button issues shaping the political landscape, delivering candid commentary that cuts through the noise. With a blend of fiery debate, insightful analysis, and a no-nonsense take on today's culture wars, Nightly Scroll is your go-to destination for conservative talk that pulls no punches. Whether she's unpacking policy battles, calling out hypocrisy, or spotlighting the voices that matter, Hayley keeps you informed, engaged, and ready to scroll through the chaos of the modern world—one bold opinion at a time.
Listen to Nightly Scroll with Hayley, Candace and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app