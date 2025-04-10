🚨 COMING SOON: Gov360 – Your Full Circle View on Local Government 🎙️
Local government work has never been more important - or more challenging.
Between tight budgets, toxic politics, and keyboard warriors, public service demands resilience, innovation, and better communication than ever before.
That’s why we're launching Gov360 - a new podcast for the people shaping our communities from the inside out.
Hosted by City Manager Chris Mann, Gov360 brings you candid conversations, real-world solutions, and expert insights from local government leaders across the country.
💡If you’re a city manager, policymaker, or public servant striving to lead in this complex environment, this podcast is for you.
🎧 Watch the trailer below, follow Gov360, and be the first to know when we drop Episode 1!
Hosted by City Manager Chris Mann, Gov360 dives into the policies, innovations, and challenges shaping communities across the nation. Whether you are a city manager, policy maker, or dedicated public servant, this podcast delivers expert insights, real-world solutions, and candid conversations with local government leaders.
Stay informed. Stay inspired. Get the full picture of what’s happening in local government - only on Gov360.