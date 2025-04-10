Gov360 Trailer

🚨 COMING SOON: Gov360 – Your Full Circle View on Local Government 🎙️ Local government work has never been more important - or more challenging. Between tight budgets, toxic politics, and keyboard warriors, public service demands resilience, innovation, and better communication than ever before. That's why we're launching Gov360 - a new podcast for the people shaping our communities from the inside out. Hosted by City Manager Chris Mann, Gov360 brings you candid conversations, real-world solutions, and expert insights from local government leaders across the country. 💡If you're a city manager, policymaker, or public servant striving to lead in this complex environment, this podcast is for you. 🎧 Watch the trailer below, follow Gov360, and be the first to know when we drop Episode 1!