He Walked Across America in Support of Veteran Mental Health
How do you raise awareness for a serious cause like Veteran Mental Health? https://al2la.org You start at Step 1. That's exactly what retired Chief Petty Officer Robert Luna did when he began his walk across the United States, connecting with communities, veterans, servicemembers and giving out free hugs to anyone that wanted one.
I met up with Rob as he culminated his journey in Long Beach, CA. @AL2LAwalk
10 short chapters on what you need to think about before leaving the military. Our book "Bottom Line Up Front" get it on Amazon here https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DCZVG7WX/ref=cm_sw_r_as_gl_api_gl_ZEGCJG6T509Z7NNK7609?linkCode=ml2&tag=militaryret06-20
20:25
Why your military pension is worth more than you think 2024
AmaYes, Military Pensions are worth Millions over a lifetime! In this video, I calculate Military Retirement for an E6, E7, E8, CWO2, CWO3, O4 and O5 and reveal the lifetime value of the pension for each of these ranks.
6:56
38 CFR discussion - Key points and things to know
38 CFR discussion with some guest hosts. Really trying something experimental for this episode but I think it will bring some value to all of you.
This is a discussion based on the entire 38 CFR, crafted with some help from AI. If you find anything that sounds crazy let us know, but I reviewed it and everything sounds spot on.
Enjoy
Chapters
(00:00) Understanding VA Disability Ratings
(02:47) The Importance of Functional Impairment
(05:57) Total Disability Ratings Explained
(08:50) Evaluating Specific Conditions: Tuberculosis and Beyond
(12:11) Mental Health and Its Impact on Ratings
(14:50) Complexities of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
(18:10) Muscle and Circulatory Injuries
(21:04) Respiratory Conditions and Their Ratings
23:18
Post-Retirement Responsibilities Explained
Our Book is out now on Amazon! https://amzn.to/3NpLsYw
In this episode of the Military Retirement Podcast, hosts John McConnell and Victor De La Flor discuss the challenges veterans face during their transition to civilian life. They emphasize the importance of support systems, the mental health impacts of military life, and the significance of mindfulness practices like meditation and writing. The conversation also touches on the decision-making process regarding military retirement and the reflections on life after service. In this conversation, John and Vic discuss various aspects of life after military service, including the cost of living, the importance of volunteering, and the transition to civilian life. They share personal anecdotes about friends and mentors, highlight the significance of community support for veterans, and emphasize the need for resources and preparation for retirement. The discussion also touches on healthcare options and the blended retirement system, providing insights for those navigating life after military service. In this conversation, John and Vic discuss various aspects of transitioning from military to civilian life, focusing on the Blended Retirement System (BRS), survivor benefits, and the importance of accessing VA resources. They emphasize the need for proper planning, understanding financial implications, and the significance of community support for veterans. The discussion also touches on practical steps to take before and after retirement, including managing medical records and engaging with veteran organizations.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Military Retirement Podcast
02:59 The Importance of Veteran Support
05:53 Navigating Work Stress After Vacation
09:13 The Impact of Military Life on Mental Health
12:06 Meditation and Mindfulness Practices
19:01 The Role of Writing in Mental Clarity
23:47 Deciding Between Military and Civilian Life
29:53 Reflections on Retirement Decisions
34:22 Cost of Living and Lifestyle Choices
38:10 Volunteering and Community Support
41:41 Transitioning from Military to Civilian Life
46:31 Resources for Veterans
54:56 Preparing for Retirement
01:07:21 Understanding the Blended Retirement System (BRS) and Survivor Benefits
01:14:05 Navigating Post-Retirement Changes and Responsibilities
01:21:19 Accessing VA Benefits and Resources After Retirement
01:29:32 Engaging with the Veteran Community and Support Networks
01:36:45 Final Thoughts on Transitioning from Military to Civilian Life
Brigadier General Lori Sutton shares her journey from military service to retirement, focusing on her experiences with PTSD, the importance of mental health, and the influence of her family on her career. "The Bottom Line Up Front - What You Need To Know Before You Leave The Military" https://amzn.to/3zfMxip
Sutton reflects on her leadership roles, the impact of her work, and the lessons learned throughout her career, emphasizing the need for change and support within the military community. Loree shares her journey from military service to advocating for veterans' mental health. She discusses her transition to Brooklyn, her role in the Veterans Affairs office, and the importance of understanding the unique needs of veterans. The discussion also delves into the emerging field of psychedelics in mental health treatment and the urgent need for change in veteran care.
(00:00) Loree Sutton's Military Experience and Passion for Work00:23 Interviewing Loree Sutton01:41 Addressing PTSD and the Veteran Suicide Epidemic
(02:02) Loree Sutton's Background and Decision to Join the Military
(04:28) Holistic Approaches to Mental Health Treatment
(05:43) Expectations and Meeting Them in the Army
(07:43) Influences and Passion Projects
(10:22) Finding Passion in Work
(13:49) The Influence of Parents and Grandparents
(18:18) Work Ethic and Dedication
(19:17) The Potential of Psychedelic Therapies for PTSD
(20:31) Family Stories and Lessons Learned
(21:58) The Influence of Loree Sutton's Father
(25:34) Enlisting in the Army and Serving in the Korean War
(28:11) Becoming the Director of the Center of Excellence
(33:59) Policy Changes Needed for Improved Access to Innovative Treatments
(36:31) Brain Health and the Impact of Traumatic Brain Injury
(40:36) Becoming the Commissioner for the Mayor's Office of Veterans Affairs
(47:08) Understanding Mobbing in the Military
(48:31) Finding Support and Purpose in Post-Military Life
(55:46) Celebrating Service: Retirement Ceremony Reflections
(01:03:06) Continued Dialogue and Collaboration for Advancing Mental Health Care
(1:07:11) Finding Sanctuary in New Mexico Post-Retirement
(1:14:16) Reflections on Becoming Whole and Finding Wisdom
(1:23:22) Book Recommendations for Veterans and Personal Growth
(1:33:15) Exploring Psychedelic Therapies and the VA's Role
(1:40:40) Discussing the Invisible War and Advocacy for Sexual Assault Survivors
(1:45:30) Holistic Approach to Veteran Mental Health
(1:51:30) Closing Thoughts: Vet Centers and Community Connection
#Links#
🔗 All of my recording/editing equipment can be found here: https://kit.co/Chief_McConnell/john-mcconnell
🔗 @riversidefm - https://riverside.fm/?utm_campaign=campaign_2&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=rewardful&via=john-mcconnell
🔗 Restrepo Documentary - https://amzn.to/4dap2Fb
#Books#
📚Ripple of Hope - Robert F Kennedy - https://amzn.to/3MW1clK
📚Joseph Campbell and the power of myth with Bill Moyers - https://amzn.to/3B87pZf
📚Thou Art That - Collective works of Joseph Campbell - https://amzn.to/3TClKUb
📚Tribe - Sebastian Junger - https://amzn.to/3XPj2gD
📚Here I Am: The Story of Tim Hetherington, War Photographer - https://amzn.to/4ewcOaW
📚The Denial of Death - Earnest Becker - https://amzn.to/3ZsIE47
📚Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations - Thomas Friedman - https://amzn.to/3ZroHuH
📚Odysseus in America: Combat Trauma and the Trials of Homecoming - Jonathan Shay - https://amzn.to/4eujKp1
📚The Lucifer Effect: Understanding How Good People Turn Evil - Philip Zimbardo - https://amzn.to/4ey9v3j
Thank you for your service!
Highlighting military retirement journeys from all walks of the military. Wide ranging long form conversations with Veterans. We discuss the retirement process, life starting in the military, and life after the military. Also talk to former military members who transitioned before reaching retirement and started their own businesses.