Understanding Veteran Mental Health: Loree Sutton BG (RET)

Brigadier General Lori Sutton shares her journey from military service to retirement, focusing on her experiences with PTSD, the importance of mental health, and the influence of her family on her career. Sutton reflects on her leadership roles, the impact of her work, and the lessons learned throughout her career, emphasizing the need for change and support within the military community. Loree shares her journey from military service to advocating for veterans' mental health. She discusses her transition to Brooklyn, her role in the Veterans Affairs office, and the importance of understanding the unique needs of veterans. The discussion also delves into the emerging field of psychedelics in mental health treatment and the urgent need for change in veteran care. (00:00) Loree Sutton's Military Experience and Passion for Work00:23 Interviewing Loree Sutton01:41 Addressing PTSD and the Veteran Suicide Epidemic (02:02) Loree Sutton's Background and Decision to Join the Military (04:28) Holistic Approaches to Mental Health Treatment (05:43) Expectations and Meeting Them in the Army (07:43) Influences and Passion Projects (10:22) Finding Passion in Work (13:49) The Influence of Parents and Grandparents (18:18) Work Ethic and Dedication (19:17) The Potential of Psychedelic Therapies for PTSD (20:31) Family Stories and Lessons Learned (21:58) The Influence of Loree Sutton's Father (25:34) Enlisting in the Army and Serving in the Korean War (28:11) Becoming the Director of the Center of Excellence (33:59) Policy Changes Needed for Improved Access to Innovative Treatments (36:31) Brain Health and the Impact of Traumatic Brain Injury (40:36) Becoming the Commissioner for the Mayor's Office of Veterans Affairs (47:08) Understanding Mobbing in the Military (48:31) Finding Support and Purpose in Post-Military Life (55:46) Celebrating Service: Retirement Ceremony Reflections (01:03:06) Continued Dialogue and Collaboration for Advancing Mental Health Care (1:07:11) Finding Sanctuary in New Mexico Post-Retirement (1:14:16) Reflections on Becoming Whole and Finding Wisdom (1:23:22) Book Recommendations for Veterans and Personal Growth (1:33:15) Exploring Psychedelic Therapies and the VA's Role (1:40:40) Discussing the Invisible War and Advocacy for Sexual Assault Survivors (1:45:30) Holistic Approach to Veteran Mental Health (1:51:30) Closing Thoughts: Vet Centers and Community Connection