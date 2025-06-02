The 5 Signs a Nation Is Headed Toward Collapse

In this episode, GNSI's Glenn Beckmann hosts a conversation with Dr. Chris Mason—retired U.S. Army War College professor—about a major new research project on internal conflict, now based at the University of South Florida. Dr. Mason shares insights from over 150 case studies and outlines five key factors that help predict when governments fail.He's joined by Dr. Rob Burell, GNSI's expert in resistance and resiliency, along with two students from the USF Future Strategist Program for a thoughtful discussion on what these findings mean for national security and global stability.Topics include: • National identity and state legitimacy • Security vacuums and external sanctuaries • Lessons for policymakers and military leaders • How this predictive tool can inform real-world strategyPlus: GNSI updates and upcoming events you won't want to miss.Follow the GNSI Podcast for more conversations on global security, conflict, and the future of strategy.Links from the episode:• Decision Briefs – Submission instructions • "The Strategic Lessons Unlearned from Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan: Why the ANSF Will Not Hold, and the Implications for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan" book by Dr. Chris MasonAt the Boundary from the Global and National Security Institute at the University of South Florida, features global and national security issues we've found to be insightful, intriguing, fascinating, maybe controversial, but overall just worth talking about.