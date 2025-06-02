From Deep Sea to Deep Policy: What's Fueling the Modern Energy Race?
In this episode of At the Boundary, Dr. Andrew Whiskeyman sits down with Milo McBride of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace to explore one of the most consequential issues in global security today: the race for critical minerals and the future of energy transition.From solar and battery innovation to deep sea mining and friendshoring strategies, this conversation breaks down how access to rare earth elements, lithium, and other essential materials is reshaping geopolitics, military readiness, and climate ambitions. McBride shares why China's dominance in energy supply chains is a structural challenge for the U.S., how new geothermal and battery storage technologies could offer a way forward, and what policies might close the gap between environmental ideals and practical realities.If you care about energy security, emerging tech, or the intersection of national strategy and sustainability, this is a must-listen.At the Boundary from the Global and National Security Institute at the University of South Florida, features global and national security issues we've found to be insightful, intriguing, fascinating, maybe controversial, but overall just worth talking about.A "boundary" is a place, either literal or figurative, where two forces exist in close proximity to each other. Sometimes that boundary is in a state of harmony. More often than not, that boundary has a bit of chaos baked in. The Global and National Security Institute will live on the boundary of security policy and technology and that's where this podcast will focus. The mission of GNSI is to provide actionable solutions to 21st-century security challenges for decision-makers at the local, state, national and global levels. We hope you enjoy At the Boundary.Look for our other publications and products on our website publications page.
37:18
The Coalition You’ve Never Heard Of—But Can’t Afford to Ignore
In this Memorial Day edition of At the Boundary, host Jim Cardoso sits down with Colonel Allan Peterson, the Danish senior national representative to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and the new chairman of its 35-nation military coalition. Based in Tampa, Florida, this enduring coalition was born out of the post-9/11 fight against terrorism—but its mission has since evolved dramatically.Colonel Peterson offers a rare insider's look at how partner nations are collaborating on today's most pressing security challenges, from freedom of navigation in the Red Sea to the uncertain futures of Iraq and Syria. As global attention shifts to the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine, why does the Middle East still demand a dedicated multinational presence? And what makes this coalition, quietly operating inside MacDill Air Force Base, such a strategic asset?If you're interested in defense policy, military coalitions, or U.S. foreign relations in the Middle East, this episode delivers timely insight into a vital—but often overlooked—pillar of American national security strategy.
36:50
Battlefield Medical Lessons from Ukraine: Adapting to Future Conflict
Description: In this episode of At the Boundary, GNSI's Jim Cardoso sits down with Dr. Tracey Pérez Koehlmoos—Director of the Center for Health Services Research and Doctoral Programs in Preventive Medicine & Biostatistics at the Uniformed Services University—to explore how lessons from the Ukraine war are reshaping U.S. battlefield medicine.From the death of the "Golden Hour" to the rise of drone evacuations and mobile surgical units, this conversation examines how the U.S. military is preparing for medical realities in future conflicts—especially across vast, maritime regions like INDOPACOM.Topics include: • Why traditional evacuation timelines are no longer reliable • Medical innovation in low-air-superiority environments • Field surgeries, hospital trains, and rapid-deployment surgical ships • Challenges of sustaining operating rooms at sea • Digitizing battlefield medical records • Impacts of aging fighting forces and declining youth healthFollow the GNSI Podcast At the Boundary for weekly conversations on global security, strategy, and defense innovation.Links from the episode:• GNSI YouTube page• Transatlantic Forum on Cybersecurity with GNSI, Paris-Saclay, and the Florida Center for Cybersecurity• "The Spy and the State: The History of American Intelligence" by Jeff Rogg
39:44
The 5 Signs a Nation Is Headed Toward Collapse
In this episode, GNSI's Glenn Beckmann hosts a conversation with Dr. Chris Mason—retired U.S. Army War College professor—about a major new research project on internal conflict, now based at the University of South Florida. Dr. Mason shares insights from over 150 case studies and outlines five key factors that help predict when governments fail.He's joined by Dr. Rob Burell, GNSI's expert in resistance and resiliency, along with two students from the USF Future Strategist Program for a thoughtful discussion on what these findings mean for national security and global stability.Topics include: • National identity and state legitimacy • Security vacuums and external sanctuaries • Lessons for policymakers and military leaders • How this predictive tool can inform real-world strategyPlus: GNSI updates and upcoming events you won't want to miss.Follow the GNSI Podcast for more conversations on global security, conflict, and the future of strategy.Links from the episode:• Decision Briefs – Submission instructions • "The Strategic Lessons Unlearned from Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan: Why the ANSF Will Not Hold, and the Implications for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan" book by Dr. Chris Mason
37:27
From Battlefield to Battery: The Critical Mineral Supply Crisis
In this episode of At the Boundary, guest host GNSI publications coordinator Heather Ward speaks with Dr. Vlado Vivoda of the University of Queensland to explore the strategic role of critical minerals in modern technology, clean energy, and national security.Dr. Vivoda explains why minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements are vital to everything from EV batteries and smartphones to advanced defense technology. The discussion highlights the risks of supply chain vulnerability, including China's dominance in mineral refining and global production, and the regulatory challenges facing U.S. mineral policy. Key topics include:🔹 The role of critical minerals in defense and energy 🔹 Why the U.S. mineral supply chain is at risk 🔹 How mineral recycling and alternative tech could reduce dependency 🔹 The need for faster mine permitting and strategic resource planning🎙️ Learn why securing critical materials is essential to global stability, economic resilience, and national defense.Links from the episode:• GNSI Decision Brief: "De Oppresso Liber – Applying Green Beret Identity and Ethos to Build U.S. Military Resiliency" By Drs. Joseph Long and Rob Burell and retired Lt General Charles Cleveland• GNSI Video Series Interview with Ambassador John J. Sullivan
“At the Boundary” is going to feature global and national strategy insights that we think our fans will want to know about. That could mean live interviews, engagements with distinguished thought leaders, conference highlights, and more. It will pull in a broad array of government, industry, and academic partners, ensuring we don’t produce a dull uniformity of ideas. It will also be a platform to showcase all the great things going on with GNSI, our partners, and USF.