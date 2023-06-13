Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Political Voices Network
Welcome to Are you F’ng Kidding Me, with JoJoFromJerz. JoJo dives into the latest news and discussions in the world of politics. From key elections to national ... More
  • How Do You Say DeSantis? With Guest Ron Filipkowski
    JoJo talks about Trump Indictment #2 and chats with former Federal Prosecutor and co-host of MAGA Uncovered Ron Filipkowski about Ron DeSantis and the state of the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/14/2023
    44:49
  • Trailer
    Coming soon... Are you F’ng Kidding Me, with JoJoFromJerzSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/13/2023
    0:47

About Are You F'ng Kidding Me? With JoJoFromJerz

Welcome to Are you F’ng Kidding Me, with JoJoFromJerz. JoJo dives into the latest news and discussions in the world of politics. From key elections to national policies, she covers it all. Her weekly guests provide insightful analysis and opinions on pressing issues, while she does her best to facilitate lively (and hopefully humorous) conversations. Join JoJoFromJerz every week as she explores the complex and constantly evolving landscape of politics, all with her signature sass &amp; snark. Are you F’ng Kidding Me, with JoJoFromJerz. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

