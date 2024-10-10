Curtis Fox, Former Green Beret and Author of 'Hybrid Warfare'

Curtis Fox, former Green Beret, 10th Special Forces Group member, and author of "Hybrid Warfare" returns to SOFREP Radio to give insight into the war in Ukraine and Russia's perspectives on it. Fox also talks about other key stakeholders in this conflict, emphasizing Poland, and how their goal is never to be subjugated by Russia again. Fox then details the unbelievably sophisticated and top-secret sleeper spy programs of the Soviet Union which are now being replicated in the digital age by Russia. He also gives deep intel on how Russia destabilizes Western and African governments, the actual tactics they use, and how they weaponize oil to achieve their objectives.