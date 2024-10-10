Jim Whaley (Ret.) Army Lt. Col. and CEO of Mission Roll Call
Mission Roll Call is the first of its kind: a non-partisan movement that gives our community an opportunity to speak on the issues that are most important to them. We partner with our network of veterans, their families, supporters, and veteran service organizations in our coalition to advocate for positive change in the lives of all veterans. Through polling, direct outreach, and media appearances, Mission Roll Call gathers and delivers the unfiltered, unbiased, and apolitical voice of veterans and their supporters across America, advocating for meaningful improvements and ensuring their concerns and ideas are heard at the highest levels of policy-making.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:03:30
From Service to Skydio: Military Veterans Shaping Drone Technology
SOFREP Podcast host Aaron “Rad” Radl sits down with three Skydio veterans—Mike Deeds, Josh Coryell, and Bryan King—as they share stories from their military careers and discuss the unique skills they bring to their current roles at Skydio. With years of service across the Air Force and Army, they explore the challenges of transitioning from military to civilian roles, how their experiences inform their work in cutting-edge drone technology, and the significance of continuing to serve the nation in a new capacity. This conversation honors their journeys and contributions, both past and present.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
57:37
Col. (Ret) Seth Krummrich, Vice President of Client Risk Management at Global Guardian
Joining Rad in this episode is 28-year US Army Veteran, Colonel (Retired) Seth Krummrich. Seth's has experience in extensive Intelligence, Counter-Terrorism and Special Operations. He has commanded 5 organizations including a Reconnaissance platoon, Special Forces Team, Regional Survey Team, Special Forces Battalion, and the Fort Irwin CA Garrison. Seth also had numerous Combat and classified deployments to include Iraq, Afghanistan, and over 18 Horn of Africa, Middle East, and Central Asian countries.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:13:59
Chris Novritsch, Former Scout Sniper and Airsofter
Novritsch, whose real name is Christoph Neuwirth, comes from Austria. He served as a scout sniper in the Austrian military. From this active time in military, he adopted many skills into airsoft sports and still uses them there today. He also incorporates this know-how in the development of his weapon models. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
43:21
Curtis Fox, Former Green Beret and Author of 'Hybrid Warfare'
Curtis Fox, former Green Beret, 10th Special Forces Group member, and author of "Hybrid Warfare" returns to SOFREP Radio to give insight into the war in Ukraine and Russia's perspectives on it. Fox also talks about other key stakeholders in this conflict, emphasizing Poland, and how their goal is never to be subjugated by Russia again. Fox then details the unbelievably sophisticated and top-secret sleeper spy programs of the Soviet Union which are now being replicated in the digital age by Russia. He also gives deep intel on how Russia destabilizes Western and African governments, the actual tactics they use, and how they weaponize oil to achieve their objectives. Learn more about Curtis and his work: https://www.hybridwarfare.info/ Get a copy of "Hybrid Warfare": https://amzn.to/3TAYWEm Join the SOFREP Book Club here: https://sofrep.com/book-club See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.