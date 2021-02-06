When Heidi Murkoff wrote the book ‘What To Expect When You’re Expecting’, she was pregnant with her daughter Emma. Her mission was simple: to help parents know ... More
Mom Guilt
Starting in the early stages of pregnancy, mom guilt often comes with the parenting territory. You're giving it everything you've got, but thoughts of doubt and guilt tend to be unavoidable. This week, Heidi and Emma are tackling your biggest concerns around mom guilt and the factors that can lead to those feelings of doubt, from navigating sibling relationships to balancing screen time. They also share helpful tips on how you can stave off mom guilt — because you deserve to feel like the wonderful parent you are.
6/16/2021
23:30
Your ‘TMI’ Pregnancy Questions
Pregnancy comes with a lot of questions, including some that may feel super personal. Not to worry: that's completely normal! This week, Heidi and Emma give unfiltered answers to real questions from What to Expect community moms — and nothing is off limits. From pregnancy sex to what goes on during labor and delivery to all-things vagina care, get clarity on your top "TMI" pregnancy questions by listening to this helpful conversation.
6/9/2021
26:59
Starting Solids
It's one of the most momentous (and messy) milestones of the first year: starting solids. But as you think about baby's first bite, you're probably wondering what exactly that first bite should be… not to mention exactly how and when you should be serving it up. This week, Heidi and Emma cover everything you need to know about starting solids, from the questions to ask your pediatrician, to baby led weaning, to the best first foods to try and concerns about allergies.
6/2/2021
25:06
Your Top Pregnancy Questions
You all know that Heidi loves answering your pregnancy questions! This week, Heidi is joined by What To Expect Community Director, Sara Stefanik. Sara has collected the most popular questions from the What To Expect community for Heidi - everything from symptoms, to labor and delivery, to the safety of some of your favorite things, like hair dye and blue cheese.
5/26/2021
31:00
Postpartum Recovery with ‘The Vagina Whisperer’, Sara Reardon
Pelvic floor Physical Therapist, 'The Vagina Whisperer', Sara Reardon is back! This week, she joins Heidi to cover everything you need to know about postpartum recovery. How much pain is normal, and what can you do to find relief? How can you take the fear out of the first poop, and optimize postpartum bladder control? And what about getting back to sex and exercise? Whether you have a vaginal delivery or a c-section, this episode is full of tips, tricks, and information that will empower you to prioritize healthy healing.
