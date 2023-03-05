Ghost of a Podcast: Astrology & Advice with Jessica Lanyadoo

317: Inquiring Minds!

Jessica answers 6 people's questions on the pod this week—because inquiring minds need to know! One listener wonders if they feel more emotions more deeply than others, while another inquires about their 6th house stellium and whether it means that their career is written in the stars. A listener wants to understand where trauma ends and the astrological chart begins, and another asks if they're lazy or actually living a lie. "Confused" wants help with her obsessive drive to know about the future, and finally, N is worried about their Venus Square to Saturn and wants to know what it means for them, given the dire things that they've read about it online.