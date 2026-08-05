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Ghost of a Podcast: Astrology & Advice with Jessica Lanyadoo
Jessica Lanyadoo
Latest episode
651 episodes
- Since the birth of her second child five months ago, Lolo has woken up to the climate catastrophe as something that is happening now—and that is only going to get worse. It's making her feel like she's trying to raise her children at the end of the world. Lolo and Jessica have an honest conversation about this impossible situation. Watch the video version of Ghost of a Podcast on Jessica's Patreon or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/jessicalanyadoo/videos
📍 Find loads of extras including mentorship + a monthly bonus episode of Ghost only on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JessicaLanyadoo
🔮 Learn with Jessica, get her astrology book, and find your free weekly horoscope at https://www.lovelanyadoo.com/
🩷 Get Astrology for Real Relationships here: https://marcusbooks.com/search?q=lanyadoo 📕
👀 Track transits like a pro! Astrology for Days is available at astrologyfordays.com
🏳️⚧️Resources for & to support trans safety + care:
https://tranzmission.org/
https://transrescue.org
https://transsafety.fund
https://www.blacktranstravelfund.com ==
- Join Jessica for some Saturn-sturdy vibes. Let's talk about the astrology of our times on this week's Ghost of a Podcast.
Watch the video version of Ghost of a Podcast on Jessica's Patreon or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/jessicalanyadoo/videos
📍 Find loads of extras including mentorship + a monthly bonus episode of Ghost only on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JessicaLanyadoo
🔮 Learn with Jessica, get her astrology book, and find your free weekly horoscope at https://www.lovelanyadoo.com/
🩷 Get Astrology for Real Relationships here: https://marcusbooks.com/search?q=lanyadoo 📕
👀 Track transits like a pro! Astrology for Days is available at astrologyfordays.com
🏳️⚧️Resources for & to support trans safety + care:
https://tranzmission.org/
https://transrescue.org
https://transsafety.fund
https://www.blacktranstravelfund.com
- This week's guest joins Jessica to talk career and community but finds another tender opportunity for healing calls for his attention. Jessica gets some important help from a loved one in spirit in this very special episode. Watch the video version of Ghost of a Podcast on Jessica's Patreon or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/jessicalanyadoo/videos
📍 Find loads of extras including mentorship + a monthly bonus episode of Ghost only on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JessicaLanyadoo
🔮 Learn with Jessica, get her astrology book, and find your free weekly horoscope at https://www.lovelanyadoo.com/
🩷 Get Astrology for Real Relationships here: https://marcusbooks.com/search?q=lanyadoo 📕
👀 Track transits like a pro! Astrology for Days is available at astrologyfordays.com
🏳️⚧️Resources for & to support trans safety + care:
https://tranzmission.org/
https://transrescue.org
https://transsafety.fund
https://www.blacktranstravelfund.com
- This week the Sun opposes Pluto, but Neptune and Uranus are there to help as we move towards a Sun conjunction to Jupiter, opposing the Moon, which sits on top of Pluto. It's a powerful Full Moon to write home about – but you should totally wait until after the transit is over because everyone's likely to be pretty jumpy this week! Trust Jessica to break it all down for you on Ghost! Watch the video version of Ghost of a Podcast on Jessica's Patreon or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/jessicalanyadoo/videos
📍 Find loads of extras including mentorship + a monthly bonus episode of Ghost only on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JessicaLanyadoo
🔮 Learn with Jessica, get her astrology book, and find your free weekly horoscope at https://www.lovelanyadoo.com/
🩷 Get Astrology for Real Relationships here: https://marcusbooks.com/search?q=lanyadoo 📕
👀 Track transits like a pro! Astrology for Days is available at astrologyfordays.com
🏳️⚧️Resources for & to support trans safety + care:
https://tranzmission.org/
https://transrescue.org
https://transsafety.fund
https://www.blacktranstravelfund.com
- What even is planning for the future in these uncertain times? This week's guest joins Jessica to untangle the path forward. They start at career's fork in the road but end up investigating patterns of intimacy and how to truly do things differently. Watch the video version of Ghost of a Podcast on Jessica's Patreon or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/jessicalanyadoo/videos
📍 Find loads of extras including mentorship + a monthly bonus episode of Ghost only on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JessicaLanyadoo
🔮 Learn with Jessica, get her astrology book, and find your free weekly horoscope at https://www.lovelanyadoo.com/
🩷 Get Astrology for Real Relationships here: https://marcusbooks.com/search?q=lanyadoo 📕
👀 Track transits like a pro! Astrology for Days is available at astrologyfordays.com
🏳️⚧️Resources for & to support trans safety + care:
https://tranzmission.org/
https://transrescue.org
https://transsafety.fund
https://www.blacktranstravelfund.com
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About Ghost of a Podcast: Astrology & Advice with Jessica Lanyadoo
Ghost of a Podcast is your twice weekly Astrology + Advice podcast hosted by Jessica Lanyadoo, an astrologer, psychic medium, and animal communicator with over 28 years of consulting experience. On Sundays, Jessica guides you through your horoscope, providing valuable insights and strategies for the week ahead — both personally, as well as from a social and political perspective. Then, on Wednesdays, she offers a listener one of her highly relatable readings which reveal the human side of Astrology + woo. https://www.lovelanyadoo.com/ghost-of-a-podcast Song: Sonny & The SunsetsPodcast website
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Ghost of a Podcast: Astrology & Advice with Jessica Lanyadoo
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