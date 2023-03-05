Ghost of a Podcast: Astrology & Advice with Jessica Lanyadoo

Ghost of a Podcast is a twice weekly Astrology + Advice podcast by Jessica Lanyadoo. Every Wednesday Lanyadoo answers a listener's question with a live reading ... More
321: Communication Frustration
A leading long COVID clinician joins Jessica to talk about the challenges of the charting component of her work. They go deep into communication in her formative years and explore ways to move through difficulties in order to continue the powerful work of helping those struggling with long COVID.
🪐 Learn with Jessica, get her book & Ghost of a Podcast swag, and your free weekly horoscope at https://www.lovelanyadoo.com/
👀 Track transits like a pro! Astrology for Days is available at astrologyfordays.com
📍 Support the podcast and get loads of extras (including a Ghost bonus episode monthly) on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JessicaLanyadoo.
✋ Stop Cop City & Support the forest defenders. Visit defendtheatlantaforest.org & https://stopcop.city/ to learn more
🍁 Educate yourself about whose land you’re living on, and, if you can, make a monetary donation or pay a land tax to that tribe. List of good orgs to give to: https://seramount.com/articles/top-native-american-organizations-to-know/
📝 Help to preserve the ICWA! Text SIGN PCCPGW to Resistbot at 50409 & urge your elected officials to act . Learn more about this issue and ways to help at https://www.nicwa.org/
❄️ Consider installing Snowflake by Tor onto your chrome or Firefox browser. It allows people to circumvent censorship in areas that the internet has been restricted at snowflake.torproject.org. If you have friends or family in Iran, send them Snowflakes Persian/Farsi user guide so they can easily connect with the Tor Network at https://forum.torproject.net/t/iran-circumventing-censorship-with-tor/4590
5/3/2023
1:00:10
320: Horoscope - Pluto Retrogrades, a Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio, and Venus squares Neptune!
Consequential transits are at play this week. Pluto goes Retrograde, and it will moonwalk back into Capricorn come June. The Sun and Mercury Retrograde meet and Venus forms a confusing square to Neptune. Finally, there is an intense Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio on the 5th. Jessica tells you exactly what to expect and how to prepare on this week's Ghost horoscope.
4/30/2023
39:57
319: Mind vs Matter
A listener joins Jessica to talk about the complexities of using sex as a tool for getting present and dealing with difficult emotions. They talk about how to access the body outside of sexual encounters and what it means to accept the gifts of the universe while still working toward change.
4/26/2023
56:29
318: Horoscope - Mercury, Chiron, And Mars Walk Into A Bar
This week Mercury Retrograde aspects Mars, and Mars gets into it with Chiron and Uranus!
4/23/2023
42:05
317: Inquiring Minds!
Jessica answers 6 people's questions on the pod this week—because inquiring minds need to know! One listener wonders if they feel more emotions more deeply than others, while another inquires about their 6th house stellium and whether it means that their career is written in the stars. A listener wants to understand where trauma ends and the astrological chart begins, and another asks if they're lazy or actually living a lie. "Confused" wants help with her obsessive drive to know about the future, and finally, N is worried about their Venus Square to Saturn and wants to know what it means for them, given the dire things that they've read about it online.
About Ghost of a Podcast: Astrology & Advice with Jessica Lanyadoo
Ghost of a Podcast is a twice weekly Astrology + Advice podcast by Jessica Lanyadoo. Every Wednesday Lanyadoo answers a listener's question with a live reading that delves into the human side of Astrology + woo. Every Sunday tune in for your horoscope with insights + best practices for planning your week ahead.
Lanyadoo is an astrologer, psychic medium, and animal communicator with more than 28 years of consulting experience. She offers guidance that's down-to-earth, inspiring, and helps you help yourself!
ghostofapodcast.com + IG @jessica_lanyadoo
Theme song by Sonny and The Sunsets