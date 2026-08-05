Ghost of a Podcast: Astrology & Advice with Jessica Lanyadoo

This week the Sun opposes Pluto, but Neptune and Uranus are there to help as we move towards a Sun conjunction to Jupiter, opposing the Moon, which sits on top of Pluto. It's a powerful Full Moon to write home about – but you should totally wait until after the transit is over because everyone's likely to be pretty jumpy this week! Trust Jessica to break it all down for you on Ghost! Watch the video version of Ghost of a Podcast on Jessica's Patreon or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/jessicalanyadoo/videos



📍 Find loads of extras including mentorship + a monthly bonus episode of Ghost only on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JessicaLanyadoo



🔮 Learn with Jessica, get her astrology book, and find your free weekly horoscope at https://www.lovelanyadoo.com/



🩷 Get Astrology for Real Relationships here: https://marcusbooks.com/search?q=lanyadoo 📕



👀 Track transits like a pro! Astrology for Days is available at astrologyfordays.com



🏳️‍⚧️Resources for & to support trans safety + care:



https://tranzmission.org/

https://transrescue.org



https://transsafety.fund



https://www.blacktranstravelfund.com