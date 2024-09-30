The Doctor's Farmacy with Mark Hyman, M.D.

Stem Cells & Peptides: The Secret to Reversing Chronic Pain and Aging | Dr. Adeel Khan
What if your body could repair itself? In this episode, I sit down with regenerative medicine expert Dr. Adeel Khan to explore cutting-edge approaches in functional medicine that go beyond symptom management to activate the body’s own healing systems. From the power of stem cells and exosomes to cutting-edge gene therapy, discover how these therapies work to combat chronic pain, reverse aging, and enhance longevity by tapping into your body’s own repair systems. This isn’t science fiction—it’s the future of medicine.
In this episode, we discuss:
The Regenerative Medicine Approach
Stem Cells for Healing
The Benefits of Exosomes
Gene Therapy and Longevity
Managing Autoimmune Conditions
Whether you’re curious about the future of medicine or seeking ways to optimize health, this conversation will open your eyes to the possibilities.
Is Your Thyroid the Hidden Root Cause of Your Health Issues?
Is your thyroid the hidden culprit behind your fatigue, weight gain, or mood swings? In this episode, I uncover the vital role your thyroid health plays in energy, metabolism, and mood—and why its symptoms are often overlooked. Learn about comprehensive thyroid testing, the impact of toxins and stress, and practical diet and lifestyle tips to keep your thyroid in top shape.
Full-length episodes of these interviews can be found here:
How To Treat The Root Cause Of Thyroid Problems
Is An Underactive Thyroid To Blame For Your Mysterious Symptoms? with Dr. Elizabeth Boham
A Root Cause Approach to Hyperthyroidism and Graves’ Disease
Understanding Menopause: Expert Tips on Curbing Hot Flashes and Mood Swings | Dr. Mark Hyman
Menopause doesn’t have to be a mystery. In this episode, I break down how you can navigate this transformative time and come out thriving. We'll explore the significant hormonal changes that occur, how they impact everything from bone density to mood, and what proactive steps you can take right now. I share insights on managing symptoms like hot flashes and sleep disruptions, the role of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, and how healthy lifestyle choices like diet and exercise can make a world of difference.
Why Brutal Honesty Is The Secret To Living A Happier, More Authentic Life | Mark Manson
What if the path to happiness isn’t positivity, but honest reflection? Mark Manson, the bestselling author of “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,” joins me to talk about why accepting life’s imperfections is the secret to true growth. Mark recounts his journey through fame, burnout, and a health crisis that forced him to confront the unhealthy beliefs he’d accepted about himself.
In this episode, we discuss:
The Impact of Success on Mental Health
Self-Help Myths
Growth Through Embracing Discomfort
The Role of Scarcity in Creating Meaning
The Role of Feedback in Self-Improvement
Redefining Happiness and Success
Tune in for a refreshingly real look at self-improvement, mental health, and the power of embracing the uncomfortable truths.
Erectile Dysfunction: The Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore
Erectile dysfunction is more than just a bedroom issue—it’s often an early indicator of more serious health problems. In this episode of “The Doctor’s Farmacy,” I look back on conversations with Dr. George Papanicolaou and Dr. George Shapiro to explore the surprising connections between sexual health and overall wellness and why ED is often an early indicator of metabolic issues, insulin resistance, and heart health. I’ll cover conventional treatments, as well as emerging therapies, and share how lifestyle changes in diet, exercise, and sleep can boost testosterone and improve sexual performance.
Full-length episodes of these interviews can be found here:
The Science of Erectile Dysfunction and Unexpected Ways to Treat It
How To Treat Erectile Dysfunction Without The Little Blue Pill
The State of Science for Sex, Aging, and Regenerative Medicine
We are seeing an ever-increasing burden of chronic disease, primarily driven by our food and food system. This is perpetuated by agricultural, food, and health care policies that don’t support health. We need to rethink disease and reimagine a food system and a health care system the protects health, unburdens the economy from the weight of obesity and chronic disease, protects the environment, helps reverse climate change, and creates a nation of healthy children and citizens. This podcast is a place for deep conversations about the critical issues of our time in the space of health, wellness, food, and politics. New episodes are released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings. I hope you'll join me.
