The Doctor's Farmacy with Mark Hyman, M.D.

Is Your Thyroid the Hidden Root Cause of Your Health Issues?

Is your thyroid the hidden culprit behind your fatigue, weight gain, or mood swings? In this episode, I uncover the vital role your thyroid health plays in energy, metabolism, and mood—and why its symptoms are often overlooked. Learn about comprehensive thyroid testing, the impact of toxins and stress, and practical diet and lifestyle tips to keep your thyroid in top shape. View Show Notes From This Episode Get Free Weekly Health Tips from Dr. Hyman Sign Up for Dr. Hyman’s Weekly Longevity Journal Full-length episodes of these interviews can be found here: How To Treat The Root Cause Of Thyroid Problems Is An Underactive Thyroid To Blame For Your Mysterious Symptoms? with Dr. Elizabeth Boham A Root Cause Approach to Hyperthyroidism and Graves’ Disease Which diet really gives you the best shot at optimal health? On Wednesday December 4th, Mark Hyman, MD will answer that question during The Diet Wars, a LIVE digital experience. Joined by Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, they’ll break down the science, debunk the myths, and share their expert perspectives to help you make the best choices for your health. Find out more and get tickets now at https://www.moment.co/markhyman This episode is brought to you by Seed, Cozy Earth, and AG1. Seed is offering my community 25% off to try DS-01® for themselves. Visit Seed.com/Hyman and use code 25HYMAN for 25% off your first month of Seed's DS-01® Daily Synbiotic. Right now, you can save 40% when you upgrade to Cozy Earth sheets. Just head over to CozyEarth.com. Get your daily serving of vitamins, minerals, adaptogens, and more with AG1. Head to DrinkAG1.com/Hyman and get a year's worth of D3 and 10 Travel Packs for FREE with your first order. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices