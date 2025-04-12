Can imagination be a powerful tool for healing childhood trauma and reframing a difficult past? In this deeply personal episode of "Make Me Smile," host Miist reveals the surprising truth behind her song "She" it was written not for her actual mother, but for the supportive figure she imagined needing after facing abandonment and abuse. Explore the transformative power of choosing gratitude over resentment, touching on concepts like dissociation and drawing inspiration from the film "Life is Beautiful." Discover how Miist used imagination to cope, heal, and ultimately foster forgiveness, and learn a playful yet potent 15-second action involving embracing silliness (like skipping or a 'wind dance'!) to instantly boost your mood and change your world. Tune in to unlock insights on harnessing imagination for profound mental health benefits and finding unexpected joy.
42:12
Ep. 3: Why Gratitude? - She Part I
Host and singer-songwriter Miist shares her deeply personal journey of healing childhood trauma related to parental abandonment and resentment, initially channeled through songwriting, including her featured original song "She." The focus shifts to the transformative power of gratitude as a tool for mental wellness and positive psychology. Miist explains how cultivating gratitude helped her reframe painful memories, overcome a victim mentality, and find peace in her relationship with her mother and her past. Supported by scientific research insights (citing Harvard studies, Dr. Seligman, and a TEDx talk on "Kiss Your Brain"), the episode highlights how gratitude can rewire the brain, boost happiness, improve health, and strengthen relationships. Listeners are encouraged to practice simple gratitude exercises, like a 15-second reflection, to positively impact their own lives and foster connection, demonstrating how small shifts in perspective can lead to profound healing and well-being. #15second
35:27
Ep. 2: Could You Lend Me a Smile Part II
This week, we confront the pervasive feeling of loneliness and isolation affecting so many, even in our hyper-connected world – a stark reality highlighted by the US Surgeon General's findings and the story behind my song, "Could You Lend Me a Smile." But there's immense hope! We explore how simple, powerful actions, taking just 15 seconds or less, can forge human connection and combat this epidemic. Building on last week's challenge, let's add a friendly wave or a warm hello to our smile when we see someone. It might feel strange initially, but as my family discovered, these small gestures create ripples of kindness, foster well-being (both theirs and ours!), and remind us of our shared humanity. Join me as we learn to smile again, choose connection over withdrawal, and actively build a happier, more meaningful world together.
34:30
Ep. 1: Could You Lend Me a Smile Part I
Join me, Miist, on this heartfelt episode of Make Me Smile, where we rediscover the simple yet profound power of a smile. Inspired by a touching story of loneliness from Japan and my personal journey into songwriting, we explore how one genuine smile can transform not only your day but ripple positively through your community and beyond. Hear uplifting interactions from my conversations with people about their experiences giving and receiving smiles, and learn how this small, 15-second action can significantly boost your mood and foster human connection.
Together, let's remember what it truly means to be human—starting with a smile.
33:15
Welcome to Make Me Smile with Miist
Hello there, I'm Mist, and welcome to Make Me Smile. Have you ever felt, like I did walking through the park recently, that we've become a bit disconnected, maybe forgetting the simple, powerful gift of a smile? It seems loneliness and feeling adrift have become widespread, but I truly believe we hold the power to change that and rediscover what it means to be human. This podcast is our shared journey to combat loneliness and foster genuine human connection. Each week, we'll explore simple, quick actions – sometimes just 15 seconds – focusing on gratitude, kindness, hope, and finding meaningful living right where we are. Let's build a happier future together, learning, growing, and creating a life filled with passion, not just survival, starting with the simple, transformative power of a smile. Please join me, Mist, on Make Me Smile! #15second
The Make Me Smile by Miist podcast is your weekly dose of inspiration, designed to spark joy and connection in an increasingly challenging world. Join me, Miist, as we dive into the themes of my songs, exploring simple, yet powerful 15 second actions you can take to combat loneliness and make a real difference. Each episode features stories from everyday heroes, insights from experts, and practical steps to bring more kindness into your life.
Tune in to Make Me Smile by Miist and discover how small acts can create a ripple effect of positivity. We'll explore everything from the science of smiling to the power of love and selflessness, all while supporting the Worldwide Smile Initiative.
Get ready to be inspired, uplifted, and empowered to make the world a brighter place, one smile at a time.
#15second