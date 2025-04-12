Ep. 4: Imagine Who You Want To Be - She Part II

Can imagination be a powerful tool for healing childhood trauma and reframing a difficult past? In this deeply personal episode of "Make Me Smile," host Miist reveals the surprising truth behind her song "She" it was written not for her actual mother, but for the supportive figure she imagined needing after facing abandonment and abuse. Explore the transformative power of choosing gratitude over resentment, touching on concepts like dissociation and drawing inspiration from the film "Life is Beautiful." Discover how Miist used imagination to cope, heal, and ultimately foster forgiveness, and learn a playful yet potent 15-second action involving embracing silliness (like skipping or a 'wind dance'!) to instantly boost your mood and change your world. Tune in to unlock insights on harnessing imagination for profound mental health benefits and finding unexpected joy. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices