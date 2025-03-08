¡Cuéntame! | Learn Spanish with Comprehensible Input

In this episode of ¡Cuéntame!, Marta shares her exciting experience visiting a rage room, a place where people can safely break objects like plates, bottles, and even computers! She tells us about going to the rage room to celebrate the birthday of one of the exchange students that she and her husband are hosting this year. While rage rooms can be a fun way to release stress, are they really beneficial for mental health? Marta reflects on the pros and cons of these spaces and asks: Do you think rage rooms are a positive way to cope with emotions?Stay tuned until the end for a quiz to test your comprehension!If you enjoy the podcast, please take a moment to rate and review it—your support helps others find us! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Transcript here!Email us! Buy Me a Coffee Facebook Group Instagram
--------
15:31
188. Pelé, el rey del fútbol
In this episode, we explore the life and legacy of Pelé, one of the most iconic soccer players in history! Learn how a young boy from Brazil with big dreams became a global football legend. You'll hear about his career, achievements, and impact on the sport and culture, all in clear and accessible Spanish to help improve your comprehension.If you enjoyed this episode, don’t forget to rate the podcast and share your thoughts! Your support helps us continue creating fun and engaging content for Spanish learners. Thanks for listening!Transcript here!Email us! Buy Me a Coffee Facebook Group Instagram
--------
14:01
187. Celia Cruz: La reina de la salsa
In this episode, we explore the life and legacy of Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa. From her humble beginnings in Cuba to becoming an international icon, we discuss her incredible career, personal life, activism, and generosity. Discover how her music and message continue to inspire generations. If you enjoy this episode, don't forget to rate and leave a comment on your favorite podcast platform!Transcript Here!Email us! Buy Me a Coffee Facebook Group Instagram
--------
15:21
186. Afrolatinos
In this episode, Marta celebrates Black Heritage Month by exploring the history and contributions of Afro-Latinos. She explains how African people were forcibly brought to Latin America during European colonization and how their presence has shaped the region's culture. From music genres like salsa and reggaetón to culinary and artistic influences, Afro-Latinos have played a vital role in Latin American identity. Marta also highlights the countries with significant Afro-Latino populations and previews upcoming episodes featuring notable Afro-Latinos.Transcript HERE!Email us! Buy Me a Coffee Facebook Group Instagram
--------
15:27
185. Infierno en California
In this episode, we delve into the devastating wildfires in California, examining their possible causes, widespread destruction, and the heroic efforts of firefighters battling the flames. We also highlight ways you can help prevent future fires and support those impacted by this disaster. Don't miss this important and eye-opening discussion.
Transcript HERE!
Email us! Buy Me a Coffee Facebook Group Instagram
About ¡Cuéntame! | Learn Spanish with Comprehensible Input
Marta Ruiz Yedinak, a Spanish National Board Certified Teacher, uses basic to intermediate level Spanish to tell stories and talk about everyday topics. Second language acquisition takes place through comprehensible input, and when the topics are interesting and compelling to the learner, it happens almost without awareness. Sit back, enjoy, and improve your Spanish listening skills! Join the Facebook group for collaboration!