¡Cuéntame! | Learn Spanish with Comprehensible Input

189. Las salas de ira

In this episode of ¡Cuéntame!, Marta shares her exciting experience visiting a rage room, a place where people can safely break objects like plates, bottles, and even computers! She tells us about going to the rage room to celebrate the birthday of one of the exchange students that she and her husband are hosting this year. While rage rooms can be a fun way to release stress, are they really beneficial for mental health? Marta reflects on the pros and cons of these spaces and asks: Do you think rage rooms are a positive way to cope with emotions?Stay tuned until the end for a quiz to test your comprehension!If you enjoy the podcast, please take a moment to rate and review it—your support helps others find us! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Transcript here!Email us! Buy Me a Coffee Facebook Group Instagram