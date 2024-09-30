S E53: Economics For All Your Decisions In Life - From Romance to Retirement
Think Like An Economist has taken you on a journey through the economic principles, showing you the tools of economics, and how they can be applied at home and at work. In this season finale, Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers reveal the big life choices they've made using those tools of economics, and how you can apply economics to help make decisions throughout your life.Co-Host: Nastaran Tavakoli-Far. Editor: Alastair Elphick. A Modulated Media Production.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
21:20
S E52: Useful Economics in Everyday Life
We're all actors in the economy, with different habits, dilemmas and choices. And economics is about everyday decisions in our daily lives as much as it is about government policy. As economics professors, Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers have honed the ways to show how economics involves everyone. They discuss their method of teaching economics, and the way they show that economic tools can help us all make good decisions.Co-Host: Nastaran Tavakoli-Far. Editor: Alastair Elphick. A Modulated Media production.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
18:33
S E51: A Conversation with Emily Oster: The Economics of Pregnancy, Parenting and the Pandemic
Emily Oster is one of the most interesting economists in the world, and she uses the tools of economics in everything she does. Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers explore Emily's thoughts about how economic ideas can provide useful insight for parents and families. This audio course is about how to think like an economist, and Emily models exactly how to do this.Editor: Alastair Elphick. A Modulated Media production.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
27:57
S E50: A Conversation with Larry Summers: The Influence of Economic Ideas and the Dangers of Secular Stagnation
Larry Summers has been at the forefront of economic thinking for decades - a World Bank chief economist, Professor at Harvard and U.S. Treasury Secretary. He's also warned that the global economy is in the midst of secular stagnation. In this episode, he tells Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers why the economy is stagnant, in spite of low interest rates. The three economists also discuss why their field is so influential, and Larry reveals how policy makers get things done.Editor: Alastair Elphick. A Modulated Media production.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
31:34
S E49: A Conversation with Greg Mankiw: Financial Crisis, Recessions and Communicating Economics
Professor Greg Mankiw is one of the most influential economists today: a New Keynesian, advisor to Presidents, and a good friend of Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers. In this episode, the three of them discuss what we can learn from financial crises, why globalisation has lost its shine, and how best to communicate economic ideas.Editor: Alastair Elphick. A Modulated Media production.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Think Like an Economist and you’ll see the world more clearly, empowering you to make better decisions at work, at home, and in your community. Leading economists Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers will take you on a joyous romp through their field as they introduce you to the big ideas in economics, and show how you can apply them to live in your own life. Their signature approach reveals that every decision is an economic decision and this podcast uncovers the economic forces that shape the world around you. Betsey and Justin believe that economics is a superpower, and they want to teach you to fly.