S E53: Economics For All Your Decisions In Life - From Romance to Retirement

Think Like An Economist has taken you on a journey through the economic principles, showing you the tools of economics, and how they can be applied at home and at work. In this season finale, Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers reveal the big life choices they've made using those tools of economics, and how you can apply economics to help make decisions throughout your life.Co-Host: Nastaran Tavakoli-Far. Editor: Alastair Elphick. A Modulated Media Production.