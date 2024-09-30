Creating Confidence with Heather Monahan

#478: Do What Sets Your Soul ABLAZE with Kacia Ghetmiri, Podcaster, Speaker, & Entrepreneur

In This Episode You Will Learn About: Why multiple income streams are NON-negotiable. The secret to staying motivated on your growth journey. How ditching your comfort zone is the GAME-CHANGING move for financial freedom. Why your gut feeling is RIGHT. The reality of why you need to SUCK at something before SUCCESS. Resources: Listen to the EmpowerHER Podcast Website: https://www.kaciaghetmiri.com/ Instagram: @kacia.ghetmiri Twitter/X: @kaciaghetmiri Show Notes: Have you ever felt that gut feeling telling you, This isn't it? My conversation with Kacia Ghetmiri, host of the EmpowerHER Podcast, reminded me of just how POWERFUL it is to trust that voice, even when the road ahead is unclear. She showed me that true success isn't just checking off achievements; it's about finding alignment with what sets your soul ABLAZE and daring to PIVOT when necessary. Kacia's journey proved that diversifying passions and income isn't just a smart safety net—it's the foundation for true freedom and PEACE. At the end of the day, it's not just about surviving—it's about THRIVING in a life that YOU design.