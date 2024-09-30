Creating Confidence with Heather Monahan

#480: Revitalize Your LIFE with Hormone Therapy with Dr. Erika Schwartz, Founder, Disease Prevention & Anti-Aging Pioneer, & 8x Best Selling Author
In This Episode You Will Learn About:
Treating your mind and body as a TEAM could be the game-changer you need.
The secret to BOOSTING your health and longevity is in balancing hormones.
Ways EMPOWERED patients make the best health choices.
The hidden role of thyroid and adrenals in your WELL-BEING might surprise you.
Resources:
Website: https://www.eshealth.com
LinkedIn: @erika-schwartz-md
Twitter/X:@drerika
Instagram:@eshealth
Facebook: @evolvedscience
Show Notes:
Ever wonder what it truly takes to feel your BEST? Dr. Erika Schwartz, founder of Evolved Science, says true wellness isn’t about following trends or checking boxes—it’s about finding your unique BALANCE. Hormone therapy is not a one-size-fits-all quick fix; it’s a JOURNEY that demands self-advocacy and patience. And the biggest revelation? STRESS is the silent saboteur. But we have the POWER to conquer it. The medical world might stay in its lanes, but real health comes from seeing the WHOLE picture and integrating everything that supports it. The BEST version of you is out there—STEP UP and OWN IT!
44:27
2:40
Confidence Classic: The Secret To OWNING Your Power With Dalia Feldheim Founder of Uppiness & Flow Leadership Consultancy
In This Episode You Will Learn About:
Finding your purpose
Empowering yourself and others
The resilience model
Resources:
Website: daliafeldheim.com & www.uppinessgame.com
Read Dare To Lead Like A Girl
Join Building Resilience Webinar
Email: [email protected]
LinkedIn: @Dalia Feldheim & @Uppiness Pte Ltd
Instagram: @dalia.feldheim
Twitter: @DaliaFeldheim
Facebook: @daliafeldheim
Show Notes:
We have SO much power when it comes to discovering our purpose and taking control of our lives! As an Organizational Psychologist, Happiness Professor, and Leadership Coach, our guest Dalia Feldheim is empowering EVERYONE to own their power by increasing their JOY and humanizing the workplace. So what is the key to owning your power? The first step is connecting to both your masculine AND feminine energies, and encouraging others to do the same! Dalia shares how we can THRIVE in work environments that may test our resilience or patience. Remembering to operate from a place of strength will help you utilize your growth mindset, and can lead you to develop life changing opportunities. By discovering your purpose, you will bring your strengths to life. Unleash your power and connect to your passions NOW!
About The Guest:
Are you ready for some excitement!? Joining us today is Flow Leadership Consultancy Founder, Dalia Feldheim, who enables and inspires organizations to promote an authentic, HAPPY, and psychologically safe working environment. Dalia spent the past two decades immersed in the corporate world working as a C Suite level Global Marketing Executive for Procter & Gamble, where she led the charge on some of the world's most ICONIC ad campaigns. She is on a mission to share her happiness expertise and to help shape the new generation!
36:56
#479: MIRACLES Don’t Wait With Heather!
In This Episode You Will Learn About:
How to lift your energy to find answers and watch your world CHANGE.
What it means to live as the MAIN CHARACTER in your story.
How every day is an opportunity for a MIRACLE.
What makes your LIGHT unique and NEEDED.
How like-minded, driven people will FUEL your success.
Resources:
Get in on my bootcamps: https://heathermonahan.com/one-on-one-coaching-sessions/
Join the InnerFifth Waitlist: https://innerfifth.com/elite-membership/
Show Notes:
Are you pushing yourself to the edge or staying too comfortable? These past 10 days reminded me why it’s ESSENTIAL to rise above challenges and embrace the unknown. Life won’t follow a perfect plan, but MIRACLES happen when you FOCUS on solutions and keep moving forward. Surround yourself with those who challenge and ELEVATE you—it’s not about knowing the how but finding the who. From new AI strategies to mastering mindset and manifestation, I’ve seen firsthand that investing in yourself is the path to transformation. Don’t let another year pass you by sitting in the same place. The world needs your LIGHT, now is the time to SHINE!
33:15
#478: Do What Sets Your Soul ABLAZE with Kacia Ghetmiri, Podcaster, Speaker, & Entrepreneur
In This Episode You Will Learn About:
Why multiple income streams are NON-negotiable.
The secret to staying motivated on your growth journey.
How ditching your comfort zone is the GAME-CHANGING move for financial freedom.
Why your gut feeling is RIGHT.
The reality of why you need to SUCK at something before SUCCESS.
Resources:
Listen to the EmpowerHER Podcast
Website: https://www.kaciaghetmiri.com/
Instagram: @kacia.ghetmiri
Twitter/X: @kaciaghetmiri
Show Notes:
Have you ever felt that gut feeling telling you, This isn’t it? My conversation with Kacia Ghetmiri, host of the EmpowerHER Podcast, reminded me of just how POWERFUL it is to trust that voice, even when the road ahead is unclear. She showed me that true success isn’t just checking off achievements; it’s about finding alignment with what sets your soul ABLAZE and daring to PIVOT when necessary. Kacia’s journey proved that diversifying passions and income isn’t just a smart safety net—it’s the foundation for true freedom and PEACE. At the end of the day, it’s not just about surviving—it’s about THRIVING in a life that YOU design.
Looking to take your life to the next level? Each week Heather sits down to share with you the techniques and strategies to create your confidence, pursue your dreams and leapfrog the villains you’ll meet along the way. After successfully shattering the glass ceiling in corporate America, Heather is now a best-selling author, professional speaker and entrepreneur. She is currently pulling back the curtain to expose what it takes to get ahead in business and life so you can claim the greatness that you deserve. Find out why USA Today, CNN, and Steve Harvey have all featured her and most recently seen as a guest lecturer at Harvard.