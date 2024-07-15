$7 Million at 18 to $112 Million in Assets: How Jacob Turner Built a Business After the MLB
What would you do if you became a millionaire at 18? For MLB pitcher Jacob Turner, the real question was: how do I make sure I don't lose it all?
Jacob signed a $7 million contract with the Detroit Tigers as a teenager, and suddenly, his life changed overnight. While most of us can’t imagine dealing with that level of wealth so young, Jacob had to figure it out fast—and he didn’t want to be another cautionary tale of an athlete who blew it all.
Jacob Turner isn’t just a former MLB pitcher—he’s a financial expert with a mission. After a decade in professional sports, he transitioned into the financial world to help athletes and entrepreneurs navigate wealth.
In this episode, we’ll explore the psychology of sudden wealth and how Jacob handled becoming a millionaire overnight at just 18. He shares lessons learned from his time in professional sports, including navigating the pressures of wealth disparity and resisting lifestyle inflation. Plus, you’ll hear how he transitioned into entrepreneurship, grew his financial advisory firm, and why he believes balancing purpose with wealth is the key to long-term success.
We’ll also step into the financial locker room of pro ball players, getting a glimpse at how they really get paid and where their money goes.
This is Moneywise, a podcast where hosts Sam Parr and Harry Morton are joined by high-net-worth guests to explore exclusive insights into personal finance and lifestyle tailored for other high-net-worth people, or those on their way. They'll get radically transparent about the numbers, revealing things like their burn rates, portfolios, and spending habits.
Who is Sam Parr?
This episode also features an interview conducted by Andrew Namanny. Check out his podcast Permission to Shine.
Chapters:
Jacob's Early Financial Experiences (01:59)
Realizing Professional Potential (06:01)
Navigating Sudden Wealth (07:33)
Learning from Teammates' Financial Decisions (11:07)
The Condensed Financial Timeline of Athletes (15:52)
The Reality of Post-Athlete Life (19:46)
Finding New Purpose (21:04)
Lessons from Financial Advising (30:12)
New Attitudes Towards Investment (33:49)
The Value of Purpose Over Wealth (38:17)
Conclusion and Final Thoughts (40:06)
--------
44:38
Top Money and Life Secrets from 25 Millionaires: What You Should REALLY Know
We just hit our 25th episode! To celebrate, we’re doing a special recap of the best lessons from all our past conversations. Sam’s looking back at the standout advice from founders, entrepreneurs, and experts who opened up about what really happens when you hit major financial success—and the stuff no one talks about.
You’ll hear insights from Mike Beckham on why giving back keeps lifestyle inflation in check, Dr. Becky’s take on raising resilient kids in a world of privilege, and advice from founders who’ve faced the mental rollercoaster that comes after big exits. We also dig into what it means to live a low-key, fulfilling life, even if you’re worth millions.
This is Moneywise, a podcast where hosts Sam Parr and Harry Morton are joined by high-net-worth guests to explore exclusive insights into personal finance and lifestyle tailored for other high-net-worth people, or those on their way. They'll get radically transparent about the numbers, revealing things like their burn rates, portfolios, and spending habits.
Chapters:
Lesson 1: Finding Purpose After Early Retirement (01:47)
Lesson 2: Raising Resilient Children in Wealthy Environments (04:28)
Lesson 3: The Impact of Giving (06:55)
Lesson 4: Stress and Growth vs. Peace and Letting Go (09:22)
Lesson 5: Jennifer's Story: Financial Red Flags in Relationships (13:57)
Lesson 6: Financial Stress: A Wild Story of Loss and Resilience (16:32)
Lesson 7: Beware of Burnout: Lessons from Ryan and Pete (18:46)
Lesson 8: Small Town Success: Travis's Story (21:25)
Lesson 9: Knowing When to Walk Away: Laura and Jeff's Insights (24:14)
Sam’s Personal Top Takeaways (27:45)
--------
34:34
$500M Net Worth, $100k Monthly Burn: How Radical Wealth Transparency Has Changed Jess Mah’s Life
Jess Mah is worth half a billion dollars—and she’s tired of pretending otherwise.
Jess Mah, entrepreneur and founder of InDinero, dives into the power of radical transparency and how it’s impacted her personal and professional life. Raised by an entrepreneurial mother, Jess aspired to success from a young age, but her path to wealth wasn’t always smooth. By 34, she has built ownership stakes in several companies, but more importantly, she’s learned to stop caring what others think about her wealth.
In this episode, she shares intimate details of her finances, including how she manages her wealth, why she doesn’t worry about having liquid assets, and why she prioritizes personal cash flow over big exits.
We also get into how radical honesty has reshaped her relationships—both romantic and platonic—and how she balances being a CEO with maintaining a fulfilling life.
This is Moneywise, a podcast where hosts Sam Parr and Harry Morton are joined by high-net-worth guests to explore exclusive insights into personal finance and lifestyle tailored for other high-net-worth people, or those on their way. They'll get radically transparent about the numbers, revealing things like their burn rates, portfolios, and spending habits.
Chapters:
Jess's Net Worth Breakdown (03:19)
Early Life and Career (04:28)
Wealth Philosophy (08:28)
Jess’s Spending (19:04)
Dating Challenges (23:30)
The Wall Street Journal Bounty (34:26)
Transparency with her Employees (36:56)
Dealing with Haters (39:14)
The Value of Brutal Honesty (43:08)
--------
50:34
$100M Net Worth, $5M Income: How I used money to handle a cancer diagnosis
What’s the true value of money when faced with a life-or-death situation?
Mitch found out the hard way when his wife was diagnosed with cancer.
As a highly successful entrepreneur with a net worth of nearly $100 million, Mitch had built a life of financial security. But when faced with his wife’s illness and his own health scare, he discovered that no amount of money could buy control over life’s toughest moments.
Mitch's story is one of resilience, from his early entrepreneurial days, selling candy out of his locker, to growing a business worth millions. He reflects on the emotional and personal costs of his financial success and how his near-death experience completely shifted his perspective on wealth, work, and family.
This is Moneywise, a podcast where hosts Sam Parr and Harry Morton are joined by high-net-worth guests to explore exclusive insights into personal finance and lifestyle tailored for other high-net-worth people, or those on their way. They'll get radically transparent about the numbers, revealing things like their burn rates, portfolios, and spending habits.
Chapters:
Mitch's Early Entrepreneurial Spirit (03:25)
First Taste of Wealth and Career Choices (05:24)
Health Scare and Perspective Shift (13:30)
Reflecting on 2019: A Pivotal Year (21:36)
Turning Down a Billion-Dollar Offer (22:03)
Starting from Scratch: The Independent Journey (24:08)
Facing a New Challenge: Breast Cancer Diagnosis (28:48)
The Emotional Toll and Family Struggles (30:27)
The Role of Wealth in Healthcare Access (33:41)
Reevaluating Wealth and Power (37:35)
Investing in Experiences (39:37)
The Limits of Wealth and Final Reflections (40:40)
--------
48:59
“I’m worth about $3 billion” What Happens When You DON’T Sell Your Business
What happens when you don’t sell your company and keep growing it for decades?
For Oscar, it means you become a billionaire.
Oscar bought a company every six weeks for 20 years and now his business is worth about $50 billion. Yet, he still wears $15 t-shirts and lives by the values that helped him achieve success.
In this episode, he shares how he became a billionaire while always putting family and faith first. He discusses his humble beginnings, the influence of his father, and how he’s now passing on his wealth through a generational trust. From managing a $3 billion stake in his company to owning 300 classic cars and a $49 million private jet, Oscar’s story offers a glimpse into life after massive success—without ever sacrificing who he is.
This is Moneywise, a podcast where hosts Sam Parr and Harry Morton are joined by high-net-worth guests to explore exclusive insights into personal finance and lifestyle tailored for other high-net-worth people, or those on their way. They'll get radically transparent about the numbers, revealing things like their burn rates, portfolios, and spending habits.
Chapters:
Oscar's Lifestyle and Major Expenses (02:32)
Military Service and Its Impact (11:18)
Building a Business Empire (13:59)
Walking Out on Investment Bankers (22:54)
Sacrifices for Business Growth (24:58)
Family Support and Business Success (28:10)
Wealth Management and Generational Planning (32:47)
Investment Strategies and Mistakes (37:01)
Advice for Young Entrepreneurs (39:29)
