The Relationship Check-In You Didn’t Know You Needed
Valentine’s Day has a way of making us reflect on our relationships—whether you’re happily married, single, divorced, or somewhere in between (hello, situationships). But no matter your relationship status, today’s episode is all about how we can grow together instead of growing apart.I’ve been married for 12 years this June, and one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned from my wife is this: relationships thrive when we stay in tune with what the other person needs in every season. What I needed in 2008 is completely different from what I need now—and the same is true for the people in your life.So, when was the last time you checked in on your spouse, your friends, your colleagues, or even yourself? Today, I’m sharing the power of asking the right question and how it can transform the way you connect with the people who matter most.
10:31
New Book New Superpower
What if the key to thriving at work isn’t about loving your job—but about loving the people you work with? In this episode, I’m unveiling my brand-new book, How to Work With Complicated People: Strategies for Effective Collaboration with Nearly Anyone, dropping on April 15.Our national research study revealed something game-changing: job satisfaction has less to do with what you do and more to do with who you do it with. You can power through a tough job with people you enjoy, but even a dream job can feel like a nightmare with the wrong team. And here’s the reality—complicated is in the eye of the beholder. What makes someone complicated to you might not be complicated to someone else.I’m sharing the biggest insights from our research, breaking down why learning to work with complicated people is a superpower, and giving you a roadmap to mastering this skill. Imagine if you could work with nearly anyone. Not just tolerate them—but actually thrive alongside them. That’s what this book is about.Pre-order now at ryanleak.com/complicated or Amazon, and get ready to unlock a whole new level of leadership, collaboration, and success.
10:30
Luka’s Gone, and I Need a Support Group
"Even if we win the next three championships, I'll never forgive them for trading Luka."I heard a fan say that, and it hit me—winning isn’t everything.This trade isn’t just about basketball. It’s a reminder that sometimes, success comes at a cost, followers don’t always equal impact, and the ripple effects of our decisions go deeper than we realize. We chase the “win,” but at what price?In this episode, I break down what this trade taught me—not just about sports, but about life. How do our decisions impact the people around us? Are we too focused on the outcome to see the relational consequences?This one isn’t just for basketball fans—it’s for anyone who's ever had to make a tough call and wondered if they truly counted the cost. Let’s talk it out. Because honestly, as a Dallas native, I still need a support group.
12:52
Quit Playing Small
It’s not self-promotion—it’s stewardship. Too many of us shrink back, afraid of looking like we’re bragging, when in reality, we’re just hiding.In this episode, we’re tackling the mindset that keeps people playing small—the fear of putting themselves out there, the hesitation to own their gifts, and the excuse of “I don’t want to self-promote.” But here’s the truth: If you have something valuable to offer the world, it’s not arrogance—it’s responsibility.We’ll unpack how to shift from insecurity to confidence, why visibility isn’t vanity, and how embracing your worth can create opportunities for others. It’s time to step up, show up, and bring your best to the table.Quit playing small. The world needs all of you.
13:30
New Dog, Old Tricks.
We’ve all heard the phrase “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” But what if the real problem isn’t learning new tricks—it’s actually using the ones we already know?In this episode, we’re flipping the focus from more information to more application. 2025 isn’t about chasing the next big idea—it’s about putting what you already know into action. You’ve read the books, listened to the podcasts, and sat through the seminars. Now, it’s time to execute.We’ll break down why knowledge without action is useless, how to bridge the gap between what you know and what you do, and why this could be the year everything finally clicks.New year, same you—just better execution. Let’s make 2025 the year of application.
