New Book New Superpower

What if the key to thriving at work isn’t about loving your job—but about loving the people you work with? In this episode, I’m unveiling my brand-new book, How to Work With Complicated People: Strategies for Effective Collaboration with Nearly Anyone, dropping on April 15.Our national research study revealed something game-changing: job satisfaction has less to do with what you do and more to do with who you do it with. You can power through a tough job with people you enjoy, but even a dream job can feel like a nightmare with the wrong team. And here’s the reality—complicated is in the eye of the beholder. What makes someone complicated to you might not be complicated to someone else.I’m sharing the biggest insights from our research, breaking down why learning to work with complicated people is a superpower, and giving you a roadmap to mastering this skill. Imagine if you could work with nearly anyone. Not just tolerate them—but actually thrive alongside them. That’s what this book is about.Pre-order now at ryanleak.com/complicated or Amazon, and get ready to unlock a whole new level of leadership, collaboration, and success.