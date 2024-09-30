197. Calming Your Nervous System (Financial Trauma, Stress, Anxiety, and More) with Somatic Healing Coach The Workout Witch

CW: domestic violence, financial abuse Have you ever felt like your body is holding onto stress and trauma in ways you can't quite explain? Well in today's episode, we're discovering the transformative power of somatic healing with Liz Tenuto — also known as The Workout Witch. Liz specializes in helping people heal the physical effects of trauma and long-term stress through accessible somatic exercises. We'll explore how simple, gentle movements can release tension, process emotions, and bring balance back to your nervous system — even during the most stressful times. This episode couldn't come at a better time, especially with the collective anxiety many of us are feeling right now. If you've ever wondered how to truly let go of pent-up stress or are seeking practical tools to navigate emotional turmoil, this episode is for you. We're talking about healing from the inside out, reclaiming your body's natural state of ease, and living a more balanced life. Read transcripts, learn more about our guests and sponsors, and get more resources at https://herfirst100k.com/financial-feminist-show-notes/197-calming-your-nervous-system-financial-trauma-anxiety-and-more-with-somatic-healing-coach-the-workout-witch/ If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are resources available to you: National Domestic Violence Hotline Liz's links: Website Instagram Not sure where to start on your financial journey? Take our FREE money personality quiz! https://herfirst100k.com/quiz