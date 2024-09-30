199. Rejecting Diet Culture and Embracing Body Neutrality with Dietitian Deanna Wolfe
TW: disordered eating
Hey Financial Feminists, Tori here! As we get ready to dive into the holiday season—a time overflowing with festive foods and, unfortunately, food guilt—I sat down with the incredible Deanna Wolfe, a registered dietitian and business coach, to unpack the pervasive impact of diet culture on our lives. We're exploring how diet culture impacts our day-to-day lives and the sneaky ways it continues to perpetuate disordered eating. We're talking about intuitive eating, Ozempic, BMI, all of the buzzwords and topics you’ve been hearing about, and ways to start healing your own self-image and relationship with your body.
Deanna’s links:
Dietitian Deanna
Dietitian Deanna Instagram
Read transcripts, learn more about our guests and sponsors, and get more resources at https://herfirst100k.com/financial-feminist-show-notes/199-rejecting-diet-culture-and-embracing-body-neutrality-with-dietitian-deanna-wolfe/
Not sure where to start on your financial journey? Take our FREE money personality quiz! https://herfirst100k.com/quiz
--------
1:08:58
198. Paying off $70k of Consumer Debt and Breaking Teen Mom Stereotypes with Jazmin Higgins
Hi Financial Feminists! I'm so excited for you to hear today's episode with Jazmin Higgins—a financial coach who turned her life around from being a teen mom at 16 to conquering $70,000 in debt and building wealth. We chat about her journey defying stereotypes, tackling financial trauma, and how she's now helping others break free from generational financial struggles. This episode will make you question what it takes to redefine your life’s trajectory when the odds are stacked against you.
Jazmin’s links:
Budget with Jazmin
Follow Jazmin on Instagram
Read transcripts, learn more about our guests and sponsors, and get more resources at https://herfirst100k.com/financial-feminist-show-notes/198-paying-off-70k-of-consumer-debt-and-breaking-teen-mom-stereotypes-with-jazmin-higgins/
Not sure where to start on your financial journey? Take our FREE money personality quiz! https://herfirst100k.com/quiz
--------
57:16
A Post-Election Pep Talk
Hey Financial Feminists, Tori here. I recorded this episode in a quiet moment just after the recent election, with the hope it reaches those of you feeling a mix of exhaustion, grief, and perhaps even frustration. If you've found yourself questioning your hope, or if you're wrestling with the weight of the world as we navigate through these uncertain times, I hope you’ll join me as I share how I've chosen to respond to this moment.
Mentioned in this episode:
We Can Do Hard Things Podcast episode
Not sure where to start on your financial journey? Take our FREE money personality quiz! https://herfirst100k.com/quiz
--------
40:27
An Election Day Pep Talk
A quick reminder from me on this Election Day...
Not sure where to start on your financial journey? Take our FREE money personality quiz! https://herfirst100k.com/quiz
--------
2:16
197. Calming Your Nervous System (Financial Trauma, Stress, Anxiety, and More) with Somatic Healing Coach The Workout Witch
CW: domestic violence, financial abuse
Have you ever felt like your body is holding onto stress and trauma in ways you can't quite explain? Well in today's episode, we're discovering the transformative power of somatic healing with Liz Tenuto — also known as The Workout Witch. Liz specializes in helping people heal the physical effects of trauma and long-term stress through accessible somatic exercises. We'll explore how simple, gentle movements can release tension, process emotions, and bring balance back to your nervous system — even during the most stressful times.
This episode couldn't come at a better time, especially with the collective anxiety many of us are feeling right now. If you've ever wondered how to truly let go of pent-up stress or are seeking practical tools to navigate emotional turmoil, this episode is for you. We're talking about healing from the inside out, reclaiming your body's natural state of ease, and living a more balanced life.
Read transcripts, learn more about our guests and sponsors, and get more resources at https://herfirst100k.com/financial-feminist-show-notes/197-calming-your-nervous-system-financial-trauma-anxiety-and-more-with-somatic-healing-coach-the-workout-witch/
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are resources available to you: National Domestic Violence Hotline
Liz’s links:
Website
Instagram
Not sure where to start on your financial journey? Take our FREE money personality quiz! https://herfirst100k.com/quiz
Join money expert Tori Dunlap as she guides you on how to make more, spend less, and feel financially confident in a world run by rich white men. Through solo episodes and special guest interviews, you’ll walk away with resources to get, save, and grow money to gain financial freedom and kick some patriarchal ass at the same time. New episodes drop every Monday, and mini-episodes drop every other Thursday.