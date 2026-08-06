Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing

Bethany McLean, veteran investigative journalist and co-author of The Smartest Guys in the Room, saw the end of Enron coming, and is now watching the AI trade very carefully. She has questions the market isn't asking. Motley Fool analyst Rachel Warren continues her conversation with Bethany, turning the lens on the market right now. She discusses why the free cash flow of the Magnificent Seven is quietly turning negative, why the circular financing inside the AI ecosystem makes it nearly impossible to see what's really going on, and why the S&P 500 index fund you think is keeping you diversified is actually one of the most concentrated AI bets you can make.



Host: Rachel Warren



Guest: Bethany McLean



Producers: Bart Shannon, Lauren Budabin



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