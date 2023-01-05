Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsBusiness
The Motley Fool
add
Join host Chris Hill and a team of Motley Fool investment analysts as they cover the day's top business news and financial headlines, while breaking down the st...
BusinessInvesting
Join host Chris Hill and a team of Motley Fool investment analysts as they cover the day's top business news and financial headlines, while breaking down the st...

Available Episodes

5 of 1179
  • Berkshire Hathaway Meeting Preview
    Investing’s biggest weekend is almost here. (00:21) Ricky Mulvey and Asit Sharma discuss:  - Johnson & Johnson’s spin-off of its consumer health company, Kenvue.  - If Darden Restaurants is getting a good deal on its acquisition of Ruth’s Hospitality Group.  - Yum! Brands quarter, and what it says about the global economy. (12:42) Deidre Woollard and Matt Frankel look ahead to Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, taking place this weekend.   Companies discussed: JNJ, KVUE, PG, RUTH, DRI, YUM, BRK.A, BRK.B, RDFN, OXY, CVX, AAPL  Host: Ricky Mulvey  Guests: Asit Sharma, Deidre Woollard, Matt Frankel  Engineer: Dan Boyd
    5/3/2023
    23:02
  • The "New Normal" in Silicon Valley
    As loans get more expensive, what are the ripple effects for start-up companies in the tech industry? (00:21) Bill Mann discusses: - Uber's 1st-quarter results and CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's declaration of profitability in 2023 - Pfizer's results beating expectations despite demand for its Covid vaccine is falling - Why he's more interested in the Federal Reserve on Wednesday than the jobs report on Friday (10:49) Alison Southwick and Robert Brokamp continue their conversation with Bill Mann about how the "new normal" is affecting the tech industry in Silicon Valley. Investments discussed: UBER, PFE, MRK, AAPL Host: Chris Hill Guests: Bill Mann, Alison Southwick, Robert Brokamp Producer: Ricky Mulvey Engineers: Dan Boyd, Rick Engdahl
    5/2/2023
    23:35
  • Another Bank Seized & Sold
    Three of the four largest bank failures in U.S. history have happened in the past two months. (00:21) Bill Barker discusses: - Regulators seizing First Republic Bank and selling it to JP Morgan Chase - CEO Jamie Dimon's comments about the state of play in banking - Norwegian Cruise Line beating low expectations in the 1st quarter - A plot point in last night's episode of "Succession" (15:16) Alison Southwick and Robert Brokamp continue their conversation with Motley Fool senior analyst Bill Mann about the "new normal" of investing in China. Investments discussed: JPM, NCLH, CCL, DIS, PG, AAPL, BABA, VTI, VWO, FRDM Host: Chris Hill Guests: Bill Barker, Alison Southwick, Robert Brokamp, Bill Mann Producer: Ricky Mulvey Engineers: Dan Boyd, Rick Engdahl
    5/1/2023
    25:15
  • Private Equity’s Opaque World
    If you want to maximize the value of your home for decades, you might update the kitchen. But if your time frame is one week, then you might burn down the house. Brendan Ballou is a federal prosecutor and special counsel at the Department of Justice, where he led the antitrust division’s work on private equity. He's also authored a new book, “Plunder, Private Equity’s Plan to Pillage America.” Ricky Mulvey caught up with him to talk about: - The techniques many private equity companies use to generate short-term returns - A key misunderstanding about the fall of in-person retailers - Private equity’s impact on medical billing, bakeries, and insurance Companies discussed: CG, KKR, BX Host: Ricky Mulvey Guest: Brendan Ballou Engineer: Tim Sparks
    4/30/2023
    27:42
  • Investing Lessons from “Succession”
    You can’t buy shares of Waystar RoyCo, but investors can still find helpful takeaways from the award-winning HBO series and the fictional company’s leadership. Ricky Mulvey talks with Motley Fool senior analyst Jim Gillies about: - Whether CEO succession plans are worth investor attention - “Succession” storylines that rhyme with real ones - Questions about Berkshire Hathaway’s next stage - One bold prediction about the end of “Succession” SPOILER ALERT: This episode discusses plot points for “Succession” through season 4 , episode 5. Companies discussed: WAYA, GOJO, BRK.A, BRK.B, DIS, AAPL, LMVUY, GE Host: Ricky Mulvey Guest: Jim Gillies Production Assist: Mark Underwood Engineer: Dan Boyd
    4/29/2023
    28:50

About Motley Fool Money

Join host Chris Hill and a team of Motley Fool investment analysts as they cover the day’s top business news and financial headlines, while breaking down the stock market implications for long-term, business-focused investors. Tune in on weekends for the greatest investing classes you never got the chance to take in school and perspectives from special guests helping to shape the future.
Podcast website

