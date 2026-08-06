Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing

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- The amount of stocks moving 10% or more in either direction this most recent quarter has been staggering. Even companies that post decent, even some might call good, results are dropping double digits or more. Today, Jon, Travis, and Tyler dissect earnings results from several Motley Fool favorites that are moving double digits today to try and make sense of these sharp stock moves.
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Tyler Crowe, Travis Hoium, and Jon Quast discuss:
- MercadoLibre’s rapid revenue growth and contracting margins
- Has Unity Software finally turned the corner?
- The changing strategy for Celsius Holdings
- Applovin’s revenue continues to decelerate
Companies discussed: MELI, AMZN, U, APP, CELH
Host: Tyler Crowe
Guests: Travis Hoium, Jon Quast
Engineer: Dan Boyd
Disclosure: Advertisements are sponsored content and provided for informational purposes only. The Motley Fool and its affiliates (collectively, “TMF”) do not endorse, recommend, or verify the accuracy or completeness of the statements made within advertisements. TMF is not involved in the offer, sale, or solicitation of any securities advertised herein and makes no representations regarding the suitability, or risks associated with any investment opportunity presented. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decisions. TMF assumes no responsibility for any losses or damages arising from this advertisement.
We’re committed to transparency: All personal opinions in advertisements from Fools are their own. The product advertised in this episode was loaned to TMF and was returned after a test period or the product advertised in this episode was purchased by TMF. Advertiser has paid for the sponsorship of this episode.
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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Earnings season continues to give strong results, but that doesn’t mean each stock is rising on the news. Today, we saw Shopify jump and Uber fall after earnings that both showed strong adoption for their products. In addition, we discuss Disney and its growing reliance on the parks business to drive results.
Travis Hoium, Lou Whiteman, and Rachel Warren discuss:
- Uber’s Results
- Why Shares Fell
- Disney’s Parks Growth
- Where Does ESPN Go?
- Shopify’s Blowout
- Can Growth Sustain?
Companies discussed: Uber (UBER), Disney (DIS), Shopify (SHOP).
Host: Travis Hoium
Guests: Lou Whiteman, Rachel Warren
Engineer: Dan Boyd
Disclosure: Advertisements are sponsored content and provided for informational purposes only. The Motley Fool and its affiliates (collectively, “TMF”) do not endorse, recommend, or verify the accuracy or completeness of the statements made within advertisements. TMF is not involved in the offer, sale, or solicitation of any securities advertised herein and makes no representations regarding the suitability, or risks associated with any investment opportunity presented. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decisions. TMF assumes no responsibility for any losses or damages arising from this advertisement.
We’re committed to transparency: All personal opinions in advertisements from Fools are their own. The product advertised in this episode was loaned to TMF and was returned after a test period or the product advertised in this episode was purchased by TMF. Advertiser has paid for the sponsorship of this episode.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Shares of Palantir had an stellar day after reporting even more stellar earnings results. Many of the questions about getting commercial customers into its ecosystem appear to have been answered, and CEO Alex Karp made the case that Palantir’s offerings posed fewer risks than the AI models coming out today. Travis, Lou, and Tyler break down its earnings, plus a blowout quarter for Caterpillar and what to make of Spotify’s mixed earnings results
Have a question? Email us; podcasts@fool.com
Want to take the next step in your investing journey? Explore Motley Fool’s Epic for our portfolio-centered investing experience, premium research, tools, and guidance: fool.com/epic
Tyler Crowe, Travis Hoium, and Lou Whiteman discuss:
- Palantir’s earnings and guidance
- The case for model-agnostic AI
-Caterpillar’s incredible quarter
-Is Spotify a growth stock or a value stock
Companies discussed: PLTR, CAT, DE, SPOT, NFLX
Host: Tyler Crowe
Guests: Travis Hoium, Lou Whiteman
Engineer: Dan Boyd
Disclosure: Advertisements are sponsored content and provided for informational purposes only. The Motley Fool and its affiliates (collectively, “TMF”) do not endorse, recommend, or verify the accuracy or completeness of the statements made within advertisements. TMF is not involved in the offer, sale, or solicitation of any securities advertised herein and makes no representations regarding the suitability, or risks associated with any investment opportunity presented. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decisions. TMF assumes no responsibility for any losses or damages arising from this advertisement.
We’re committed to transparency: All personal opinions in advertisements from Fools are their own. The product advertised in this episode was loaned to TMF and was returned after a test period or the product advertised in this episode was purchased by TMF. Advertiser has paid for the sponsorship of this episode.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Mergers could be back in 2026 as companies try to get deals done while regulators allow them. But are buyouts always a good idea? We discuss a potential deal in pharma today, plus we go over the latest in interest rates and what we’re watching this week.
Travis Hoium, Lou Whiteman, and Rachel Warren discuss:
- AstraZeneca + BMS?
- Why Merge Now?
- Rising Interest Rates?
- The Market’s Reaction
- SpaceX Earnings Ahead
- Can Uber Impress?
Companies discussed: AstraZeneca (AZN), Bristol-Meyers Squibb (BMY), Uber (UBER), SpaceX (SPCX).
Host: Travis Hoium
Guests: Lou Whiteman, Rachel Warren
Engineer: Dan Boyd
Disclosure: Advertisements are sponsored content and provided for informational purposes only. The Motley Fool and its affiliates (collectively, “TMF”) do not endorse, recommend, or verify the accuracy or completeness of the statements made within advertisements. TMF is not involved in the offer, sale, or solicitation of any securities advertised herein and makes no representations regarding the suitability, or risks associated with any investment opportunity presented. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decisions. TMF assumes no responsibility for any losses or damages arising from this advertisement.
We’re committed to transparency: All personal opinions in advertisements from Fools are their own. The product advertised in this episode was loaned to TMF and was returned after a test period or the product advertised in this episode was purchased by TMF. Advertiser has paid for the sponsorship of this episode.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Bethany McLean, veteran investigative journalist and co-author of The Smartest Guys in the Room, saw the end of Enron coming, and is now watching the AI trade very carefully. She has questions the market isn't asking. Motley Fool analyst Rachel Warren continues her conversation with Bethany, turning the lens on the market right now. She discusses why the free cash flow of the Magnificent Seven is quietly turning negative, why the circular financing inside the AI ecosystem makes it nearly impossible to see what's really going on, and why the S&P 500 index fund you think is keeping you diversified is actually one of the most concentrated AI bets you can make.
Host: Rachel Warren
Guest: Bethany McLean
Producers: Bart Shannon, Lauren Budabin
Advertisements are sponsored content and provided for informational purposes only. The Motley Fool and its affiliates (collectively, "TMF") do not endorse, recommend, or verify the accuracy or completeness of the statements made within advertisements. TMF is not involved in the offer, sale, or solicitation of any securities advertised herein and makes no representations regarding the suitability, or risks associated with any investment opportunity presented. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decisions.
TMF assumes no responsibility for any losses or damages arising from this advertisement.
We’re committed to transparency: All personal opinions in advertisements from Fools are their own. The product advertised in this episode was loaned to TMF and was returned after a test period or the product advertised in this episode was purchased by TMF. Advertiser has paid for the sponsorship of this episode.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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Motley Fool Hidden Gems Investing is a daily podcast for stock investors. Weekday episodes offer a long-term perspective on business news with The Motley Fool's investment analysts. Weekend shows are a mix of personal finance and longer-form interviews.Podcast website
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