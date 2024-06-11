Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs

Welcome back, change makers, to Bread to Lead, the podcast that empowers you to unleash your leadership potential and make a lasting impact. I'm your host, Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs, and I'm on a mission to help you cultivate the mindset and skills to lead with purpose, authenticity, and heart. In today's episode, we dive into one of the most critical skills for any leader: developing and empowering your team. Last episode, we explored effective communication and conflict resolution as foundational abilities for building trust, alignment, and psychological safety. Today, we focus on helping your team members grow, stretch, and reach their full potential. Drawing from my extensive leadership experience across 22 countries and insights from my book, "People First, Results Second," we'll delve into how to nurture autonomy, competence, and relatedness within your team. We'll discuss practical strategies and frameworks like Self-Determination Theory and the Situational Leadership Model to guide your approach. Through real-life examples and stories, I'll illustrate how to create the conditions that allow your team to thrive, take ownership, and perform at their best. Whether you're a seasoned leader or just starting, this episode will provide valuable insights to elevate your leadership game. Join us as we explore the delicate balance of empowering leadership, where we foster a sense of choice, build competence, and create meaningful connections. Your leadership journey starts here, and together, we can inspire change and make a lasting impact. Click Here To Get Access To The Book "People First, Results Second" Bredtolead.com

Welcome back to Bread to Lead, the podcast that empowers you to unleash your leadership potential and make a lasting impact. I'm your host, Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs, and I'm on a mission to help you cultivate the mindset and skills to lead with purpose, authenticity, and heart. Let's dive in! Click Here To Get Access To The Book "People First, Results Second" Bredtolead.com In our last episode, we explored the art and science of developing and empowering your team, focusing on self-determination theory and intrinsic motivation. Today, we're building on that foundation by tackling another critical aspect of people-first leadership: setting clear, compelling goals and expectations. Click Here To Get Access To The Book "People First, Results Second" Bredtolead.com Effective goal setting is more than just declaring lofty aspirations. It involves striking the right balance between ambition and achievability, clarity and flexibility, and challenge and support. We'll dive into the latest research and real-world examples to help you leverage the power of goals and expectations to inspire and motivate your team. Click Here To Get Access To The Book "People First, Results Second" Bredtolead.com We'll explore frameworks like the Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) and OKR (Objectives and Key Results) to break down your vision into actionable targets. We'll also discuss the importance of culture contracts and situational leadership to ensure your team is aligned and empowered. Click Here To Get Access To The Book "People First, Results Second" Bredtolead.com Whether you're setting goals for the first time or looking to refine your approach, this episode is packed with actionable insights and tools to help you lead with greater clarity, confidence, and impact. So grab a notepad, get comfortable, and let's dive in! Click Here To Get Access To The Book "People First, Results Second" Bredtolead.com

Welcome to Bred to Lead, the podcast that empowers you to unleash your leadership potential and make a lasting impact. I'm your host, Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs, and I'm on a mission to help you cultivate the mindset and skills to lead with purpose, authenticity, and heart. In today's episode, we dive deep into a critical distinction that can make or break your ability to drive transformative change in your organization: the difference between management and leadership. We explore how the traditional model of leadership, focused on efficiency and short-term results, falls short in a world of constant change and complexity. We'll discuss the essential shifts in mindset and behavior necessary to make the leap from merely managing the status quo to driving meaningful, transformative change. You'll learn how to move from problem-solving to problem-finding, from directing to empowering, and from transactional to transformational leadership. Join us as we explore how to become the kind of leader who inspires and empowers others to create a better future. Whether you're new to leadership or looking to refine your skills, this episode offers valuable insights and practical advice to help you lead with purpose and impact. Remember to visit Bread to Lead for more resources, including our book and information about the Sips Leadership Institute.

In our previous episode, we discussed the pivotal differences between management and leadership and how making the leadership leap is essential for transformative change. We delved into effective leadership practices, from problem-solving and empowerment to creating a compelling vision. In today's fast-paced, ever-changing world, we shift our focus to navigating change and cultivating resilience. Welcome to Bread to Lead, the podcast dedicated to unlocking your leadership potential and making a lasting impact. I'm your host, Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs. Today, we explore the art and science of navigating change and building resilience, drawing from psychology, neuroscience, and leadership studies. We'll tackle common challenges like resistance, uncertainty, and burnout, and provide practical strategies for resilience in ourselves, our teams, and our lives. Whether you're leading a major transformation, navigating personal transitions, or simply keeping up with rapid changes, this episode is for you. Learn about embracing a growth mindset, practicing self-awareness, fostering connection and support, finding purpose, and developing adaptability. Our goal is to equip you with the tools to lead with clarity, conviction, and resilience. Join us as we break down these concepts, share real-world examples, and offer actionable tips to help you thrive in the face of change. Don't miss out on this essential guide to resilient leadership!

Welcome back to Bred to Lead Season 2! In this episode, host Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs reflects on the incredible milestones achieved in Season 1 and emphasizes the core mission of the podcast: to provide actionable leadership advice that can transform your life and business. Dr. Jacobs discusses the importance of purchasing the newly released book, "Bread to Lead," which serves as a comprehensive manual for becoming a people-first, results-second leader. He encourages listeners to subscribe, review, and share the podcast to continue spreading impactful leadership insights. The episode delves into mastering the art of influence and persuasion, a crucial skill for effective leadership. Dr. Jacobs outlines key strategies and principles, including the ethical foundations of influence, the psychology behind it, and practical techniques to inspire and motivate others. From the importance of building trust and rapport to leveraging social proof and creating a sense of urgency, this episode is packed with valuable insights. Dr. Jacobs emphasizes that true influence is about creating win-win outcomes and aligning diverse interests towards a common good. Join us as we explore the essential skills needed to become a more effective and ethical leader in today's complex world. Stay tuned for the next parts of this deep dive into the art and science of influence and persuasion. Don't forget to grab your copy of "Bread to Lead" and continue your journey towards leadership excellence. Subscribe, share, and be the leader you were bred to be!

People aren’t born to lead; they’re bred to lead. Leadership isn’t some inherent quality coded into your DNA—it’s developed, honed, and forged through experiences, challenges, and intentional growth. Being “bred to lead” is about more than just having a title or natural charisma. It’s about embracing the grind, building resilience, and committing to the kind of personal development that molds someone into a true leader. Why “Bred to Lead” Matters More Than Being “Born to Lead”: When people say leaders are born, it implies that leadership is exclusive—something reserved for a select few. But “Bred to Lead” flips that notion on its head. It’s about recognizing that leadership potential is universal, but realizing it requires a process. No one simply wakes up one day as a great leader. Instead, it’s the intentional experiences—mentorship, adversity, education, and practice—that shape someone into a leader worth following. Think of it like this: a person might have natural talent, but talent alone doesn’t make a champion. Champions are bred through relentless training, countless hours of practice, and a mindset built for growth. Leadership is no different. It’s the result of a deliberate process, not a birthright. What It Really Means to Be “Bred to Lead”: Forged Through Adversity: Being “bred” suggests a process of refinement. It’s about going through setbacks, navigating crises, and coming out stronger. Great leaders aren’t the ones who never fail—they’re the ones who learn and evolve from every failure. Built by Purposeful Development: The “bred to lead” philosophy is rooted in the idea of intentional growth. This means placing people in environments that stretch them, giving them responsibilities that push their boundaries, and exposing them to the kind of guidance and mentorship that accelerates their development. Shaped by Experiences: Leaders aren’t made in a classroom or born with a skillset—they’re shaped in the field. Every tough decision, difficult conversation, and unexpected obstacle becomes part of the process that breeds someone into a leader. It’s not about being a “natural”—it’s about being someone who learns through doing. Driven by a Relentless Mindset: “Bred to Lead” also speaks to the mindset. It’s about a commitment to growth—never settling, never getting comfortable, and always striving to be better. It’s the mindset that says, “I wasn’t given this; I earned this.” The Beauty of “Bred to Lead”: The beauty of this concept is that it’s inclusive. It’s not about where you start—it’s about where you’re willing to go. Anyone, regardless of background, upbringing, or natural traits, can be bred to lead if they’re willing to go through the process. It’s a journey of growth that’s accessible to everyone who’s ready to put in the work and embrace the path. By emphasizing “Bred to Lead,” you’re making a powerful statement: leadership isn’t about who you are—it’s about who you’re becoming. It’s about dedication, resilience, and transformation. Being “bred to lead” means you’re shaped by every experience, and you carry the marks of every challenge you’ve faced. You’re not a leader by chance; you’re a leader by design. So, it’s not just that people aren’t born to lead—they don’t have to be. Because the real leaders are those who’ve been bred to rise up, forged in the fires of experience, and refined through continuous growth. And that’s a story that speaks to every aspiring leader, whether they’re just starting out or already on the path. It’s the ultimate equalizer in leadership: no matter where you begin, you can become Bred to Lead. Whether you’re a seasoned executive or a first-time manager, ”Bred to Lead” will help you unlock your full potential as a leader and build a culture of engagement, innovation, and purpose. Join Dr. Jake Tayler Jacobs on this transformative journey and discover how putting your people first can lead to game-changing results. Bredtolead.com