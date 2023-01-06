Moonshots and Mindsets with Peter Diamandis

The Successful Entrepreneur Formula w/ Salim Ismail | EP #47

In this episode, Peter and Salim take a deep dive into Exponential Organizations and how experimentation can help exponentially build a business. You will learn about: 02:52 | The New School Is Surpassing The Old School. 18:50 | Trial & Error Will Give You The Data Necessary To Grow. 29:09 | The Pillars Of Exponential Experimentation. Salim Ismail is a sought-after strategist and a renowned technology entrepreneur who built and sold his company to Google. He's been featured in the most prominent publications such as NYT, Forbes, Fortune, and Bloomberg and has led lectures at the world's greatest companies and about the future of Tech. Currently, he's the founder and chairman of ExO Works and OpenExO. I'm launching a new book with Salim Ismail called Exponential Organizations 2.0. Our launch event is on June 6th. It's a 3-hour workshop covering practical strategies for achieving exponential growth in your business. Join the launch event here.