Moonshots and Mindsets with Peter Diamandis

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Moonshots with Peter Diamandis

PHD Ventures
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Moonshots with Peter Diamandis
Latest episode

281 episodes

  • Moonshots with Peter Diamandis

    Michael Kratsios on the New Golden Age of American Science | EP #276

    08/04/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Peter chats with Michael Kratsios on the White House’s vision for a new golden age of American science, including the Genesis Mission, AI-driven research, and the push to dramatically accelerate scientific productivity.

    Get access to metatrends 10+ years before anyone else - https://qr.diamandis.com/metatrends

    Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is the Founder of XPRIZE, Singularity University, ZeroG, and A360

    Michael Kratsios is the White House Director of Science and Technology Policy and Assistant to the President for Science and Technology. He previously served as U.S. Chief Technology Officer and Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and later as a managing director at Scale AI.



    My companies:

    Get the blueprint for generative media https://goo.gle/startupgenmedia

    Apply to Dave's and my new fund: https://qr.diamandis.com/linkventureslanding

    Go to Blitzy to book a free demo and start building today: https://qr.diamandis.com/blitzy

    Build in the Foundry or get a live demo at: https://voicerun.com

    Your body is incredibly good at hiding disease. Schedule a call with Fountain Life to add healthy decades to your life, and to learn more about their Memberships: https://www.fountainlife.com/peter

    _

    Connect with Peter:

    X

    Instagram

    Substack

    Website

    Xprize

    A360

    Connect with Micahel:

    LinkedIn

    X

    Instagram

    Listen to MOONSHOTS:

    Apple

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    *Recorded on July 29, 2026

    *The views expressed by me and all guests are personal opinions and do not constitute Financial, Medical, or Legal advice.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Moonshots with Peter Diamandis

    Dario vs Jensen on Open Weights, OpenAI & Anthropic in DC, Xi Exports AI to Global South | EP #275

    07/29/2026 | 2h 4 mins.
    The mates discuss Dario vs. Jensen's open vs. closed AI debate, OpenAI and Anthropic teaming up to lobby in DC, and Kimi K3's global expansion.

    Get access to metatrends 10+ years before anyone else - https://qr.diamandis.com/metatrends

    Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is the Founder of XPRIZE, Singularity University, ZeroG, and A360

    Salim Ismail is the founder of Open ExO, a GP at Exponential Venture Capital/The Organizational Singularity Fund and a sought after global speaker and thought leader.

    Dave Blundin is the founder & GP of Link Ventures

    Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross is a computer scientist and founder of Reified



    My companies:

    Apply to Dave's and my new fund:https://qr.diamandis.com/linkventureslanding



    Go to Blitzy to book a free demo and start building today: https://qr.diamandis.com/blitzy

    Your body is incredibly good at hiding disease. Schedule a call with Fountain Life to add healthy decades to your life, and to learn more about their Memberships: https://www.fountainlife.com/peter

    _

    Connect with Peter:

    X

    Instagram

    Substack

    Website

    Xprize

    A360

    Connect with Dave:

    Web

    X

    LinkedIn

    Instagram

    TikTok

    Connect with Salim:

    LinkedIn

    X

    Join Salim’s 10X Shift

    Subscribe to Salim’s YouTube channel

    Exponential Venture Capital

    Connect with Alex

    Website

    LinkedIn

    X

    Email

    Substack

    Spotify

    Threads

    Listen to MOONSHOTS:

    Apple

    YouTube



    *Recorded on July 28, 2026

    *The views expressed by me and all guests are personal opinions and do not constitute Financial, Medical, or Legal advice.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Moonshots with Peter Diamandis

    Jared Isaacman: NASA's Moon Base by 2028, Optimus Robots on the Moon, The Truth About UFOs | Ep #274

    07/27/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    The mates chat with Jared Isaacman on NASA’s plan for a Moon base by 2028, Optimus Robots on the Moon, and the truth about UFO’s.

    Get access to metatrends 10+ years before anyone else - https://qr.diamandis.com/metatrends

    Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is the Founder of XPRIZE, Singularity University, ZeroG, and A360

    Salim Ismail is the founder of Open ExO, a GP at Exponential Venture Capital/The Organizational Singularity Fund and a sought after global speaker and thought leader.

    Dave Blundin is the founder & GP of Link Ventures

    Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross is a computer scientist and founder of Reified

    Jared Isaacman is an entrepreneur, pilot, and commercial astronaut who has served as the 15th administrator of NASA since December 2025.



    My companies:

    Apply to Dave's and my new fund:https://qr.diamandis.com/linkventureslanding



    Go to Blitzy to book a free demo and start building today: https://qr.diamandis.com/blitzy

    Your body is incredibly good at hiding disease. Schedule a call with Fountain Life to add healthy decades to your life, and to learn more about their Memberships: https://www.fountainlife.com/peter

    _

    Connect with Peter:

    X

    Instagram

    Substack

    Website

    Xprize

    A360

    Connect with Dave:

    Web

    X

    LinkedIn

    Instagram

    TikTok

    Connect with Salim:

    LinkedIn

    X

    Join Salim’s 10X Shift

    Subscribe to Salim’s YouTube channel

    Exponential Venture Capital

    Connect with Alex

    Website

    LinkedIn

    X

    Email

    Substack

    Spotify

    Threads

    Connect with Jared:

    X

    Instagram

    Listen to MOONSHOTS:

    Apple

    YouTube



    *Recorded on July 21st, 2026

    *The views expressed by me and all guests are personal opinions and do not constitute Financial, Medical, or Legal advice.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Moonshots with Peter Diamandis

    The Hugging Face Breach, Moonshot AI Valued at $20B, and Living to 1,759 Years Old | EP #273

    07/24/2026 | 2h 33 mins.
    The mates discuss Hugging Face breach, Moonshot AI being valued at $20B, and living to 1,759 years old.

    Get access to metatrends 10+ years before anyone else - https://qr.diamandis.com/metatrends

    Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is the Founder of XPRIZE, Singularity University, ZeroG, and A360

    Salim Ismail is the founder of Open ExO, a GP at Exponential Venture Capital/The Organizational Singularity Fund and a sought after global speaker and thought leader.

    Dave Blundin is the founder & GP of Link Ventures

    Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross is a computer scientist and founder of Reified



    My companies:

    Apply to Dave's and my new fund:https://qr.diamandis.com/linkventureslanding



    Go to Blitzy to book a free demo and start building today: https://qr.diamandis.com/blitzy

    Your body is incredibly good at hiding disease. Schedule a call with Fountain Life to add healthy decades to your life, and to learn more about their Memberships: https://www.fountainlife.com/peter

    _

    Connect with Peter:

    X

    Instagram

    Substack

    Website

    Xprize

    A360

    Connect with Dave:

    Web

    X

    LinkedIn

    Instagram

    TikTok

    Connect with Salim:

    LinkedIn

    X

    New ExO Leap Program

    Join Salim’s 10X Shift

    Subscribe to Salim’s YouTube channel

    Exponential Venture Capital

    Connect with Alex

    Website

    LinkedIn

    X

    Email

    Substack

    Spotify

    Threads

    Listen to MOONSHOTS:

    Apple

    YouTube



    *Recorded on July 23rd, 2026

    *The views expressed by me and all guests are personal opinions and do not constitute Financial, Medical, or Legal advice.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Moonshots with Peter Diamandis

    Urgent Update- AI Sputnik Moment: Kimi K3 Released w/ Emad Mostaque | Ep. 272

    07/19/2026 | 2h 8 mins.
    The mates chat with Emad Mostaque on an urgent update regarding the AI Sputnik Moment of Kimi K3 being released.

    Get access to metatrends 10+ years before anyone else - https://qr.diamandis.com/metatrends

    Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is the Founder of XPRIZE, Singularity University, ZeroG, and A360

    Salim Ismail is the founder of Open ExO, a GP at Exponential Venture Capital/The Organizational Singularity Fund and a sought after global speaker and thought leader.

    Dave Blundin is the founder & GP of Link Ventures

    Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross is a computer scientist and founder of Reified

    Emad Mostaque is is the founder of Intelligent Internet and the author of The Last Economy



    My companies:

    Apply to Dave's and my new fund:https://qr.diamandis.com/linkventureslanding



    Go to Blitzy to book a free demo and start building today: https://qr.diamandis.com/blitzy

    Your body is incredibly good at hiding disease. Schedule a call with Fountain Life to add healthy decades to your life, and to learn more about their Memberships: https://www.fountainlife.com/peter

    _

    Connect with Peter:

    X

    Instagram

    Substack

    Website

    Xprize

    A360

    Connect with Dave:

    Web

    X

    LinkedIn

    Instagram

    TikTok

    Connect with Salim:

    LinkedIn

    X

    Join Salim's "The Meaning of Life" Conversation on July 21

    Join Salim’s 10X Shift

    Subscribe to Salim’s YouTube channel

    Exponential Venture Capital

    Connect with Alex

    Website

    LinkedIn

    X

    Email

    Substack

    Spotify

    Threads

    Connect with Emad

    Website

    XLinkedIn

    Listen to MOONSHOTS:

    Apple

    YouTube



    *Recorded on July 18, 2026

    *The views expressed by me and all guests are personal opinions and do not constitute Financial, Medical, or Legal advice.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Moonshots with Peter Diamandis
Tracking the future of technology and how it impacts humanity. Named by Fortune as one of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders,” Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is a founder, investor, advisor, and best-selling author. Join Peter on his mission to uplift humanity through technology. Follow Peter on X - https://x.com/PeterDiamandis
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