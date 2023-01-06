Moonshots and Mindsets with Peter Diamandis

From space travel to longevity, there are not enough people finding solutions to humanity's grand challenges -- let’s change that. My friends and I will share e...
AI Expert's Urgent Wake-Up Call : Unveiling the Silent Threat w/ Mo Gawdat | EP #51
In this episode, Peter and Mo discuss the imminent question we’ve all been asking: do we need to save humanity from AI? Are we in danger?
07:11 | A World Aware of AI Dangers
22:56 | The AI Debate: Real Danger?
1:24:33 | Governing Artificial Intelligence
Mo Gawdat is a renowned entrepreneur, author, and advocate for happiness and well-being. With a background in engineering and technology, Gawdat has dedicated his career to exploring the intersection of happiness and human potential. As the former Chief Business Officer at Google [X], he played a pivotal role in developing moonshot projects aimed at solving some of the world's biggest challenges. Gawdat's insightful and transformative book, "Solve for Happy," has inspired countless individuals to reframe their perspectives and find joy in life's most challenging moments.
Read Mo’s best-selling books.
6/22/2023
1:42:00
Oculus Founder On Apple Vision Pro w/ Palmer Luckey | EP #50
In this episode, Peter and Palmer discuss Apple’s Vision Pro, How it will change the future of VR headsets, and Facebook’s response to Apple.
08:32 | The Power of Virtual Reality
32:44 | Innovative User Interfacing
35:26 | Is Facebook's Push On VR Premature?
Palmer Luckey is a visionary entrepreneur and inventor known for his groundbreaking contributions to the virtual reality industry. As the founder of Oculus VR, Luckey revolutionized the way we experience immersive digital worlds with the development of the Oculus Rift, a pioneering virtual reality headset. With a passion for pushing technological boundaries, Luckey's innovative spirit continues to shape the future of virtual reality and its applications across various industries.
Check out Apple Vision Pro
Visit Anduril's Website
Support the Wildfire XPRIZE
6/20/2023
1:46:14
AI's Moral Dilemma: Are We Building Our Own Nightmare? w/ Dr. Rana el Kaliouby | EP #49
In this episode, Peter and Dr. Rana discuss the correlation between empathy and artificial intelligence, including the ethical implications of AI within emotion recognition.
02:18 | Human Connection and AI: How Can We Leverage Empathy?
09:54 | Ethical AI: An Urgent Discussion
13:47 | What Does AI Mean for Human Relations?
Dr. Rana el Kaliouby is a renowned scientist and entrepreneur in the field of artificial emotional intelligence. As the co-founder and CEO of Affectiva, she has revolutionized human-computer interaction by developing innovative technology that enables machines to understand and respond to human emotions. Driven by a passion for diversity and inclusion, she advocates for the responsible use of AI and continues to shape the future of technology with her pioneering work.
6/17/2023
28:56
The Realistic Future of AI w/ Brian Keating
In this episode, Peter and Brian discuss asteroids, multiverses, and how AI will impact the universe.
Brian Keating is a renowned astrophysicist, cosmologist, inventor, and author. He is a professor at the University of California, San Diego and director of the Arthur C. Clarke Center for the Human Imagination. Keating's groundbreaking research on cosmic microwave background radiation has earned him prestigious awards, and his book "Losing the Nobel Prize" has received critical acclaim.
Subscribe to his Youtube Channel. Follow Brian’s Podcast, INTO THE IMPOSSIBLE, on Apple devices https://apple.co/39UaHlB, Spotify spoti.fi/3vpfXok, Audible it’s here: adbl.co/3MeLPTj or, briankeating.com/podcast
6/8/2023
1:45:36
The Successful Entrepreneur Formula w/ Salim Ismail | EP #47
In this episode, Peter and Salim take a deep dive into Exponential Organizations and how experimentation can help exponentially build a business.
You will learn about:
02:52 | The New School Is Surpassing The Old School.
18:50 | Trial & Error Will Give You The Data Necessary To Grow.
29:09 | The Pillars Of Exponential Experimentation.
Salim Ismail is a sought-after strategist and a renowned technology entrepreneur who built and sold his company to Google. He's been featured in the most prominent publications such as NYT, Forbes, Fortune, and Bloomberg and has led lectures at the world's greatest companies and about the future of Tech. Currently, he's the founder and chairman of ExO Works and OpenExO.
I'm launching a new book with Salim Ismail called Exponential Organizations 2.0. Our launch event is on June 6th. It's a 3-hour workshop covering practical strategies for achieving exponential growth in your business. Join the launch event here.
From space travel to longevity, there are not enough people finding solutions to humanity's grand challenges -- let’s change that. My friends and I will share everything we know about pursuing your Moonshot and solving big challenges. Together, we will orient an entire generation to solve the world's biggest problems.