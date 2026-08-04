Moonshots and Mindsets with Peter Diamandis

Peter chats with Michael Kratsios on the White House’s vision for a new golden age of American science, including the Genesis Mission, AI-driven research, and the push to dramatically accelerate scientific productivity.



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Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is the Founder of XPRIZE, Singularity University, ZeroG, and A360



Michael Kratsios is the White House Director of Science and Technology Policy and Assistant to the President for Science and Technology. He previously served as U.S. Chief Technology Officer and Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and later as a managing director at Scale AI.



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*Recorded on July 29, 2026



*The views expressed by me and all guests are personal opinions and do not constitute Financial, Medical, or Legal advice.

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