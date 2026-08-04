Moonshots and Mindsets with Peter Diamandis

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281 episodes
- Peter chats with Michael Kratsios on the White House’s vision for a new golden age of American science, including the Genesis Mission, AI-driven research, and the push to dramatically accelerate scientific productivity.
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Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is the Founder of XPRIZE, Singularity University, ZeroG, and A360
Michael Kratsios is the White House Director of Science and Technology Policy and Assistant to the President for Science and Technology. He previously served as U.S. Chief Technology Officer and Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and later as a managing director at Scale AI.
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*Recorded on July 29, 2026
*The views expressed by me and all guests are personal opinions and do not constitute Financial, Medical, or Legal advice.
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Dario vs Jensen on Open Weights, OpenAI & Anthropic in DC, Xi Exports AI to Global South | EP #27507/29/2026 | 2h 4 mins.The mates discuss Dario vs. Jensen's open vs. closed AI debate, OpenAI and Anthropic teaming up to lobby in DC, and Kimi K3's global expansion.
Get access to metatrends 10+ years before anyone else - https://qr.diamandis.com/metatrends
Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is the Founder of XPRIZE, Singularity University, ZeroG, and A360
Salim Ismail is the founder of Open ExO, a GP at Exponential Venture Capital/The Organizational Singularity Fund and a sought after global speaker and thought leader.
Dave Blundin is the founder & GP of Link Ventures
Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross is a computer scientist and founder of Reified
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My companies:
Apply to Dave's and my new fund:https://qr.diamandis.com/linkventureslanding
Go to Blitzy to book a free demo and start building today: https://qr.diamandis.com/blitzy
Your body is incredibly good at hiding disease. Schedule a call with Fountain Life to add healthy decades to your life, and to learn more about their Memberships: https://www.fountainlife.com/peter
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Exponential Venture Capital
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*Recorded on July 28, 2026
*The views expressed by me and all guests are personal opinions and do not constitute Financial, Medical, or Legal advice.
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Jared Isaacman: NASA's Moon Base by 2028, Optimus Robots on the Moon, The Truth About UFOs | Ep #27407/27/2026 | 1h 28 mins.The mates chat with Jared Isaacman on NASA’s plan for a Moon base by 2028, Optimus Robots on the Moon, and the truth about UFO’s.
Get access to metatrends 10+ years before anyone else - https://qr.diamandis.com/metatrends
Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is the Founder of XPRIZE, Singularity University, ZeroG, and A360
Salim Ismail is the founder of Open ExO, a GP at Exponential Venture Capital/The Organizational Singularity Fund and a sought after global speaker and thought leader.
Dave Blundin is the founder & GP of Link Ventures
Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross is a computer scientist and founder of Reified
Jared Isaacman is an entrepreneur, pilot, and commercial astronaut who has served as the 15th administrator of NASA since December 2025.
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My companies:
Apply to Dave's and my new fund:https://qr.diamandis.com/linkventureslanding
Go to Blitzy to book a free demo and start building today: https://qr.diamandis.com/blitzy
Your body is incredibly good at hiding disease. Schedule a call with Fountain Life to add healthy decades to your life, and to learn more about their Memberships: https://www.fountainlife.com/peter
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Connect with Peter:
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Connect with Dave:
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Connect with Salim:
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Join Salim’s 10X Shift
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Exponential Venture Capital
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*Recorded on July 21st, 2026
*The views expressed by me and all guests are personal opinions and do not constitute Financial, Medical, or Legal advice.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Hugging Face Breach, Moonshot AI Valued at $20B, and Living to 1,759 Years Old | EP #27307/24/2026 | 2h 33 mins.The mates discuss Hugging Face breach, Moonshot AI being valued at $20B, and living to 1,759 years old.
Get access to metatrends 10+ years before anyone else - https://qr.diamandis.com/metatrends
Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is the Founder of XPRIZE, Singularity University, ZeroG, and A360
Salim Ismail is the founder of Open ExO, a GP at Exponential Venture Capital/The Organizational Singularity Fund and a sought after global speaker and thought leader.
Dave Blundin is the founder & GP of Link Ventures
Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross is a computer scientist and founder of Reified
–
My companies:
Apply to Dave's and my new fund:https://qr.diamandis.com/linkventureslanding
Go to Blitzy to book a free demo and start building today: https://qr.diamandis.com/blitzy
Your body is incredibly good at hiding disease. Schedule a call with Fountain Life to add healthy decades to your life, and to learn more about their Memberships: https://www.fountainlife.com/peter
_
Connect with Peter:
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Connect with Dave:
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Connect with Salim:
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New ExO Leap Program
Join Salim’s 10X Shift
Subscribe to Salim’s YouTube channel
Exponential Venture Capital
Connect with Alex
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Listen to MOONSHOTS:
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*Recorded on July 23rd, 2026
*The views expressed by me and all guests are personal opinions and do not constitute Financial, Medical, or Legal advice.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Urgent Update- AI Sputnik Moment: Kimi K3 Released w/ Emad Mostaque | Ep. 27207/19/2026 | 2h 8 mins.The mates chat with Emad Mostaque on an urgent update regarding the AI Sputnik Moment of Kimi K3 being released.
Get access to metatrends 10+ years before anyone else - https://qr.diamandis.com/metatrends
Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is the Founder of XPRIZE, Singularity University, ZeroG, and A360
Salim Ismail is the founder of Open ExO, a GP at Exponential Venture Capital/The Organizational Singularity Fund and a sought after global speaker and thought leader.
Dave Blundin is the founder & GP of Link Ventures
Dr. Alexander Wissner-Gross is a computer scientist and founder of Reified
Emad Mostaque is is the founder of Intelligent Internet and the author of The Last Economy
–
My companies:
Apply to Dave's and my new fund:https://qr.diamandis.com/linkventureslanding
Go to Blitzy to book a free demo and start building today: https://qr.diamandis.com/blitzy
Your body is incredibly good at hiding disease. Schedule a call with Fountain Life to add healthy decades to your life, and to learn more about their Memberships: https://www.fountainlife.com/peter
_
Connect with Peter:
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Xprize
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Connect with Dave:
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Connect with Salim:
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Join Salim's "The Meaning of Life" Conversation on July 21
Join Salim’s 10X Shift
Subscribe to Salim’s YouTube channel
Exponential Venture Capital
Connect with Alex
Website
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X
Email
Substack
Spotify
Threads
Connect with Emad
Website
XLinkedIn
Listen to MOONSHOTS:
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*Recorded on July 18, 2026
*The views expressed by me and all guests are personal opinions and do not constitute Financial, Medical, or Legal advice.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Moonshots with Peter Diamandis
Tracking the future of technology and how it impacts humanity. Named by Fortune as one of the “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders,” Peter H. Diamandis, MD, is a founder, investor, advisor, and best-selling author. Join Peter on his mission to uplift humanity through technology. Follow Peter on X - https://x.com/PeterDiamandisPodcast website
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