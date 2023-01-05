Millennial Investing - The Investor’s Podcast Network

Rebecca Hotsko talks to Milton Berg about his shift from fundamental to technical analysis, his critiques of value investing, his use of market indicators to identify turning points, and much, much more! Milton Berg, CFA, is the CEO and Chief Investment Strategist of MB Advisors, LLC. He has worked in the financial services industry since 1978 and began his career as a Commodities Analyst and Trader at Swiss-based Erlanger and Company. He has worked with well-known titans of the hedge fund world including Michael Steinhardt, George Soros, and Stanley Druckenmiller. IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL LEARN:00:00 - Intro.02:30 - Why Milton transitioned from being a fundamental investor, studying Benjamin Graham and David Dodd, to a technical analyst?10:49 - What drives market prices in the short term and long term, and are they random?16:25 - Milton’s criticisms about value investing and learning from studying Benjamin Graham. 34:54 - How his investment strategy works, which is centered around identifying significant turning points in the market?35:06 - What indicators he uses to assess whether the market is at a turning point.45:25 - Whether Milton believes we are near a turning point today and the market has already seen its bottom. 53:00 - Is it possible to time the market? 01:00:33 - Advice on the most important factors that long term investors should focus on. *Disclaimer: Slight timestamp discrepancies may occur due to podcast platform differences.BOOKS AND RESOURCESCheck out: MiltonBerg.com.Related Episode: Listen to MI255: Navigating Bubble 3.0: Is This Time Different? w/ David Hay, or watch the video.NEW TO THE SHOW?Check out our Millennial Investing Starter Packs.Browse through all our episodes (complete with transcripts) here.Try Robert and Rebecca’s favorite tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance.Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.Stay up-to-date on financial markets and investing strategies through our daily newsletter, We Study Markets.Learn how to better start, manage, and grow your business with the best business podcasts.P.S The Investor’s Podcast Network is excited to launch a subreddit devoted to our fans in discussing financial markets, stock picks, questions for our hosts, and much more! Join our subreddit r/TheInvestorsPodcast today!SPONSORSGet a FREE audiobook from Audible.Instead of trying to time the market or pick single stocks, automate your investments and invest in a variety of companies with Betterment.What does happen when money and big feelings mix? Tune in to find out on the new podcast, Open Money, presented by Servus Credit Union.Partner with a specialized agency focused on making insurance as easy as possible for real estate investors. Take advantage of monthly reporting, monthly billing, and coverage for all phases of occupancy with National Real Estate Insurance Group.Enjoy soft, stretchy bottoms that last forever with birddogs. Use promo code INVESTING and get a free Yeti-style tumbler with every order.Apply for the Employee Retention Credit easily, no matter how busy you are, with Innovation Refunds.Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors.Connect with Rebecca: Twitter | InstagramEmail: [email protected]
