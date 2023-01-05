Millennial Investing - The Investor’s Podcast Network

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Millennial Investing by The Investor's Podcast Network is hosted by Robert Leonard (@therobertleonard) and Rebecca Hotsko (@RebeccaHotsko). They cover not only
BusinessEntrepreneurshipBusinessInvestingEducation
BusinessEntrepreneurshipBusinessInvestingEducation

  • MI270: How to Improve a 100% Stock Portfolio Using Return Stacking w/ Corey Hoffstein
    Rebecca Hotsko chats with Corey Hoffstein, and together they discuss the concept of return stacking, its mechanics, leverage determination, fund selection, and a whole lot more!Corey Hoffstein is the co-founder and Chief Investment Officer at Newfound Research, which is a quantitative investment and research firm managing strategies that implement Return Stacking concepts. IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL LEARN:00:00 - Intro.06:08 - The different types of funds that are available to investors to implement return stacking. 06:19 - What return stacking is and how this strategy works? 10:36 - The different ways this strategy can be implemented and the portfolio solutions it provides. 22:31 - How to decide how much leverage to take, and how much return stacking strategies should make up of the total portfolio allocation?40:03 - The factors that contributed to the poor performance of certain return stacking ETFs since 2021. 42:55 - The common mistakes investors make when implementing this strategy. 46:01- What factors impact the effectiveness of this strategy? 52:49 - How to mitigate risk when this strategy breaks down?*Disclaimer: Slight timestamp discrepancies may occur due to podcast platform differences.BOOKS AND RESOURCESCheck out: Newfound Research. Related Episode: Listen to MI260: Top Stock Picks 2023 w/ Logan Kane, or watch the video.NEW TO THE SHOW?Check out our Millennial Investing Starter Packs.Browse through all our episodes (complete with transcripts) here.Try Robert and Rebecca’s favorite tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance.Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.Stay up-to-date on financial markets and investing strategies through our daily newsletter, We Study Markets.Learn how to better start, manage, and grow your business with the best business podcasts.P.S The Investor’s Podcast Network is excited to launch a subreddit devoted to our fans in discussing financial markets, stock picks, questions for our hosts, and much more! Join our subreddit r/TheInvestorsPodcast today!SPONSORSGet a FREE audiobook from Audible.Instead of trying to time the market or pick single stocks, automate your investments and invest in a variety of companies with Betterment.What does happen when money and big feelings mix? Tune in to find out on the new podcast, Open Money, presented by Servus Credit Union.Apply for the Employee Retention Credit easily, no matter how busy you are, with Innovation Refunds.Enjoy soft, stretchy bottoms that last forever with birddogs. Use promo code INVESTING and get a free Yeti-style tumbler with every order.Partner with a specialized agency focused on making insurance as easy as possible for real estate investors. Take advantage of monthly reporting, monthly billing, and coverage for all phases of occupancy with National Real Estate Insurance Group.Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors.Connect with Rebecca: Twitter | InstagramEmail: [email protected] with Corey: Website | LinkedIn HELP US OUT!Help us reach new listeners by leaving us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts! It takes less than 30 seconds and really helps our show grow, which allows us to bring on even better guests for you all! Thank you – we really appreciate it! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/2/2023
    48:35
  • REI181: 400 Flips, Midwest Multi-Family, and Mental Health Advocacy w/ Jonathan Barr
    Patrick Donley sits down with Jonathan Barr to talk about how he renovated 400 homes in Los Angeles with his family business, how he 1031’ed some duplexes he owned into investing in Midwest multi-family, how he’s managing his properties remotely, why he is a big fan of interest only loans and cost segregation studies, what his “Why?” is, and why mental health advocacy is important to him.IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL LEARN:00:00 - Intro06:40 - How they managed 400 flips in Los Angeles over a 10 year period.10:18 - How some duplexes he bought in LA after the Great Financial Crisis provided the capital to start his next venture.11:00 - What his next steps were after the fix and flip business became saturated?14:09 - How he transitioned away from the family business and started JB2 Investments.15:11 - Why he chooses to invest in multi-family in the Midwest.15:11 - How he tripled his cash flow by investing in Midwest multi-family.19:40 - Why he is a fan of interest only loans.22:45 - How he’s managing his properties remotely.22:45 - What the pros and cons of working in his family’s business were.33:16 - What the advantages of cost segregation studies are.37:48 - Understanding the advantages of a 1031 exchange.43:51 - What Jonathan’s “Why?” is.48:54 - Why he is a strong advocate for men’s mental health and how he practices self-care.And much, much more!*Disclaimer: Slight timestamp discrepancies may occur due to podcast platform differences. BOOKS AND RESOURCESMoses Kagan’s blogJonathan’s blog and e-bookRe-ConveneStart with Why by Simon Sinek.Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel.Shoe Dog by Phil Knight.Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki.Related episode: Listen to REI155: Building a Boutique Property Empire w/ Moses Kagan, or watch the video.Related episode: Listen to REI173: The Power of Cost Segregation w/ Yonah Weiss, or watch the video.Related episode: Listen to REI170: Transforming Spaces w/ Antonia Botera, or watch the video.Related episode: Listen to REI159: From Receptionist to Urban Infill Developer w/ Sean Sweeney, or watch the video.NEW TO THE SHOW?Check out our Real Estate 101 Starter Packs.Browse through all our episodes (complete with transcripts) here.Try our tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance Tool.Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.Stay up-to-date on financial markets and investing strategies through our daily newsletter, We Study Markets.Keep up with the latest news and strategies on real estate investing with the best real estate podcasts.P.S The Investor’s Podcast Network is excited to launch a subreddit devoted to our fans in discussing financial markets, stock picks, questions for our hosts, and much more! Join our subreddit r/TheInvestorsPodcast today!SPONSORSGet a FREE audiobook from Audible.Instead of trying to time the market or pick single stocks, automate your investments and invest in a variety of companies with Betterment.What does happen when money and big feelings mix? Tune in to find out on the new podcast, Open Money, presented by Servus Credit Union.Apply for the Employee Retention Credit easily, no matter how busy you are, with Innovation Refunds.Enjoy soft, stretchy bottoms that last forever with birddogs. Use promo code INVESTING and get a free Yeti-style tumbler with every order.Partner with a specialized agency focused on making insurance as easy as possible for real estate investors. Take advantage of monthly reporting, monthly billing, and coverage for all phases of occupancy with National Real Estate Insurance Group.Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors.Connect with Patrick (@jpatrickdonley): TwitterConnect with Jonathan: Website |  Twitter | LinkedInSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    1:02:09
  • MI Rewind: Buying Winners Through Momentum Investing w/ Wes Gray
    Clay Finck chats with Wes Gray all about momentum investing, how retail investors can utilize a momentum strategy, and much more!Dr. Gray earned an MBA and a PhD in finance from the University of Chicago where he studied under Nobel Prize Winner Eugene Fama.IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL LEARN: 00:00 - Intro04:06 - How Wes looks at the world of investing differently with his academic background.06:48 - Whether just owning the S&P 500 gives investors enough international exposure or not.09:42 - What momentum investing is and why it works.30:14 - How retail investors can utilize a momentum strategy.And much, much more!*Disclaimer: Slight timestamp discrepancies may occur due to podcast platform differences.BOOKS AND RESOURCESCheck out Wes’ website, Alpha Architect.Check out Wes’ research.Wes’ book, Quantitative Momentum.Wes’ book, Quantitative Value.Wes’ book, DIY Financial Advisor.Related Episode: Listen to MI126: A Rational Approach to Investing w/ Tobias Carlisle, or watch the video.NEW TO THE SHOW?Check out our Millennial Investing Starter Packs.Browse through all our episodes (complete with transcripts) here.Try Robert and Rebecca’s favorite tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance.Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.Stay up-to-date on financial markets and investing strategies through our daily newsletter, We Study Markets.Learn how to better start, manage, and grow your business with the best business podcasts.P.S The Investor’s Podcast Network is excited to launch a subreddit devoted to our fans in discussing financial markets, stock picks, questions for our hosts, and much more! Join our subreddit r/TheInvestorsPodcast today!SPONSORSGet a FREE audiobook from Audible.Instead of trying to time the market or pick single stocks, automate your investments and invest in a variety of companies with Betterment.What does happen when money and big feelings mix? Tune in to find out on the new podcast, Open Money, presented by Servus Credit Union.Partner with a specialized agency focused on making insurance as easy as possible for real estate investors. Take advantage of monthly reporting, monthly billing, and coverage for all phases of occupancy with National Real Estate Insurance Group.Enjoy soft, stretchy bottoms that last forever with birddogs. Use promo code INVESTING and get a free Yeti-style tumbler with every order.Apply for the Employee Retention Credit easily, no matter how busy you are, with Innovation Refunds.Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors.Connect with Wes: Website | LinkedIn | TwitterConnect with Clay: TwitterHELP US OUT!Help us reach new listeners by leaving us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts! It takes less than 30 seconds and really helps our show grow, which allows us to bring on even better guests for you all! Thank you – we really appreciate it! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/28/2023
    52:23
  • MI269: How to Spot Turning Points in the Market w/ Milton Berg
    Rebecca Hotsko talks to Milton Berg about his shift from fundamental to technical analysis, his critiques of value investing, his use of market indicators to identify turning points,  and much, much more! Milton Berg, CFA, is the CEO and Chief Investment Strategist of MB Advisors, LLC. He has worked in the financial services industry since 1978 and began his career as a Commodities Analyst and Trader at Swiss-based Erlanger and Company. He has worked with well-known titans of the hedge fund world including Michael Steinhardt, George Soros, and Stanley Druckenmiller. IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL LEARN:00:00 - Intro.02:30 - Why Milton transitioned from being a fundamental investor, studying Benjamin Graham and David Dodd, to a technical analyst?10:49 - What drives market prices in the short term and long term, and are they random?16:25 - Milton’s criticisms about value investing and learning from studying Benjamin Graham. 34:54 - How his investment strategy works, which is centered around identifying significant turning points in the market?35:06 - What indicators he uses to assess whether the market is at a turning point.45:25 - Whether Milton believes we are near a turning point today and the market has already seen its bottom. 53:00 - Is it possible to time the market? 01:00:33 - Advice on the most important factors that long term investors should focus on. *Disclaimer: Slight timestamp discrepancies may occur due to podcast platform differences.BOOKS AND RESOURCESCheck out:  MiltonBerg.com.Related Episode: Listen to MI255: Navigating Bubble 3.0: Is This Time Different? w/ David Hay, or watch the video.NEW TO THE SHOW?Check out our Millennial Investing Starter Packs.Browse through all our episodes (complete with transcripts) here.Try Robert and Rebecca’s favorite tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance.Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.Stay up-to-date on financial markets and investing strategies through our daily newsletter, We Study Markets.Learn how to better start, manage, and grow your business with the best business podcasts.P.S The Investor’s Podcast Network is excited to launch a subreddit devoted to our fans in discussing financial markets, stock picks, questions for our hosts, and much more! Join our subreddit r/TheInvestorsPodcast today!SPONSORSGet a FREE audiobook from Audible.Instead of trying to time the market or pick single stocks, automate your investments and invest in a variety of companies with Betterment.What does happen when money and big feelings mix? Tune in to find out on the new podcast, Open Money, presented by Servus Credit Union.Partner with a specialized agency focused on making insurance as easy as possible for real estate investors. Take advantage of monthly reporting, monthly billing, and coverage for all phases of occupancy with National Real Estate Insurance Group.Enjoy soft, stretchy bottoms that last forever with birddogs. Use promo code INVESTING and get a free Yeti-style tumbler with every order.Apply for the Employee Retention Credit easily, no matter how busy you are, with Innovation Refunds.Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors.Connect with Rebecca: Twitter | InstagramEmail: [email protected] with Milton: TwitterHELP US OUT!Help us reach new listeners by leaving us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts! It takes less than 30 seconds and really helps our show grow, which allows us to bring on even better guests for you all! Thank you – we really appreciate it! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/25/2023
    48:31
  • REI180: The Intersection of Education and Real Estate w/ Kevin Clark
    Patrick Donley sits down with Kevin Clark to talk about how he broke into Commercial Real Estate at the age of 30 after getting a Master’s in Real Estate Finance at NYU. They get into what it takes to survive and succeed in the first year at a CRE brokerage, how to think about cap rates and the factors that influence them, and why he feels real estate isn’t an inflation edge.IN THIS EPISODE, YOU’LL LEARN:00:00 - Intro03:32 - How his first fix and flip near 8 Mile in Detroit went.05:04 - What he learned serving as his own GC on a gut renovation of a New York co-op.07:13 - Why he earned a Master’s degree in Real Estate Finance at NYU.07:25 - How the freedom of a remote job allowed him to make the transition to real estate.11:20 - Why having a background in finance is a huge advantage in CRE.16:07 - How he broke into CRE with Massey and Knakal and what his first year was like.16:07 - Why you shouldn’t consider work from home options if you are early in your career.32:14 - What his top advice is for people just entering into CRE brokerage.42:14 - How Kevin is trying to disintermediate brokerage on rental apartments with Cribdilla.50:40 - What he feels are the best strategies during a negotiation?01:03:22 - Why he feels real estate isn’t an inflation hedge.01:03:34 - How to understand cap rates, why they are important, and the factors that affect them.And much, much more!*Disclaimer: Slight timestamp discrepancies may occur due to podcast platform differences. BOOKS AND RESOURCESRobert’s book The Everything Guide to House Hacking.Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss.Capital Ideas by Peter Bernstein.The Big Short by Michael Lewis.Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki.Richer, Wiser, Happier by William Green.Related episode: Listen to REI168: The Road to Commercial Real Estate Success w/ Matt Lasky, or watch the video.Related episode: Listen to REI155: Building a Boutique Property Empire w/ Moses Kagan, or watch the video.NEW TO THE SHOW?Check out our Real Estate 101 Starter Packs.Browse through all our episodes (complete with transcripts) here.Try our tool for picking stock winners and managing our portfolios: TIP Finance Tool.Enjoy exclusive perks from our favorite Apps and Services.Stay up-to-date on financial markets and investing strategies through our daily newsletter, We Study Markets.Keep up with the latest news and strategies on real estate investing with the best real estate podcasts.P.S The Investor’s Podcast Network is excited to launch a subreddit devoted to our fans in discussing financial markets, stock picks, questions for our hosts, and much more! Join our subreddit r/TheInvestorsPodcast today!SPONSORSGet a FREE audiobook from Audible.Instead of trying to time the market or pick single stocks, automate your investments and invest in a variety of companies with Betterment.What does happen when money and big feelings mix? Tune in to find out on the new podcast, Open Money, presented by Servus Credit Union.Partner with a specialized agency focused on making insurance as easy as possible for real estate investors. Take advantage of monthly reporting, monthly billing, and coverage for all phases of occupancy with National Real Estate Insurance Group.Enjoy soft, stretchy bottoms that last forever with birddogs. Use promo code INVESTING and get a free Yeti-style tumbler with every order.Apply for the Employee Retention Credit easily, no matter how busy you are, with Innovation Refunds.Support our free podcast by supporting our sponsors.Connect with Patrick (@jpatrickdonley): TwitterConnect with Kevin Clark: TwitterSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/24/2023
    1:28:08

Millennial Investing by The Investor's Podcast Network is hosted by Robert Leonard (@therobertleonard) and Rebecca Hotsko (@RebeccaHotsko). They cover not only investing basics and investment and financial advice, but also business topics such as entrepreneurship, side hustles, personal development, and more to help educate and inspire the millennial generation. The show's mission is to improve people's financial literacy and business savvy in order to help anyone make better investment decisions with both their time AND money.

Real Estate 101 by The Investor’s Podcast Network is hosted by Robert Leonard. He brings on a wide range of guests, from fellow “newbie” investors investing as a side hustle to full-time multimillionaire real estate investors to walk you through all the questions and roadblocks you face as a new investor. You don't have to face the world of real estate investing alone – let Robert, and his guests, be your guide on your investing journey. Break past the paralysis-by-analysis stage and get your first deal, or next deal, done with actionable tips, strategies, and guidance from Robert and guests!

Start listening, and join millions of listeners learning to invest! Follow Robert on Instagram and Twitter at @therobertleonard, and follow Rebecca on Twitter at @RebeccaHotsko.

