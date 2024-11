A London Cabbie

Outsmarting drunks, competing with ride-share apps, and discovering that some of your passengers were Spice Girls with Jamie Owens, a London cabbie. How much does it cost to buy a cab? And what's "The Knowledge"?You can find Jamie on YouTube at his channel "Jamie The Cabby".