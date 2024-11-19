Swimming with 20-foot manta rays, suffering through grant applications, and rushing to the whale freezer with Jessica Pate, a marine biologist based in Florida. How have drones changed her work? And what's wrong with being a "parachute scientist"?Got a comment or suggestion for us? You can reach us via email at [email protected] to be on the show? Leave a message on our voice mailbox at (919) 213-0456. We’ll ask you to answer two questions: What do people think your job is like and what is it actually like? What’s a word or phrase that only someone from your profession would be likely to know and what does it mean?
33:25
An Interior Designer
Perfecting the soft finishes, dealing with divorcing couples, and cultivating the perfect network of artisans with Julie Anne Burch, an interior designer. Why did she need a crane to move a piano? And how can interior designers create a "moment"?
30:44
An NBA Referee
Ignoring 10,000 booing fans, collaborating with the replay center, and striving for perfection with Billy Kennedy, an NBA referee. What happens when you get a call wrong? And what's the difference between the trail, slot, and lead officials?
25:41
A London Cabbie
Outsmarting drunks, competing with ride-share apps, and discovering that some of your passengers were Spice Girls with Jamie Owens, a London cabbie. How much does it cost to buy a cab? And what's "The Knowledge"?
You can find Jamie on YouTube at his channel "Jamie The Cabby".
28:27
A Life Insurance Salesman
Overcoming "soft objections," hustling to line up meetings, and navigating the line between business and friendship with David Johnson, a third-generation life insurance salesman. What is the mistake that "ruins careers" for salespeople? And what is a "feed list"?

Got a comment or suggestion for us? You can reach us via email at [email protected] to be on the show? Leave a message on our voice mailbox at (919) 213-0456. We'll ask you to answer two questions: What do people think your job is like and what is it actually like? What's a word or phrase that only someone from your profession would be likely to know and what does it mean?
Curious what it would be like to walk in someone else’s (work) shoes? Join New York Times bestselling author Dan Heath as he explores the world of work, one profession at a time, and interviews people who love what they do. What does a couples therapist think when a friend asks for relationship advice? What happens if a welder fails to wear safety glasses? What can get a stadium beer vendor fired? If you’ve ever met someone whose work you were curious about, and you had 100 nosy questions but were too polite to ask … well, this is the show for you.