The Business of Doing Business with Dwayne Kerrigan

78. The Power of Joy: Perspective, Purpose, and Pushing Forward with Jessica Janzen (Part 2)

In this powerful continuation of our conversation with Jessica Janzen, author of Bring the Joy, we dive deeper into the transformational power of perspective, purpose, and resilience. Jessica shares deeply personal stories about finding gratitude in everyday struggles, embracing life's "nudges," and how shifting our mindset can unlock joy—even in our darkest moments. We discuss how to reframe challenges, the importance of energy management, and the impact of small, intentional actions. Jessica also offers insight into personal growth, mental health, and the balance between ambition and presence. If you're seeking to cultivate more joy in your life or help others do the same, this episode is a must-listen!Timestamps:[00:00:00] – Introduction & Recap of Part 1[00:01:00] – Overcoming resistance to joy and reframing daily struggles[00:02:30] – The dishwasher story: Perspective shift from burden to blessing[00:05:00] – The power of certainty and how small moments shape our purpose[00:08:00] – Following nudges[00:12:00] – Faith, purpose, and the role of free will in shaping our experiences[00:14:00] – Society’s obsession with immediacy vs. the power of consistency[00:16:00] – Transforming grief into purpose: Love for Lewiston Foundation[00:19:00] – The energy we bring: The impact of our presence on those around us[00:22:00] – Supporting others through hardship: The power of simply being there[00:24:00] – Strategies for recharging your battery: Emotional, spiritual, mental, and physical health[00:29:00] – Small disciplines that build a foundation for joy[00:32:00] – The danger of “should-ing” yourself and learning to say no[00:36:00] – Thought patterns, rewiring the brain, and the science of manifestation[00:42:00] – Finding joy in the present moment rather than chasing the next milestone[00:47:00] – The impact of expectations and judgment on our ability to experience joy[00:52:00] – How to identify and shift your primary question for a more joyful life[00:56:00] – What’s it like to be on the other side of me? A powerful self-awareness question from Ryan Leak[01:01:00] – Final reflections and Jessica’s resources for finding joy[01:02:30] – How to connect with Jessica and support her workNotable Quotes:🔹 "You might not be able to change your circumstances, but you can change the outcome and what it looks like." – Jessica Janzen🔹 "Joy doesn’t just arrive. It’s the combination of small choices and habits stacked over time." – Jessica Janzen🔹 "We’ve over-romanticized purpose. What if your purpose is just to be kind because that’s what someone else needs?" – Jessica Janzen🔹 "If you have the ability to move your body, do it. Someone in a hospital would give anything to walk to the end of the block." – Jessica Janzen🔹 "What you resist most in others is what you have yet to accept in yourself." – Dwayne Kerrigan🔹 "If this is all I get, I want to live a chapter worth rereading." – Jessica Janzen🔹 "What’s it like to be on the other side of me?" – Ryan Leak (shared by Jessica)Resources Mentioned:📚 Bring the Joy – Jessica Janzen (Available on Amazon & Goodreads)📚 Atlas of the Heart – Brené Brown📚 Mind Magic: The Neuroscience of Manifestation – Dr. James Doty📚 Level Up – Ryan Leak🌍 Jessica’s Website📲 Instagram: @thejessicajanzen🎗️ Love for...