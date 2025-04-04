The Business of Doing Business with Dwayne Kerrigan

77. Bring the Joy with Jessica Janzen
In this deeply moving and insightful episode of The Business of Doing Business, host Dwayne Kerrigan sits down with Jessica Janzen, a speaker, author, philanthropist, and coach who has dedicated her life to bringing the joy. Jessica shares her extraordinary journey of resilience—from experiencing bullying and battling mental health struggles to facing the heartbreaking loss of her son, Lewiston, to spinal muscular atrophy.Despite unimaginable pain, Jessica embraced a mindset shift that led her to create the Love for Lewiston Foundation, raise over $3 million for research and support, and become a beacon of joy for others. Through this candid conversation, she and Dwayne explore the power of perspective, the importance of mental and physical health, and how choosing joy—even in the darkest times—can transform lives.Join us as Jessica offers practical steps on how to build a life filled with meaning, connection, and purpose, whether in business or in personal life. Don’t press pause on this one—this episode is packed with invaluable wisdom that can truly change the way you approach challenges.Timestamps & Key Moments:[00:00:00] – Jessica’s philosophy: “Instead of a pity party, we had a dance party.”.[00:05:00] – Jessica’s journey: From struggling in school to building an impact-driven life.[00:09:00] – The moment everything changed: Lewiston’s diagnosis and Jessica’s decision to “bring the joy.”[00:14:00] – Lessons in perspective: The profound realization that movement and health are gifts.[00:18:00] – Rewriting your story: How Jessica reinvented herself after years of feeling like she didn’t belong.[00:25:00] – The power of energy: How showing up authentically transforms connections and opportunities.[00:30:00] – The role of fitness in mental and emotional well-being.[00:37:00] – Serving others: How helping someone else can shift your entire mindset.[00:42:00] – The battle with negative thoughts: How our brains search for evidence and how to train them differently.[00:50:00] – One powerful question to change your mindset before bed: "What worked today?"[00:54:00] – Finding purpose in the smallest things—why joy is often found in the ordinary.[01:00:00] – Final thoughts: The importance of perspective and gratitude in business and life.Notable Quotes:“It takes just as much time to see the good as it does to see the bad.” – Jessica Janzen“If you feel like you don’t belong, start showing up as the person you want to be around.” – Jessica JanzenResources Mentioned in This Episode:📖 Jessica Janzen’s Book – Bring the Joy https://a.co/d/d9P4u75📚 Book RecommendationChange Your Brain Every Day by Dr. Daniel Amen https://a.co/d/3XWVP1NLeveling Up by Ryan Leak https://a.co/d/3XWVP1N🏥 Jessica’s Nonprofit – Love for Lewiston Foundation (Supporting SMA research and families) https://www.loveforlewiston.com/If you found value in this episode, please share it with someone who could benefit from Jessica’s incredible story. Subscribe to The Business of Doing Business podcast for Part 2 of this conversation, where we’ll dive even deeper into the ways joy can fuel success in business and life.🎧 Listen next week for Part 2!Connect with Dwayne KerriganLinked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dwayne-kerrigan-998113281/ Facebook: