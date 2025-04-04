Powered by RND
The Business of Doing Business with Dwayne Kerrigan
The Business of Doing Business with Dwayne Kerrigan

Dwayne Kerrigan
Welcome to "The Business of Doing Business" hosted by Dwayne Kerrigan. Dwayne has navigated the business world for over 35 years, owning close to 30 businesses ...
BusinessEntrepreneurshipBusinessCareers

Available Episodes

5 of 83
  • 81. Legacy, Leadership & Letting Go: Jeni Hott on Mindset, AI, and Meaningful Entrepreneurship
    In this deeply inspiring and wide-ranging episode, Dwayne sits down with digital pioneer and serial entrepreneur Jeni Hott. What starts as a casual catch-up unfolds into a powerful conversation about life transitions, emotional intelligence, mindset mastery, and the future of business. Jeni shares her spontaneous decision to uproot her life, her son’s incredible generosity, and the legacy we leave behind—not just in business, but in how we live. They also dive into leadership identity shifts, how to handle negativity in business, and why embracing AI is not optional but essential.Whether you're a new entrepreneur or a seasoned leader navigating uncertainty, this episode is packed with wisdom, heart, and actionable insight.Timestamps:00:00 – Opening remarks and the chaos of moving02:00 – Jeni’s health scare and the wake-up call from the universe04:00 – Giving everything away: a touching story of legacy and generosity06:30 – Joy in everyday moments and the theme of intentional kindness09:00 – Why business is always about relationships10:30 – Introducing Jeni: Her trailblazing blogging success and career highlights12:00 – From nursing to naturopathic doctorate to entrepreneurship13:30 – The underestimated power of mindset in business15:00 – Scarcity vs abundance: where business owners get stuck17:00 – The identity shift from entrepreneur to leader21:30 – What defines a true leader and how to grow into it24:00 – Releasing limiting beliefs: The Sedona Method & Hale Dwoskin28:00 – Observing vs suppressing emotion in entrepreneurship30:00 – Waking Up app by Sam Harris & third-party mindfulness tools32:00 – Business mindset vs strategy: finding balance33:30 – Entering the AI Era: Why business owners must adapt36:00 – Breaking down AI in simple terms (ChatGPT, GPTs, LLMs)42:00 – Creating your own company-specific GPT (custom AI tools)48:00 – Instructional designers & the future of team training53:00 – How to simplify your operations with AI + training systems56:00 – Hiring a VA and the stages of team evolution1:01:00 – Keeping it lean: How Jeni ran a 7-figure business with minimal staffNotable Quotes:“Legacy is when you pass on that mission, that purpose, and that generosity. That’s what life is really about.”“If it doesn’t feel good, it’s probably not true. Most of your limiting beliefs are just your brain trying to keep you comfortable.”“Every entrepreneur hits that point where they must decide: will I be the bottleneck or the breakthrough?”“AI isn’t replacing you—it’s extending your potential.”“You don’t need a massive team to be massively successful. You need systems that work.”Valuable Resources & Takeaways: Mindset Tools:The Sedona Method (Hale Dwoskin)Waking Up app (Sam Harris)"Do the Work" App (Marie Hayes)AI & Business Tools:ChatGPT & Custom GPTsInstructional Design Support: Kate NashOBM & VA Hiring: MaryRose Speed’s VA AcademyOnline Business Structure: Time Rich Program by Jeni HottConnect with Dwayne KerriganLinked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dwayne-kerrigan-998113281/...
    1:29:50
  • 80. Unbreakable: Surviving the Fall, Rising Stronger with Emily Williams
    In Part 2 of The Business of Doing Business with Emily Williams, we continue the gripping story of her fall and her inspiring rise. After leaving a toxic relationship, Emily found herself homeless. Through the depths of addiction, she reached a turning point—choosing sobriety and a fresh start. This episode delves into the hard truths of addiction, the power of structured recovery, and the mental strength required to rebuild a shattered life. Just when she thought she had overcome the hardest challenges, a devastating accident left her with a broken neck—the same injury that paralyzed Christopher Reeve. Against all odds, Emily survived and, through sheer determination, found her way back to the sport she loves.Her story is one of resilience, personal accountability, and the unwavering belief that even from the lowest points, we can rise again.Timestamps:[00:00:00] – Introduction and recap of Part 1[00:02:00] – Homelessness and living in psychosis after leaving her relationship[00:04:00] – Arrested while in a delusional state and the shocking credit card charges[00:06:00] – Voices in her head: The terrifying psychosis fueled by addiction[00:08:00] – The transition from a mental hospital to rehab[00:10:00] – Sober living: The structure that saved her life[00:13:00] – Learning responsibility, humility, and discipline in sobriety[00:17:00] – Managing expectations, avoiding victim mentality, and taking ownership[00:20:00] – The importance of purpose and self-belief in recovery[00:23:00] – The accident: A near-fatal fall that broke her neck[00:27:00] – Learning to navigate sobriety while managing severe pain[00:30:00] – Facing judgment and proving herself again in the equestrian world[00:35:00] – Teaching, coaching, and rediscovering her passion for horses[00:40:00] – Handling criticism and learning not to care about what others think[00:45:00] – Finding gratitude, purpose, and a new outlook on life[00:47:00] – Where to find Emily and how to reach out for helpNotable Quotes:"I had hit rock bottom so many times, I didn’t even realize how far I had fallen." – Emily Williams"I wasn’t just struggling with addiction—I was battling my own mind." – Emily Williams"You can’t fix a problem until you stop running from it." – Emily Williams"No one chose to put drugs in me but me. No one kept me in a bad relationship but me. I had to take responsibility for my own choices." – Emily Williams"I thought my life was over, but then I realized I had been given another chance to write a new story." – Emily WilliamsMental Health & Addiction Support:SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP or www.samhsa.govNational Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): www.nami.orgAlcoholics Anonymous (AA) & Narcotics Anonymous (NA): www.aa.org | www.na.orgFollow & Connect with Emily Williams: Instagram: @therealemilywilliamsConnect with Dwayne KerriganLinked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dwayne-kerrigan-998113281/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/businessofdoingbusinessdk Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebusinessofdoingbusinessdk/Website: www.dwaynekerrigan.comDisclaimer The views, information, or opinions expressed by guests during The Business of Doing Business are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent those of Dwayne Kerrigan and his affiliates. Dwayne Kerrigan or The Business of Doing Business is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any of the information contained in the podcast series. The primary purpose of this podcast is to educate and inform. Listeners are advised to consult with a qualified professional or specialist before making any decisions...
    50:21
  • 79. Riding High, Falling Hard, Rising Strong: Emily Williams’ Story of Loss, Addiction, and Redemption
    In this deeply moving episode, Dwayne sits down with Emily Williams to explore her remarkable story. Once a rising star in the equestrian world, Emily's life took a devastating turn following the loss of her mother. Battling grief, addiction, and an abusive relationship, she faced homelessness and despair before making a courageous decision to reclaim her life. This candid conversation delves into the emotional depths of her struggles, the impact of shame and guilt, and the strength it takes to rebuild. Listeners will gain insight into addiction, loss, resilience, and the importance of self-awareness in overcoming personal battles. Emily's story is a powerful testament to the human spirit's ability to rise, fall, and rise again.Timestamps:[00:00:00] – Introduction to the episode and guest, Emily Williams[00:01:30] –Dwayne shares how he discovered Emily’s story[00:03:00] – The connection between business, relationships, and personal struggles[00:06:00] – Emily’s early success: A prodigy in the equestrian world[00:08:00] – The loss of her mother and the emotional impact[00:10:00] – The beginning of addiction: Partying, Adderall, and grief-driven rebellion[00:14:00] – The transition from discipline to self-destruction[00:17:00] – Losing responsibility and how it accelerates addiction[00:22:00] – Dropping out of school and falling into the party lifestyle[00:25:00] – Shame, guilt, and feeling undeserving of redemption[00:32:00] – A toxic relationship: Drug use, manipulation, and emotional control[00:39:00] – The descent into meth use and how it rewires the brain[00:42:00] – The breaking point: Walking away from addiction and an abusive relationship[00:47:00] – Narcissism, control, and the power of saying ‘no’[00:48:30] – Teaser for next week’s continuation of Emily’s journeyNotable Quotes:"Sometimes the most challenging situations are what we learn the most from." – Emily Williams"I felt so small… I had to lie to myself to be okay with who I was, but I wasn’t okay." – Emily WilliamsResources & Mentions:Books: The Coddling of the American Mind – Jonathan Haidt & Greg LukianoffMental Health & Addiction Support:National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA): www.drugabuse.govSAMHSA’s National Helpline: www.samhsa.gov or call 1-800-662-HELPNarcotics Anonymous (NA): www.na.orgConnect with Dwayne KerriganLinked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dwayne-kerrigan-998113281/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/businessofdoingbusinessdkInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebusinessofdoingbusinessdk/Website: www.dwaynekerrigan.comDisclaimer The views, information, or opinions expressed by guests during The Business of Doing...
    50:56
  • 78. The Power of Joy: Perspective, Purpose, and Pushing Forward with Jessica Janzen (Part 2)
    In this powerful continuation of our conversation with Jessica Janzen, author of Bring the Joy, we dive deeper into the transformational power of perspective, purpose, and resilience. Jessica shares deeply personal stories about finding gratitude in everyday struggles, embracing life's "nudges," and how shifting our mindset can unlock joy—even in our darkest moments. We discuss how to reframe challenges, the importance of energy management, and the impact of small, intentional actions. Jessica also offers insight into personal growth, mental health, and the balance between ambition and presence. If you're seeking to cultivate more joy in your life or help others do the same, this episode is a must-listen!Timestamps:[00:00:00] – Introduction & Recap of Part 1[00:01:00] – Overcoming resistance to joy and reframing daily struggles[00:02:30] – The dishwasher story: Perspective shift from burden to blessing[00:05:00] – The power of certainty and how small moments shape our purpose[00:08:00] – Following nudges[00:12:00] – Faith, purpose, and the role of free will in shaping our experiences[00:14:00] – Society’s obsession with immediacy vs. the power of consistency[00:16:00] – Transforming grief into purpose: Love for Lewiston Foundation[00:19:00] – The energy we bring: The impact of our presence on those around us[00:22:00] – Supporting others through hardship: The power of simply being there[00:24:00] – Strategies for recharging your battery: Emotional, spiritual, mental, and physical health[00:29:00] – Small disciplines that build a foundation for joy[00:32:00] – The danger of “should-ing” yourself and learning to say no[00:36:00] – Thought patterns, rewiring the brain, and the science of manifestation[00:42:00] – Finding joy in the present moment rather than chasing the next milestone[00:47:00] – The impact of expectations and judgment on our ability to experience joy[00:52:00] – How to identify and shift your primary question for a more joyful life[00:56:00] – What’s it like to be on the other side of me? A powerful self-awareness question from Ryan Leak[01:01:00] – Final reflections and Jessica’s resources for finding joy[01:02:30] – How to connect with Jessica and support her workNotable Quotes:🔹 "You might not be able to change your circumstances, but you can change the outcome and what it looks like." – Jessica Janzen🔹 "Joy doesn’t just arrive. It’s the combination of small choices and habits stacked over time." – Jessica Janzen🔹 "We’ve over-romanticized purpose. What if your purpose is just to be kind because that’s what someone else needs?" – Jessica Janzen🔹 "If you have the ability to move your body, do it. Someone in a hospital would give anything to walk to the end of the block." – Jessica Janzen🔹 "What you resist most in others is what you have yet to accept in yourself." – Dwayne Kerrigan🔹 "If this is all I get, I want to live a chapter worth rereading." – Jessica Janzen🔹 "What’s it like to be on the other side of me?" – Ryan Leak (shared by Jessica)Resources Mentioned:📚 Bring the Joy – Jessica Janzen (Available on Amazon & Goodreads)📚 Atlas of the Heart – Brené Brown📚 Mind Magic: The Neuroscience of Manifestation – Dr. James Doty📚 Level Up – Ryan Leak🌍 Jessica’s Website📲 Instagram: @thejessicajanzen🎗️ Love for...
    1:04:22
  • 77. Bring the Joy with Jessica Janzen
    In this deeply moving and insightful episode of The Business of Doing Business, host Dwayne Kerrigan sits down with Jessica Janzen, a speaker, author, philanthropist, and coach who has dedicated her life to bringing the joy. Jessica shares her extraordinary journey of resilience—from experiencing bullying and battling mental health struggles to facing the heartbreaking loss of her son, Lewiston, to spinal muscular atrophy.Despite unimaginable pain, Jessica embraced a mindset shift that led her to create the Love for Lewiston Foundation, raise over $3 million for research and support, and become a beacon of joy for others. Through this candid conversation, she and Dwayne explore the power of perspective, the importance of mental and physical health, and how choosing joy—even in the darkest times—can transform lives.Join us as Jessica offers practical steps on how to build a life filled with meaning, connection, and purpose, whether in business or in personal life. Don’t press pause on this one—this episode is packed with invaluable wisdom that can truly change the way you approach challenges.Timestamps & Key Moments:[00:00:00] – Jessica’s philosophy: “Instead of a pity party, we had a dance party.”.[00:05:00] – Jessica’s journey: From struggling in school to building an impact-driven life.[00:09:00] – The moment everything changed: Lewiston’s diagnosis and Jessica’s decision to “bring the joy.”[00:14:00] – Lessons in perspective: The profound realization that movement and health are gifts.[00:18:00] – Rewriting your story: How Jessica reinvented herself after years of feeling like she didn’t belong.[00:25:00] – The power of energy: How showing up authentically transforms connections and opportunities.[00:30:00] – The role of fitness in mental and emotional well-being.[00:37:00] – Serving others: How helping someone else can shift your entire mindset.[00:42:00] – The battle with negative thoughts: How our brains search for evidence and how to train them differently.[00:50:00] – One powerful question to change your mindset before bed: "What worked today?"[00:54:00] – Finding purpose in the smallest things—why joy is often found in the ordinary.[01:00:00] – Final thoughts: The importance of perspective and gratitude in business and life.Notable Quotes:“It takes just as much time to see the good as it does to see the bad.” – Jessica Janzen“If you feel like you don’t belong, start showing up as the person you want to be around.” – Jessica JanzenResources Mentioned in This Episode:📖 Jessica Janzen’s Book – Bring the Joy https://a.co/d/d9P4u75📚 Book RecommendationChange Your Brain Every Day by Dr. Daniel Amen https://a.co/d/3XWVP1NLeveling Up by Ryan Leak https://a.co/d/3XWVP1N🏥 Jessica’s Nonprofit – Love for Lewiston Foundation (Supporting SMA research and families) https://www.loveforlewiston.com/If you found value in this episode, please share it with someone who could benefit from Jessica’s incredible story. Subscribe to The Business of Doing Business podcast for Part 2 of this conversation, where we’ll dive even deeper into the ways joy can fuel success in business and life.🎧 Listen next week for Part 2!Connect with Dwayne KerriganLinked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dwayne-kerrigan-998113281/ Facebook:
    1:03:27

Welcome to "The Business of Doing Business" hosted by Dwayne Kerrigan. Dwayne has navigated the business world for over 35 years, owning close to 30 businesses in 12 distinct industries. Today, entrepreneurship often seems more about glitz, glamour, and a celebrity venture. On this podcast, Dwayne collaborates with overlooked but accomplished entrepreneurs, delving into their journeys of forging exceptional enterprises. Join them as they share their personal journeys, lessons learned, and strategies that keep them moving forward. Let’s celebrate the true essence of entrepreneurship and inspire the next wave of business trailblazers.
