Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessThe Messy Parts
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Messy Parts
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Messy Parts

with Maryam Banikarim
BusinessNews
The Messy Parts
Latest episode

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Cindi Leive on Reinvention, Resilience, and Rewriting the Rules of Women’s Media
    Cindi Leive has shaped the media world—from her tenure as Glamour's editor-in-chief to co-founding The Meteor. In this intimate conversation, she joins Maryam to talk about losing her mother young, surviving the “command and control” culture of Condé Nast, and building something new from the ground up. They explore the messy parts of starting over, raising kids in a digital age, the loneliness epidemic, feminism under fire, and why collaboration always wins. Cindi shares the lessons she’s learned (and is still learning) on how to stay hopeful, stay human, and rewrite the rules without losing your why.Show Notes: Guest: Cindi Leive – Journalist, Editor, Co-founder of The MeteorFollow Cindi on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cindi_leive/?hl=enTopics Covered:Her lifelong passion for magazines (and what 17 Magazine meant as a kid)Growing up with a single mom scientist—and losing her at 19Compartmentalization, grief, and building self-sufficiencyWhat Condé Nast taught her (and what she had to unlearn)Leaving Glamour at its peak for something riskierHow The Meteor began in Gloria Steinem’s living roomFeminist storytelling in a fraught media landscapeRaising resilient kids in the age of AI and lonelinessLessons in entrepreneurship, imperfection, and asking for moneyWhy joy and collaboration matter more than perfectionMentioned:The Meteor (feminist media collective)Night of Solidarity, a Meteor specialSend us a textEmail us: [email protected] To stay up to date with The Messy Parts and get all the behind-the-scenes content, follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube.If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe, leave a rating and review on Apple or Spotify or where ever you get your podcasts.Thank you for listening.
    --------  
    39:40
  • Katie Sturino on Building Megababe, Owning the Mess, and Dreaming Big
    Katie Sturino is no stranger to reinvention—from fashion PR hustler to viral dog-momager to founder of Megababe and author of the new romcom Sunny Side Up. In the premiere episode of The Messy Parts, she joins Maryam to talk about building a self-funded brand, the real struggles behind the Instagram gloss, and how letting the "messy parts hang out" can be your superpower. They talk all things Ozempic, Oprah, body image, revenge-fueled motivation, and working with family. Katie also opens up about her purpose: helping women stop feeling bad alone—and start feeling powerful together.Show Notes: Guest: Katie Sturino – Entrepreneur, Author, Founder of MegababeFollow Katie on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katiesturino/?hl=enFollow Katie on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@katiesturinoTopics Covered:Launching Megababe and creating a new body positive category in personal careWhy embarrassment is her secret weaponHer pivot from fashion PR to making her dog, Toast, Insta-famous The myth of “making it” and going for progress over perfectionHow revenge came to be her greatest motivatorMentioned:Sunny Side Up (Katie’s debut novel)Mega Babe productsDogMeetsWorldAn Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss RevolutionIna Garten’s book, Be Ready When Luck HappensSend us a textEmail us: [email protected] To stay up to date with The Messy Parts and get all the behind-the-scenes content, follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube.If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe, leave a rating and review on Apple or Spotify or where ever you get your podcasts.Thank you for listening.
    --------  
    45:33
  • The Messy Parts Podcast Trailer
    Whether you’re at the top, or striving to get there—you may have noticed the one thing people rarely talk about: how hard it is to achieve success. The Messy Parts is the answer—a podcast where you’ll hear about the twists, turns and pivots that shape extraordinary careers. The real messy parts along the way. Host Maryam Banikarim has been through it, so she gets it. Maryam has been a transformative leader across media, hospitality and tech. Her powerhouse resume features more than 20 years in the C-Suite at companies like Hyatt, NBC, and Nextdoor—and she has a vast, influential network to match. On The Messy Parts, she brings you unparalleled access to that network. Deeply honest, vulnerable conversations with Maryam—who is never afraid to ask the questions on everyone's mind. Join us as we get real, unfiltered, and messy.Send us a textEmail us: [email protected] To stay up to date with The Messy Parts and get all the behind-the-scenes content, follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube.If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe, leave a rating and review on Apple or Spotify or where ever you get your podcasts.Thank you for listening.
    --------  
    1:16

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About The Messy Parts

Whether you’re at the top, or striving to get there—you may have noticed the one thing people rarely talk about: how hard it is to achieve success. The Messy Parts is the answer—a podcast where you’ll hear about the twists, turns and pivots that shape extraordinary careers. The real messy parts along the way. Host Maryam Banikarim has been through it, so she gets it. Maryam has been a transformative leader across media, hospitality and tech. Her powerhouse resume features more than 20 years in the C-Suite at companies like Hyatt, NBC, and Nextdoor—and she has a vast, influential network to match. On The Messy Parts, she brings you unparalleled access to that network. Deeply honest, vulnerable conversations with Maryam—who is never afraid to ask the questions on everyone's mind. Join us as we get real, unfiltered, and messy.
Podcast website
BusinessNewsSociety & CultureCareers

Listen to The Messy Parts, Hot Money: Agent of Chaos and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/20/2025 - 2:50:47 PM