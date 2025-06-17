Cindi Leive has shaped the media world—from her tenure as Glamour's editor-in-chief to co-founding The Meteor. In this intimate conversation, she joins Maryam to talk about losing her mother young, surviving the “command and control” culture of Condé Nast, and building something new from the ground up. They explore the messy parts of starting over, raising kids in a digital age, the loneliness epidemic, feminism under fire, and why collaboration always wins. Cindi shares the lessons she’s learned (and is still learning) on how to stay hopeful, stay human, and rewrite the rules without losing your why.Show Notes: Guest: Cindi Leive – Journalist, Editor, Co-founder of The MeteorFollow Cindi on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cindi_leive/?hl=enTopics Covered:Her lifelong passion for magazines (and what 17 Magazine meant as a kid)Growing up with a single mom scientist—and losing her at 19Compartmentalization, grief, and building self-sufficiencyWhat Condé Nast taught her (and what she had to unlearn)Leaving Glamour at its peak for something riskierHow The Meteor began in Gloria Steinem’s living roomFeminist storytelling in a fraught media landscapeRaising resilient kids in the age of AI and lonelinessLessons in entrepreneurship, imperfection, and asking for moneyWhy joy and collaboration matter more than perfectionMentioned:The Meteor (feminist media collective)Night of Solidarity, a Meteor specialSend us a textEmail us: [email protected]
