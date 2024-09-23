Money For Couples with Ramit Sethi

Kate is a 43-year-old mom and homeschool teacher. Drew is a 50-year-old professor. They’re $480k in debt with no savings and no retirement plan. Kate is panicking—but Drew refuses to talk about it, and neither of them are willing to make big spending cuts or say “no” to their kids’ expenses. This episode is brought to you by: Our Place | Use code RAMIT to receive 10% sitewide at https://fromourplace.com. Rocket Money | Stop throwing your money away. Cancel unwanted subscriptions – and manage your expenses the easy way – by going to https://rocketmoney.com/ramit. Shopify | Sign up for a $1 per month trial period at https://shopify.com/ramit. DeleteMe | If you want to get your personal information removed from the web, go to https://joindeleteme.com/ramit for 20% off. Facet | Get affordable, accessible financial planning with a flat fee membership. For a limited time, the $250 enrollment fee will be waived when you sign up at https://facet.com/ramit. Links mentioned in this episode • Get Money Coaching with Ramit • Get my New York Times best-selling book Connect with Ramit • Pre-order my upcoming book: Money for Couples • Get the Podcast Newsletter and exclusive Q&A about the show • Sign up to attend a live event on my book tour • Get Money Coaching with Ramit • Download the Conscious Spending Plan • Listen to my book—now on Audible • Get my New York Times best-selling book • Get my no-numbers journal • Other episodes • Instagram • Twitter • YouTube If you and your partner have a money issue and you want my help, I occasionally select a couple to work with, free of charge. Apply for my help here. Produced by Crate Media.

Alexis, 55, and Olivia, 54, are working towards their retirement so they can spend more time with their son. On paper, they're in a good financial position, with a net worth of over $3 million… but they're spending more than they make every single month. And, there's a big secret to their wealth that they didn't realize until this conversation.

Nathan (35) and Linda (37) are arguing about money constantly due to Nathan's anxiety and stress. He continually optimizes and re-optimizes their finances, worrying about retirement and the amount of money they'll be leaving behind for their children. Nathan even applied to be on the show nine times in a row, and Linda just wants him to chill out. What will we learn from a couple that makes good money, but can't stop stressing about it?

Don is 50, Tana is 48, and they've struggled to make ends meet their entire adult lives. They have a lot of debt, they've never really saved or thought they'd be able to retire… but their income has recently DOUBLED and they're wondering how to manage the extra money. Throughout this conversation, as Don and Tana work to set aside their scarcity mindset, you'll hear how hard it can be to change.

Michelle (33) and Matt (31) have been dating for seven years, but they're stuck in relationship limbo, waiting to get married until Michelle deals with her financial problems. Michelle makes great income as a nurse, but she has a mountain of debt from student loans. Matt works in finance, and tries to help, but Michelle has loan payments and debts that he doesn't even know about. Today we'll see if we can unearth the root of these money problems so Michelle and Matt can take the next step in their relationship.

About Money For Couples with Ramit Sethi

From Ramit Sethi, host of Netflix's 'How to Get Rich' and author of NYT bestselling book, 'I Will Teach You To Be Rich,' and upcoming book 'Money for Couples'… Imagine listening in on raw, unfiltered conversations with real couples, to explore how money psychology affects their everyday lives. Ramit talks with couples from all walks of life, helping them to get past guilt, resentment, & fighting over purchases, to help them create a shared vision for their Rich Life. Ramit asks the questions we wish we all could ask, presenting a new philosophy on money: spend extravagantly on the things you love, and cut costs mercilessly on the things you don't. In Money for Couples, Ramit delves into the often-hidden dynamics around money issues in marriage, which can be some of the biggest challenges couples face. Money psychology impacts everything from everyday decisions to long-term dreams, and Ramit's finance coaching sessions with couples offer an eye-opening look into the deeper emotions behind financial choices. Whether you're wondering how to save for a big goal, how to invest in a shared future, or simply looking to understand personal finance in a relationship better, this podcast delivers practical, actionable insights. Each conversation reveals that money in marriage isn't just about numbers—it's about values, trust, and working together toward a Rich Life that's unique to each couple.