Cybersecurity Expert - Prevention is Better Than Recovery
Cybersecurity expert Rivka Tadjer reveals how criminals target our digital world. She draws on her extensive experience working with the White House, major corporations, and private individuals to explain some easy steps we can take to prevent cyber attacks and identity theft.You'll discover why your Gmail account might be putting your retirement savings at risk, how criminals can intercept text message verification codes, and why the default settings on your home router are practically rolling out the welcome mat for hackers.Listen now and transform your understanding of cybersecurity from overwhelming technical jargon into practical wisdom that could save you thousands of dollars and countless hours of heartache. Topics1:15 From Journalism to Cybersecurity Expert2:50 What is Cybersecurity 7:38 Most Vulnerable Websites and Places9:53 What is the "Dark Web"?15:29 Secure Communications and Password Protection21:46 Banking Security and SIM Protection - Must Know!28:38 Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Travel Safety31:12 Secure Your Banking and Credit Cards35:39 Ransomware Attacks36:32 Identity Theft and Common Attacks39:04 Career Opportunities in Cybersecurity42:14 Why Seniors Are Prime TargetsResources zerohacksecure.comNordvpn.comhttps://proton.me/mail
Yoga Teacher - From Living Room Classes to Multiple Studios
Ever wondered if you could turn your passion for wellness into a thriving business? Linda Winnick's extraordinary 25-year journey from fashion executive to yoga studio owner provides a fascinating blueprint for entrepreneurial success in the wellness industry. Linda tells Mirav about the financial realities of running yoga studios, from pricing structures to managing overhead costs.What's most inspiring about Linda's story is the sustainability of her job: "I can grow old with this, I don't ever have to stop... I will be considered wise by that point." For anyone considering a career change, or wondering if their wellness passion could become their livelihood, this conversation offers both practical guidance and motivational wisdom.Topics0:20 Introduction to Linda Winnick1:04 How did I start3:59 Got My First students5:25 Benefits of Yoga Practice12:27 Growing the Business16:39 How Much Can You Charge?18:40 Incase of Injury23:12 Advice to Yoga Teacher Wannabe25:14 Skills Needed26:05 Challenges and Career Growth27:02 The RewardResourceshttps://www.shaktiyogawoodstock.com/?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAafPg5OlsJKxeH12NHHRpTxdWopHGjSg6E3Ve0TDdXmleyGkozYGv0d58ACGeA_aem_VhcEItovjODpMNHdAUJAfA
Indie Filmmaker - Blood, Sweat, and Tax Incentives
Filmmaker Ben Sottak takes us through his journey of making his first horror feature film "Hallowarrior" sharing the creative and financial realities of independent film making. Seven years after writing the first draft of his script, Ben finally brought his vision to life through private equity funding and state tax incentives. If you ever dreamed of making a feature film but wondered what it really takes? This is the episode for you!Topics0:00 Introduction1:29 Ben Sotak's Path to Directing3:39 Why Horror Is the Perfect Genre5:18 Thinking of budget while writing7:05 The process with actors8:54 shooting out of sequence10:50 length of pre-production15:35 Financing and Distribution Strategy19:02 Advice for Aspiring Filmmakers24:23 The Rewards of Feature FilmmakingResourceshttps://variety.com/2024/film/global/hereditary-milly-shapiro-hallowarrior-shannyn-sossamon-first-look-1236222657/
Health Food Store Buyer - Work While You Study
When you walk into a store, you grab a product off the shelf. But who makes sure it's there to begin with? Matthew is a buyer for a health food store who makes sure that you'll have what you need when you walk out the doors. Being a buyer can take on many different forms because of the many different categories within the world of retail. In the natural products sector, Matthew focuses on working with manufacturers and distributers to maintain adequate levels of stock for customers to buy. It's a job that requires being aware of the needs of the customer base while balancing the needs of the business. Tune in to find out more about buying, business, and a job that can even help pay your way through college!Topics00:37 Introduction01:48 Knowing what to buy02:14 Sourcing new products02:59 Understanding the customer base04:40 The natural products sector06:58 Responsibilities09:49 Necessary skills11:37 Earnings12:27 Potential for growth13:27 Working while you study15:12 Handling the challenges22:00 Enjoying the rewardsResourcesLinkedIn - How to Land Your First Retail Buying JobNatural Industry JobsNaturally Network - Natural and Organic Products Jobs
NYC Real Estate Agent
Maggie Kent of Core Real Estate, shares her journey from growing up in a real estate family in Canada to becoming a successful agent in New York City's competitive luxury market. A business where the barrier to entry is low but earning potential is high. Listen to the conversation about this commission-based job.Topics0:00 Real Estate Family Roots2:42 How Commission Works in NYC6:07 Finding Success as a New Agent9:41 Reality Shows vs Reality14:43 Navigating Client Relationships19:03 Market Cycles and Industry Changes22:50 AI and the Future of Real Estate
How Much Can I Make? with Mirav Ozeri is your go-to podcast for an inside scoop on your next potential job. Each week Mirav is joined by industry professionals–from dog trainers to TV producers who share their knowledge, expertise, and insider tips. Whether you're dreaming of a change, or looking to dive into a new career, this podcast is here to guide and inspire you - give it a listen!