Health Food Store Buyer - Work While You Study

Health Food Store BuyerWhen you walk into a store, you grab a product off the shelf. But who makes sure it's there to begin with? Matthew is a buyer for a health food store who makes sure that you'll have what you need when you walk out the doors. Being a buyer can take on many different forms because of the many different categories within the world of retail. In the natural products sector, Matthew focuses on working with manufacturers and distributers to maintain adequate levels of stock for customers to buy. It's a job that requires being aware of the needs of the customer base while balancing the needs of the business. Tune in to find out more about buying, business, and a job that can even help pay your way through college!Topics00:37 Introduction01:48 Knowing what to buy02:14 Sourcing new products02:59 Understanding the customer base04:40 The natural products sector06:58 Responsibilities09:49 Necessary skills11:37 Earnings12:27 Potential for growth13:27 Working while you study15:12 Handling the challenges22:00 Enjoying the rewardsResourcesLinkedIn - How to Land Your First Retail Buying JobNatural Industry JobsNaturally Network - Natural and Organic Products Jobs