The Strange Case of Starship Iris

Summary: Getting (some of) the band back together.
Note: If you haven't yet listened to Episode 3.00.5, Juniper Liu's Reporter Notebook, please do that first.
Be advised this episode contains discussion of war, discussion of death, and portrayal of a residential area being bombed by a government.
Transcripts available at https://www.procyonpodcastnetwork.com/post/starship-iris-3-01-reunion
If you wish to help make this show possible (and get cool perks in the process), you can back us at https://www.patreon.com/starshipiris
This episode features:
Rae Tay as Juniper Liu
Sharafina Teh as Voice
William Mericle as Chuck Weathers
Julia Morizawa as Piper Tanaka
Lucille Valentine as Kestrel Colvin
Rukhmani K. Desai as Sana Tripathi
Ishani Kanetkar as Arkady Patel
Ella Whomersley as ELLA
Vrai Kaiser as Thasia
Cindy Chu as Violet Liu
Jackie Andrews as RJ McCabe
Jamie Price as Brian Jeeter
Bri LeFever as Krejjh
Nate Dufort as Max Gavins
Rain Corbyn as Swarnsh
Chris Choi as Jin Seon Park
Aaron Catano-Saez as Julio
Written by Jessica Best
Directed by Lauren Grace Thompson
Production Coordinator Eleanor Hyde
Sound design by Jeffrey Nils Gardner
Opening credits music is “Fear for the Storm,” written by Jessica Best and S.E. Winters and performed by Chiron Star, with Erin Bauman on vocals and harmonies arranged by Jamie Price. The closing credits music is “Rocket Science” by Amber Devereux of Tin Can Audio.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
38:56
3.00.5 Juniper Liu's Reporter Notebook
A sketch of life in San Ramos, a surprising development, and the prologue to the third and final season of Starship Iris.
This episode was made possible by our generous patrons. To support the show, visit www.patreon.com/starshipiris
Please be advised this episode contains discussion of war and discussion of living in a place being bombed by a government.
A transcript is available at: https://www.procyonpodcastnetwork.com/post/starship-iris-3-00-5-juniper-liu-s-reporter-notebook
This episode features—
Rae Tay as Juniper Liu
LW Salinas as Madge
Angelique Lazarus as Dr. Robinson
Maia Harlap as Glim
Cindy Chu as Violet Liu
Bri LeFever as Krejjh
Lauren Kong as Myrna Liu
Ella Whomersley as ELLA
Written by Jessica Best
Isidro Carvalho was the wheelchair sensitivity reader for this episode
Production coordinator Eleanor Hyde
Sound design by Jeffrey Nils Gardner
Directed by Newton Schottelkotte
The closing credits music is “Rocket Science” by Amber Devereux of Tin Can Audio
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
25:26
3.00.25 Mini Episode: Getting Caught Up
The first episode of the third and final season of Starship Iris drops on June 12th. In the meantime, let Arkady take you through what happened in the first two seasons.
This mini episode was made possible by our wonderful Patreon backers. If you'd like to throw a few bucks our way and get cool perks in return, visit https://www.patreon.com/starshipiris.
If you'd like to read the transcript, it's available at https://www.procyonpodcastnetwork.com/post/3-00-25-getting-caught-up
Be advised this episode contains discussion of mental health, war, and violence.
Ishani Kanetkar as Arkady
Written by Jessica Best
Directed by Newton Schottelkotte
Sound design by Jeffrey Nils Gardner
Production coordination by Eleanor Hyde
The closing credits music is “Rocket Science” by Amber Devereux of Tin Can Audio
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
19:37
Season 3 Update | Everyone Leaves Alive Kickstarter
We finally have an approximate release date for Season 3 of Starship Iris!
If you want to learn more about Everyone Leaves Alive and help make it happen: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jesserbest/everyone-leaves-alive
Please feel free to share the link with any friends interested in audio drama or music or stories of queer creatives in community with each other!
“Everyone Leaves Alive (Title Song)” written by Jessica Best. Vocals by Holden Davies and Jessica Best. Instrumentation and production by Chiron Star.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
3:04
Starship Iris Season 3 Update | No Normal Life trailer
Your second update regarding the third and final season of Starship Iris. Also, learn about another new Procyon Podcasts show, No Normal Life.
If you want to help us fund the final season of Starship Iris, you can back us on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/starshipiris
If you're intrigued by No Normal Life, you can find out more and back their Kickstarter for neat perks at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/critshow/no-normal-life-season-1
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
In 2189, Earth narrowly won a war against extraterrestrials. The Strange Case of Starship Iris is about what comes after. It's a story of outer space, survival, espionage, resistance, identity, friendship, found family, romance, and secrets. (Also, there’s jokes.) For more info, visit http://procyonpodcasts.com/starship-iris