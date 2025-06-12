Powered by RND
The Strange Case of Starship Iris
The Strange Case of Starship Iris
The Strange Case of Starship Iris

Jessica Best (Procyon Podcast Network)
ArtsFiction
  • 3.01 Reunion
    Summary: Getting (some of) the band back together. Note: If you haven't yet listened to Episode 3.00.5, Juniper Liu's Reporter Notebook, please do that first. Be advised this episode contains discussion of war, discussion of death, and portrayal of a residential area being bombed by a government. Transcripts available at https://www.procyonpodcastnetwork.com/post/starship-iris-3-01-reunion If you wish to help make this show possible (and get cool perks in the process), you can back us at https://www.patreon.com/starshipiris This episode features: Rae Tay as Juniper Liu Sharafina Teh as Voice William Mericle as Chuck Weathers Julia Morizawa as Piper Tanaka Lucille Valentine as Kestrel Colvin Rukhmani K. Desai as Sana Tripathi Ishani Kanetkar as Arkady Patel Ella Whomersley as ELLA Vrai Kaiser as Thasia Cindy Chu as Violet Liu Jackie Andrews as RJ McCabe Jamie Price as Brian Jeeter Bri LeFever as Krejjh Nate Dufort as Max Gavins Rain Corbyn as Swarnsh Chris Choi as Jin Seon Park Aaron Catano-Saez as Julio Written by Jessica Best Directed by Lauren Grace Thompson Production Coordinator Eleanor Hyde Sound design by Jeffrey Nils Gardner Opening credits music is “Fear for the Storm,” written by Jessica Best and S.E. Winters and performed by Chiron Star, with Erin Bauman on vocals and harmonies arranged by Jamie Price. The closing credits music is “Rocket Science” by Amber Devereux of Tin Can Audio. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    38:56
  • 3.00.5 Juniper Liu's Reporter Notebook
    A sketch of life in San Ramos, a surprising development, and the prologue to the third and final season of Starship Iris. This episode was made possible by our generous patrons. To support the show, visit www.patreon.com/starshipiris Please be advised this episode contains discussion of war and discussion of living in a place being bombed by a government. A transcript is available at: https://www.procyonpodcastnetwork.com/post/starship-iris-3-00-5-juniper-liu-s-reporter-notebook This episode features— Rae Tay as Juniper Liu LW Salinas as Madge Angelique Lazarus as Dr. Robinson Maia Harlap as Glim Cindy Chu as Violet Liu Bri LeFever as Krejjh Lauren Kong as Myrna Liu Ella Whomersley as ELLA Written by Jessica Best Isidro Carvalho was the wheelchair sensitivity reader for this episode Production coordinator Eleanor Hyde Sound design by Jeffrey Nils Gardner Directed by Newton Schottelkotte The closing credits music is “Rocket Science” by Amber Devereux of Tin Can Audio Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    25:26
  • 3.00.25 Mini Episode: Getting Caught Up
    The first episode of the third and final season of Starship Iris drops on June 12th. In the meantime, let Arkady take you through what happened in the first two seasons. This mini episode was made possible by our wonderful Patreon backers. If you'd like to throw a few bucks our way and get cool perks in return, visit https://www.patreon.com/starshipiris. If you'd like to read the transcript, it's available at https://www.procyonpodcastnetwork.com/post/3-00-25-getting-caught-up Be advised this episode contains discussion of mental health, war, and violence. Ishani Kanetkar as Arkady Written by Jessica Best Directed by Newton Schottelkotte Sound design by Jeffrey Nils Gardner Production coordination by Eleanor Hyde The closing credits music is “Rocket Science” by Amber Devereux of Tin Can Audio Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    19:37
  • Season 3 Update | Everyone Leaves Alive Kickstarter
    We finally have an approximate release date for Season 3 of Starship Iris! If you want to learn more about Everyone Leaves Alive and help make it happen: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jesserbest/everyone-leaves-alive Please feel free to share the link with any friends interested in audio drama or music or stories of queer creatives in community with each other! “Everyone Leaves Alive (Title Song)” written by Jessica Best. Vocals by Holden Davies and Jessica Best. Instrumentation and production by Chiron Star. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    3:04
  • Starship Iris Season 3 Update | No Normal Life trailer
    Your second update regarding the third and final season of Starship Iris. Also, learn about another new Procyon Podcasts show, No Normal Life. If you want to help us fund the final season of Starship Iris, you can back us on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/starshipiris If you're intrigued by No Normal Life, you can find out more and back their Kickstarter for neat perks at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/critshow/no-normal-life-season-1 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    3:59

In 2189, Earth narrowly won a war against extraterrestrials. The Strange Case of Starship Iris is about what comes after. It's a story of outer space, survival, espionage, resistance, identity, friendship, found family, romance, and secrets. (Also, there’s jokes.) For more info, visit http://procyonpodcasts.com/starship-iris
ArtsFictionPerforming ArtsScience Fiction

