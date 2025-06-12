The Strange Case of Starship Iris

3.01 Reunion

Summary: Getting (some of) the band back together. Note: If you haven't yet listened to Episode 3.00.5, Juniper Liu's Reporter Notebook, please do that first. Be advised this episode contains discussion of war, discussion of death, and portrayal of a residential area being bombed by a government. Transcripts available at https://www.procyonpodcastnetwork.com/post/starship-iris-3-01-reunion If you wish to help make this show possible (and get cool perks in the process), you can back us at https://www.patreon.com/starshipiris This episode features: Rae Tay as Juniper Liu Sharafina Teh as Voice William Mericle as Chuck Weathers Julia Morizawa as Piper Tanaka Lucille Valentine as Kestrel Colvin Rukhmani K. Desai as Sana Tripathi Ishani Kanetkar as Arkady Patel Ella Whomersley as ELLA Vrai Kaiser as Thasia Cindy Chu as Violet Liu Jackie Andrews as RJ McCabe Jamie Price as Brian Jeeter Bri LeFever as Krejjh Nate Dufort as Max Gavins Rain Corbyn as Swarnsh Chris Choi as Jin Seon Park Aaron Catano-Saez as Julio Written by Jessica Best Directed by Lauren Grace Thompson Production Coordinator Eleanor Hyde Sound design by Jeffrey Nils Gardner Opening credits music is “Fear for the Storm,” written by Jessica Best and S.E. Winters and performed by Chiron Star, with Erin Bauman on vocals and harmonies arranged by Jamie Price. The closing credits music is “Rocket Science” by Amber Devereux of Tin Can Audio. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices