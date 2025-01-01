Biohacking Beauty: The Anti-Aging Skincare Podcast

Turn Back the Clock: NAD and Skin Biohacking

Have you ever wondered if your skincare could do more than just smooth wrinkles? What if it could truly transform your skin at a cellular level?On this episode of Biohacking Beauty, I'm sharing my recent conversation with Stephanie on The Change Life Destiny Podcast Series, where I had the opportunity to dive deep into the fascinating science behind biohacking and skincare.We explored how cutting-edge molecules like NAD and Spermidine fuel cellular repair, how environmental factors like pollution and UV exposure accelerate skin aging, and why no single ingredient can be the ultimate magic fix for youthful skin.I also shared why I believe that skin health is a reflection of overall health—and the practical steps you can take today to rejuvenate your skin, enhance cellular longevity, and look and feel your best for years to come.If you're ready to rethink your skincare and discover how science and biohacking can unlock lasting results, this episode is packed with insights to help you level up your routine.Tune in for a game-changing conversation! 🎧We Also Discuss: 01:38 - 04:47 - From Military Precision to Biohacking: Journey into Health and Skincare04:48 - 06:55 - NAD+ in Skincare: A Revolutionary Discovery That Changed Everything06:56 - 08:03 - The Science of Skin Repair: Why Signals Are the Missing Link in Anti-Aging08:04 - 09:14 - Turning Vision into Reality: How Curiosity Drove the Creation of Young Goose