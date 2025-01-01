Biohacking Beauty: The Anti-Aging Skincare Podcast

Nerida Joy: The Small Skincare Habits That Will Transform Your Skin
What if your skincare routine is missing the key to truly transforming your skin—inside and out?In this episode of Biohacking Beauty, I invite you into the often-overlooked fundamentals of skin health and longevity. From avoiding the biggest mistakes in skincare to unlocking the power of ingredients like flavonoids and perfecting your routine, this conversation is packed with actionable insights to elevate your approach to skin wellness.I’m joined by Nerida Joy, one of the most experienced professionals in the skincare world. Together, we uncover why proper cleansing is 50% of your regimen, the dangers of overusing aggressive treatments and devices, and how diet, stress, and movement play a surprising role in how your skin behaves.You’ll also learn practical ways to assess your skin type at home, spot sub-conditions that need addressing, and build a routine that works for your unique skin needs—without the hype or shortcuts.Nerida Joy is a world-renowned esthetician with over 46 years of expertise in skin biology and clinical rejuvenation. Known for her evidence-based approach and holistic techniques, she specializes in optimizing skin health at a cellular level. We Also Discuss:(00:03) Biohacking Beauty With Skincare Expert Nerida Joy(09:15) Understanding Skin Types and Sub-Conditions(17:56) Essential Hydration for Healthy Skin(29:19) Why Healthy Skin Must Come Before Treatments(36:50) The Hidden Dangers of Overusing Skincare DevicesLearn more about:Young GooseUse code PODCAST10 to get 10% off your first purchase, and if you’re a returning customer use the code PODCAST5 to get 5% off at https://www.younggoose.com/ Instagram: @young_goose_skincareNerida Joy:Website: https://neridajoy.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/askneridajoy
--------
53:58
AI in Skincare: Revolution or Overhype?
Could artificial intelligence revolutionize personalized healthcare and skincare—or is its potential being overstated?I had the incredible opportunity to join Stephanie on her Change Life Destiny Podcast to discuss one of the most fascinating topics in healthcare today: the role of AI in shaping the future of personalized health and skincare.In our conversation, we explored how AI is being utilized to diagnose conditions, develop smarter skincare solutions, and even redefine how practitioners and patients approach health optimization. But here’s the twist—AI, as powerful as it is, can’t replace human expertise. I shared my perspective on why the balance between cutting-edge technology and practitioner insight is critical for creating strategies that truly work.We also touched on the concept of 'prejuvenation,' a proactive approach to enhancing recovery and skin rejuvenation, and shared real-life success stories that demonstrate the remarkable synergy between innovation and expertise.This episode is packed with actionable insights and forward-thinking ideas for anyone interested in biohacking, longevity, and achieving optimal skin health.We Also Discuss:15:52 - 17:19 – The Role of AI in Healthcare: Revolutionizing or Replacing Professionals?17:19 - 18:25 – Why Human Expertise Is Essential in the Age of AI18:25 - 20:46 – How Young Goose Leverages AI to Empower Practitioners and Patients20:46 - 23:35 – Real-World Case Studies: Skin Transformation with AI-Informed Strategies23:35 - 25:22 – Introducing ‘Prejuvenation’: Preparing Skin for Optimal Recovery and ResultsLearn More AboutYoung GooseUse code PODCAST10 to get 10% off your first purchase, and if you’re a returning customer use the code PODCAST5 to get 5% off at https://www.younggoose.com/ Instagram: @young_goose_skincareLearn More About Stephanie and The Change Life Destiny ShowWebsite: https://www.changelifedestiny.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/changinglifedestiny/
--------
11:08
Stephanie Gray: Your Skin and Hormones Are Talking—Are You Listening?
What if your skin holds the ultimate key to your overall longevity? Many of us focus on treating the body while overlooking how skin health directly impacts whole-body aging. From senescent cells wreaking havoc to innovative NAD therapies, there's a science to reversing skin aging and unlocking vitality.We dive into these fascinating topics in this episode of Biohacking Beauty with guest Dr. Stephanie Gray. Together, we unpack how environmental factors drive 80% of skin aging, the revolutionary role of NAD+ in DNA repair, and how innovative skincare formulations protect against modern-day stressors like EMFs and pollution.Dr. Stephanie Gray is a functional medicine practitioner, hormone health expert, and founder of the Integrative Health and Hormone Clinic. With a focus on bioidentical hormone replacement and anti-aging strategies, she has dedicated her career to helping patients balance their hormones, enhance their vitality, and live with purpose.We Also Discuss:(00:02) Biohacking Beauty and Skin Health(08:09) Skin and Whole Body Aging(24:52) Skin Barrier Repair and Anti-Aging(39:24) Advanced Skincare Regimen and Product Usage(55:06) Skincare Regimen and Product Protocol(01:07:38) Temperature Modulation for Health and LongevityLearn more about:Young GooseUse code PODCAST10 to get 10% off your first purchase, and if you’re a returning customer use the code PODCAST5 to get 5% off at https://www.younggoose.com/ Instagram: @young_goose_skincareLearn more about Stephanie Gray:Website: https://ihhclinic.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephaniegraydnp/
--------
1:13:30
Turn Back the Clock: NAD and Skin Biohacking
Have you ever wondered if your skincare could do more than just smooth wrinkles? What if it could truly transform your skin at a cellular level?On this episode of Biohacking Beauty, I’m sharing my recent conversation with Stephanie on The Change Life Destiny Podcast Series, where I had the opportunity to dive deep into the fascinating science behind biohacking and skincare.We explored how cutting-edge molecules like NAD and Spermidine fuel cellular repair, how environmental factors like pollution and UV exposure accelerate skin aging, and why no single ingredient can be the ultimate magic fix for youthful skin.I also shared why I believe that skin health is a reflection of overall health—and the practical steps you can take today to rejuvenate your skin, enhance cellular longevity, and look and feel your best for years to come.If you’re ready to rethink your skincare and discover how science and biohacking can unlock lasting results, this episode is packed with insights to help you level up your routine.Tune in for a game-changing conversation! 🎧We Also Discuss: 01:38 - 04:47 - From Military Precision to Biohacking: Journey into Health and Skincare04:48 - 06:55 - NAD+ in Skincare: A Revolutionary Discovery That Changed Everything06:56 - 08:03 - The Science of Skin Repair: Why Signals Are the Missing Link in Anti-Aging08:04 - 09:14 - Turning Vision into Reality: How Curiosity Drove the Creation of Young GooseLearn More AboutYoung GooseUse code PODCAST10 to get 10% off your first purchase, and if you’re a returning customer use the code PODCAST5 to get 5% off at https://www.younggoose.com/ Instagram: @young_goose_skincareLearn More About Stephanie and The Change Life Destiny ShowWebsite: https://www.changelifedestiny.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/changinglifedestiny/
--------
8:53
William Moore: This Is How Your Hormones and Cells Can Rejuvenate Your Skin
Can your hormones be the ultimate key to reversing the clock on aging and unlocking peak wellness? From overlooked recovery strategies to a lack of innovation in male enhancement and hormonal health, many are unaware of how cutting-edge science can drastically improve both health and confidence.We dive deeper into these groundbreaking topics in this episode of Biohacking Beauty with guest William Moore. We also chat about how to optimize your hormones, the fascinating science behind red light therapy, and the revolutionary advancements in penile enhancement.William Moore is a biohacking expert with over two decades of experience in anti-aging, regenerative health, and male enhancement procedures. As the creator of PhalloFILL®, a patented penile enhancement procedure, and the founder of AdvancedYOU, he brings a wealth of expertise in integrative health and performance strategies.➡️ Tune in to this week’s episode of Biohacking Beauty!We also Discuss:(00:00) Biohacking and Anti-Aging Journey(14:13) Advanced Technology in Health and Wellness(20:24) Biohacking, Hormones, and Wellness Integration(32:15) Platelet-Rich Plasma in Male Enhancement(45:00) Development of PhalloFILL Penile Enhancement(01:02:02) Penile Enhancement Procedure and Biohacks(01:08:10) Health and Wellness Biohacking Discussion(01:18:28) Success in Biohacking InnovationsLearn more about:William MooreWebsite: https://advanced-you.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/phallofill/ Young GooseUse code PODCAST10 to get 10% off your first purchase, and if you’re a returning customer use the code PODCAST5 to get 5% off at https://www.younggoose.com/ Instagram: @young_goose_skincare
About Biohacking Beauty: The Anti-Aging Skincare Podcast
Welcome to Biohacking Beauty – your anti-aging skincare podcast. This podcast focuses on how to reduce the age of your skin (and body) by giving you tips and tricks for aging gracefully (say goodbye to fine lines and wrinkles!). We dive into topics like mature skin care, anti-aging skincare, anti-aging serums, retinol benefits, boosting skin elasticity, vitamin C for skin, wrinkle prevention and so much more. We also share lifestyle shifts and other biohacks you can use to not only reduce the functional age of your skin, but also the functional age of your body. If you're looking for skin rejuvenation and more youthful skin, this podcast is for you!