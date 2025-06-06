Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArts27 Views
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
27 Views
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

27 Views

Elizabeth Woodman
ArtsBooks
27 Views
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 30
  • Who Killed Rachel Crook? Episode 4: Bold as Lions
    It was Day Three of the highly charged Rachel Crook murder trial. The well-liked 71-year-old had mysteriously disappeared from Crook’s Corner, her Chapel Hill fish store, in the late summer of 1951. Her body was discovered the next day outside of town. She had been brutally murdered, and initial reports were that she'd been raped. “Bold as Lions” is the fourth and final installment of the Who Killed Rachel Crook? podcast series. Hobart Lee, a bulldozer operator with a history of sexual assault charges, faced the death penalty if found guilty. In a surprisingly abbreviated trial, the jury had listened to a day and a half of testimony from the prosecution’s witnesses, and a day and a half of final arguments before they began deliberating Lee’s guilt or innocence. Like everything else about the trial, even the jury’s deliberations were fast-tracked. After a little over an hour, they delivered their verdict.This series is narrated by 27 Views podcast producer and writer Elizabeth Woodman. Dramatization in this episode is read by Jim Parker, Randall Roden, Kent Davis, James Rainsford, Sam Coleman, Eryk Pruitt, John Bemis, James Rives, and Tom Rankin. Commentary is by retired North Carolina District Court Judge Alonzo Coleman.
    --------  
    27:38
  • Who Killed Rachel Crook? Episode 3: Thanks for the Memories
    In 1952, bulldozer operator Hobart Lee faced a jury of his peers at the highly charged murder trial of Chapel Hillian Rachel Crook. The previous August, the beloved 71-year-old woman had been found murdered, and initial reports were that she'd been raped. In Episode Three of the "Who Killed Rachel Crook" podcast, "Thanks for the Memories," Lee is on trial for his life after a preliminary hearing found probable cause that he had committed the killing, and after an unusual jury selection process. The testimony seems to favor the prosecution. And then there’s a bombshell. Who Killed Rachel Crook is a special four-part podcast series. The series is narrated by 27 Views podcast producer and writer Elizabeth Woodman. Dramatization in this episode is read by Nancy Demorest, Jill McCorkle, James Rainsford, Sam Coleman, Jim Parker, Eryk Pruitt, John Bemis, James Rives, Kent Davis, Randall Roden, and Tom Rankin. Commentary by retired North Carolina District Court Judge Alonzo Coleman.
    --------  
    31:20
  • Who Killed Rachel Crook? Episode 1: Citizen Crook
    In mid-century Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Rachel Crook was a familiar figure around town. The 71-year-old ran a fish store called Crook's Corner. That same site, under the same name, would eventually become a celebrated restaurant. But back in the Forties and Fifties, Crook's was a modest shop, selling fish, fabric remnants, pecans, and featuring the town’s first laundromat. Rachel Crook worked there every day, and after hours she retired to a small apartment in the back to spend the evening writing her dissertation in economics. She'd been pursuing a doctorate at UNC for 20 years.On August 29th, 1951, Rachel Crook mysteriously disappeared. Her body was discovered the next day outside of town. The woman had been brutally murdered, and initial reports were that she'd been raped. Who Killed Rachel Crook is a four-part podcast series. Episode One, "Citizen Crook," introduces listeners to the fascinating, quirky and self-determined Rachel Crook, and to the town's reaction to her killing. It examines the media coverage of this well-liked woman who defied labelling. The series is narrated by 27 Views podcast producer and writer Elizabeth Woodman. Dramatization in this episode is read by Jane Holding, Jill McCorkle, James Rainsford, Sam Coleman, Eryk Pruitt, John Bemis, Pat Revels, and Tom Rankin.
    --------  
    27:54
  • Who Killed Rachel Crook? Episode 2: Getting Punked
    In mid-century Chapel Hill, North Carolina, a beloved 71-year-old woman was found murdered, and initial reports were that she'd been raped. Rachel Crook was a familiar figure around town. She ran a fish store called Crook's Corner. She'd also been pursuing her doctorate in economics at UNC for 20 years. Everyone was mystified. Who in the world would want to harm the well-liked woman?Who Killed Rachel Crook is a special four-part podcast series. In Episode Two, "Getting Punked," there’s a breakthrough in the murder investigation when the local sheriff arrests a 32-year-old bulldozer driver who had a history of sexual assault. His name is Hobart Lee. No sooner is Lee locked up than the Durham jail where he's held experiences a swatting incident.The series is narrated by 27 Views podcast producer and writer Elizabeth Woodman. Dramatization in this episode is read by Nancy Demorest, Frances Mayes, Jane Holding, Jill McCorkle, James Rainsford, Sam Coleman, Eryk Pruitt, John Bemis, Pat Revels, and Tom Rankin. Commentary by retired North Carolina District Court Judge Alonzo Coleman.
    --------  
    21:55
  • Episode 26: Driving Deer with Novelist Craig Nova
    Keeping deer out of a garden is a challenge. But at Montrose, the famous and expansive gardens in Hillsborough, North Carolina, it required an installation of tall fencing, followed by a coordinated effort to drive the lingering deer through the garden gates. There is an art to it, and novelist Craig Nova, a veteran deer driver, led the way. Craig Nova is the author of a memoir, Brook Trout and the Writing Life, and fifteen novels, including The Good Son and All the Dead Yale Men. His most recent book is Double Solitaire. He is the recipient of an Award in Literature from the American Academy and Institute of Arts and Letters, a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Harper-Saxton Prize (previous recipients have been James Baldwin and Sylvia Plath), multiple awards from the National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, and other prizes. Craig’s work has appeared in the Paris Review, Esquire, The New York Times Magazine, Men's Journal, Best American Short Story series, and other publications. He is also a screenwriter who has worked for various film producers. In 2018, his novel, Wetware, was adapted to the big screen. Craig lives in Hillsborough.
    --------  
    22:04

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About 27 Views

27 Views is the podcast dedicated to exploring the South through writers and stories. Produced in Hillsborough, North Carolina, each episode showcases a writer and his/her storytelling. Featured writers include Jill McCorkle, the late Randall Kenan, Jaki Shelton Green, Daniel Wallace, and Allan Gurganus.
Podcast website
ArtsBooks

Listen to 27 Views, Walk-In Talk Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/12/2025 - 4:21:58 PM