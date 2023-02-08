About WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York

About WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York

About WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York

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1010 WINS is New York City’s iconic all-news radio station, delivering continuous news coverage to the tri-state area. Owned by Audacy, Inc., it broadcasts on 1010 AM and 92.3 FM, and is accessible via online streaming and smart speakers.



Since adopting its all-news format in 1965, 1010 WINS has been a trusted source for timely and comprehensive news reporting. With the slogan “All News. All the Time,” the station provides:News updates every 22 minutes ,Traffic reports every 10 minutes ,Weather forecasts every 4 minutes ,Sports updates at :15 and :45 past the hour

and Business news at :26 and :56 past the hour.



The station's programming includes: WINS Morning Drive (5–10 a.m.) with Susan Richard & Scott Stanford , 1010 WINS Middays (10 a.m.–2 p.m.) with Lynda Lopez & Kevin Rincon , The PM Rush (2–7 p.m.) with Larry Mullins & Lori Madden, 1010 WINS Nights (7 p.m.–1 a.m.) with Lane Bajardi & Mario Bosquez ,1010 WINS Overnights (1–5 a.m.) with Monique Coppola



1010 WINS also integrates sports into its round-the-clock coverage. The station keeps New Yorkers informed with frequent sports updates, providing scores, stats, and stories about all of the major sports teams in the area, including the New York Yankees and Mets (MLB), the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets (NBA), the New York Rangers and Islanders (NHL), and the New York Giants and Jets (NFL).



Listeners can also access a range of podcasts, including 1010 WINS All Local, WINSAM: On-Demand, and Your Health, providing on-demand access to news and features. With its commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, 1010 WINS remains a vital news source for residents of New York City and the surrounding areas.

