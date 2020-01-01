WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New YorkNew York CityNews-Talk
1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station consistently delivers: • News: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year • Traffic: Every 10 minutes on the 1’s, every hour of every day • Weather: Every 4 minutes, every hour, around the clock • Sports: Every half hour at :15 and :45 around the clock 24 hours a day • Business: Every half hour at :26 and :56, around the clockStation website