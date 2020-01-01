Radio Logo
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York

WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York

WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York

WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York

All News. All the Time. You give us 22 minutes, we'll give you the world.
New York City, USA / Talk, News
All News. All the Time. You give us 22 minutes, we'll give you the world.
About WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York

1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station consistently delivers: • News: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year • Traffic: Every 10 minutes on the 1’s, every hour of every day • Weather: Every 4 minutes, every hour, around the clock • Sports: Every half hour at :15 and :45 around the clock 24 hours a day • Business: Every half hour at :26 and :56, around the clock

