Australia's first continuous news network.
Adelaide, Australia / News
Australia's first continuous news network.
About ABC News Radio

ABC NewsRadio began broadcasting in August 1994 with a handful of frequencies and a team of news professionals, intent on delivering Australia's first continuous news network. Nineteen years on, ABC NewsRadio has more than 80 frequencies, attracts nearly 1,000,000 weekly listeners and is still Australia's only national, continuous news network, delivering factual, independent and opinion-free coverage of news.

