Here is a preview for EP11 + EP12, in which Monica, Elizabeth, and Andy respond to voicemails left by listeners, addressing their questions and theories. You can hear the full episodes now at Patreon.com/BethsDead or by subscribing on Apple Podcasts.
BETH'S DEAD is a limited true crime and mystery series that takes a look at what happens when parasocial relationships go terribly wrong. Brought to you by Armchair Expert's Monica Padman, in collaboration with Elizabeth Laime and Andy Rosen of Nobody's Listening, Right?
Credits:
Produced and Edited by Andy Rosen, Elizabeth Laime, and Monica Padman
Music and Sound by Andy Rosen