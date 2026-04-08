*Possible spoilers in description below_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Monica, Elizabeth and Andy talk to an internet expert (Evita March) and a private investigator to help them understand what they might be getting themselves into.

If you want to listen to BETH'S DEAD Ad-Free, you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts or at Patreon.com/BethsDead where you can also chat with other listeners, watch livestreams, get bonus episodes and more.

BETH'S DEAD is a limited true crime and mystery series that takes a look at what happens when parasocial relationships go terribly wrong. Brought to you by Armchair Expert's Monica Padman, in collaboration with Elizabeth Laime and Andy Rosen of Nobody's Listening, Right?

Credits:

Produced and Edited by Andy Rosen, Elizabeth Laime, and Monica Padman

Additional Engineering by Rob Holysz

Music and Sound by Andy Rosen

Special Thanks to Evita March for participating in this episode.