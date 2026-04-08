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BETH'S DEAD

Monica Padman, Elizabeth Laime, Andy Rosen
Personal JournalsSociety & Culture
BETH'S DEAD
Latest episode

12 episodes

  • BETH'S DEAD

    Preview for EP11 + EP12 Q&A *SPOILERS*

    01/26/2026 | 1 mins.
    Here is a preview for EP11 + EP12, in which Monica, Elizabeth, and Andy respond to voicemails left by listeners, addressing their questions and theories. You can hear the full episodes now at Patreon.com/BethsDead or by subscribing on Apple Podcasts.
    BETH'S DEAD is a limited true crime and mystery series that takes a look at what happens when parasocial relationships go terribly wrong. Brought to you by Armchair Expert's Monica Padman, in collaboration with Elizabeth Laime and Andy Rosen of Nobody's Listening, Right?
    Credits:
    Produced and Edited by Andy Rosen, Elizabeth Laime, and Monica Padman
    Music and Sound by Andy Rosen
  • BETH'S DEAD

    EP10 - One Year Later

    12/25/2025 | 39 mins.
    *Possible spoilers in description below_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Monica, Elizabeth and Andy reflect on the making of this podcast and how they never could've imagined the path it ultimately took them on.
    If you want to listen to BETH'S DEAD Ad-Free, you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts or at Patreon.com/BethsDead where you can also chat with other listeners, watch livestreams, get bonus episodes and more.
    BETH'S DEAD is a limited true crime and mystery series that takes a look at what happens when parasocial relationships go terribly wrong. Brought to you by Armchair Expert's Monica Padman, in collaboration with Elizabeth Laime and Andy Rosen of Nobody's Listening, Right?
    Credits:
    Produced and Edited by Andy Rosen, Elizabeth Laime, and Monica Padman
    Additional Engineering by Rob Holysz 
    Music and Sound by Andy Rosen
  • BETH'S DEAD

    EP9 - Can You See Me Now

    12/18/2025 | 43 mins.
    *Possible spoilers in description below_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________The conversation they never wanted to have takes place nearly ten years later.
    If you want to listen to BETH'S DEAD Ad-Free, you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts or at Patreon.com/BethsDead where you can also chat with other listeners, watch livestreams, get bonus episodes and more.
    BETH'S DEAD is a limited true crime and mystery series that takes a look at what happens when parasocial relationships go terribly wrong. Brought to you by Armchair Expert's Monica Padman, in collaboration with Elizabeth Laime and Andy Rosen of Nobody's Listening, Right?
    Credits:
    Produced and Edited by Andy Rosen, Elizabeth Laime, and Monica Padman
    Additional Engineering by Rob Holysz 
    Music and Sound by Andy Rosen
  • BETH'S DEAD

    EP8 - Deep Breath, Deep Breath

    12/11/2025 | 28 mins.
    *Possible spoilers in description below_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Monica, Elizabeth and Andy reach out to the one person they swore they'd never want to talk to.
    If you want to listen to BETH'S DEAD Ad-Free, you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts or at Patreon.com/BethsDead where you can also chat with other listeners, watch livestreams, get bonus episodes and more.
    BETH'S DEAD is a limited true crime and mystery series that takes a look at what happens when parasocial relationships go terribly wrong. Brought to you by Armchair Expert's Monica Padman, in collaboration with Elizabeth Laime and Andy Rosen of Nobody's Listening, Right?
    Credits:
    Produced and Edited by Andy Rosen, Elizabeth Laime, and Monica Padman
    Additional Engineering by Rob Holysz 
    Music and Sound by Andy Rosen
  • BETH'S DEAD

    EP7 - We Need To Bring In An Expert

    12/04/2025 | 50 mins.
    *Possible spoilers in description below_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Monica, Elizabeth and Andy talk to an internet expert (Evita March) and a private investigator to help them understand what they might be getting themselves into.
    If you want to listen to BETH'S DEAD Ad-Free, you can subscribe on Apple Podcasts or at Patreon.com/BethsDead where you can also chat with other listeners, watch livestreams, get bonus episodes and more.
    BETH'S DEAD is a limited true crime and mystery series that takes a look at what happens when parasocial relationships go terribly wrong. Brought to you by Armchair Expert's Monica Padman, in collaboration with Elizabeth Laime and Andy Rosen of Nobody's Listening, Right?
    Credits:
    Produced and Edited by Andy Rosen, Elizabeth Laime, and Monica Padman
    Additional Engineering by Rob Holysz 
    Music and Sound by Andy Rosen
    Special Thanks to Evita March for participating in this episode.
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About BETH'S DEAD
Beth's Dead is a new kind of true crime podcast. Brought to you by Armchair Expert's Monica Padman, and Nobody's Listening, Right? this limited mystery series explores what happens when parasocial relationships go terribly wrong. As Monica interviews her favorite podcasters, Elizabeth Laime and Andy Rosen, about why they shut down their mini podcasting empire years ago, a story unfolds that is so shocking and creepy, it's hard to believe. That's when Monica takes on the role of a real-life Nancy Drew, setting out to get answers and to unravel a mystery they thought was long behind them. New episodes release weekly or to binge the entire ad-free BETH'S DEAD series NOW + connect with other fans, go to: www.Patreon.com/BethsDead
Podcast website
Personal JournalsSociety & CultureTrue Crime

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