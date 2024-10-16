Powered by RND
S-Town

Podcast S-Town
Serial Productions
Society & CulturePersonal Journals

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Trailer - Question Everything
    A new podcast from Brian Reed. Subscribe here: https://www.kcrw.com/culture/shows/question-everything   
    --------  
    2:22
  • The Trojan Horse Affair - Trailer
    A mysterious letter detailing a supposed Islamist plot to take over schools shocked Britain in 2014. But who wrote it? From Serial Productions and The New York Times, "The Trojan Horse Affair," an investigation that became bigger than we ever imagined. All eight parts are available now, wherever you get your podcasts.   
    --------  
    4:32
  • Chapter I
    "If you keep your mouth shut, you'll be surprised what you can learn."
    --------  
    51:48
  • Chapter II
    "Has anybody called you?"
    --------  
    48:16

About S-Town

S-Town is a podcast hosted by Brian Reed from Serial Productions, a New York Times company. The story follows a man named John who despises his Alabama town and decides to do something about it. He asks Brian to investigate the son of a wealthy family who's allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder. But when someone else ends up dead, the search for the truth leads to a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and an unearthing of the mysteries of one man's life.
