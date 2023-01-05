Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Scamfluencers in the App
Listen to Scamfluencers in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Scamfluencers

Scamfluencers

Podcast Scamfluencers
Podcast Scamfluencers

Scamfluencers

Wondery
add
You never really know someone…especially online. In today’s world, the power of influence can be the quickest path to money and fame, and it often ends in ruin.... More
Society & Culture
You never really know someone…especially online. In today’s world, the power of influence can be the quickest path to money and fame, and it often ends in ruin.... More

Available Episodes

5 of 55
  • Wondery Presents - Flipping The Bird: Elon vs Twitter
    When Elon Musk posted a video of himself arriving at Twitter HQ carrying a white sink along with the message “let that sink in!” It marked the end of a dramatic takeover. Musk had gone from Twitter critic to “Chief Twit” in the space of just a few months but his arrival didn’t put an end to questions about his motives. Musk had earned a reputation as a business maverick. From PayPal to Tesla to SpaceX, his name was synonymous with big, earth-shattering ideas. So, what did he want with a social media platform? And was this all really in the name of free speech...or was this all in the name of Elon Musk? From Wondery, the makers of WeCrashed and In God We Lust, comes the wild story of how the richest man alive took charge of the world’s “digital public square.”Listen to Flipping The Bird: Wondery.fm/FTB_SCAMSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    4:51
  • So Many Strings Attached | Part II
    After N*Sync and Backstreet Boys cut ties with Lou, he gets to work assembling a new boy band: O-Town. But behind the scenes, he’s taking out big loans and funding all kinds of questionable ventures, from restaurants to retail stores. Meanwhile, he’s convinced investors to fund his biggest project yet: a massive Ponzi scheme. When an intrepid reporter and a team of investigators start looking into Lou’s finances, he’ll become the subject of an international manhunt.Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    42:18
  • So Many Strings Attached | Part I
    In the early 1980s, Lou Pearlman is riding high… literally. He rakes in millions of dollars from his blimp company — thanks to an insurance scam — and his private jet company is taking off, too. But Lou really starts to make the big bucks when he discovers the next big craze: boy bands. He helps turn the Backstreet Boys and N*Sync into global superstars… and his own personal cash cows. But his shady dealings will soon have the boys saying “Bye Bye Bye.”Support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/24/2023
    39:33
  • ENCORE: Brazil's Supermom | Part II
    In the finale to this two-part saga, which originally aired in May 2022, suspicion builds around Flordelis and her mega-sized family as the investigation unfolds and the horrifying truth comes to light. When a suspect is arrested and Flordelis’ children begin to turn on her, it becomes clear that her saintly facade may have been the greatest con of all.Support us by supporting our sponsors!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/17/2023
    36:49
  • Introducing - That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast
    That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast from the Exactly Right network, home of the hit podcast My Favorite Murder. Each week on the true crime comedy podcast, comedians and amateur detectives Liza Treyger and Kara Klenk break down episodes of Law & Order: SVU, do a deep dive into the true crimes they're based on and interview actors and producers from the episode.With more than 100 episodes in its catalog, That's Messed Up: An SVU podcast has something for die-hard fans and casual SVU watchers alike. They've interviewed countless actors from the series, including cast members BD Wong and Kelli Giddish and guest stars Meghann Fahy and Lou Diamond Phillips.You're going to hear a clip from episode 118 of That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast called “Chasing Theo” about the disappearance of Melissa Brannen and the Goldman child abduction case.If you like what you hear, follow That's Messed Up: An SVU podcast wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen early and ad-free on the Amazon Music or Wondery app. Wondery.fm/TMU_SCAMSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/10/2023
    5:32

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Scamfluencers

You never really know someone…especially online. In today’s world, the power of influence can be the quickest path to money and fame, and it often ends in ruin. These are the stories of the world’s most insidious Scamfluencers. And we are their prey. On Wondery’s new weekly series, join co-hosts Scaachi Koul and Sarah Hagi as they unpack epic stories of deception from the worlds of social media, fashion, finance, health, and wellness. These influencers claim to be everything from charismatic healers to trusted financial insiders to experts in dating. They cast spells over millions. Why do we believe them, and how does our culture allow them to thrive? From Black Swan Murder to a fake social media influencer to an audacious Hollywood Ponzi schemer, each season will take the listener along the twists and turns, the impact on victims, and what’s left when the facade falls away.

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access for Wondery+ subscribers. Listen ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

Podcast website

Listen to Scamfluencers, Today In Jewish History and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Scamfluencers

Scamfluencers

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Scamfluencers: Podcasts in Family