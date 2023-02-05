The Don't Call Me White Girl show features rising comedian and viral social media sensation Don't Call Me White Girl. The Philadelphia native doesn't hold her ... More
Episode 86 : Lift Every Voice
On this episode DCMWG opens with her Docs With Damona segment with her opinion on the King Von documentary (1:43), she transitions into The Boston Marathon Bomber doc (10:23), Joe Biden announces his run for re-election as President (22:23), she talks Tank Davis scoring a win for the culture defeating Ryan Garcia (23:46), RIP to 2 legends respectively in Jerry Springer & Harry Belafonte (33:38), Voicemails (38:15), Darkside Of The DMs (45:37) & more
5/2/2023
49:24
Episode 85 : Keep It Documented
On this episode DCMWG jumps right into Doc's With Damona to discuss The Waco documentary on Netflix (3:29), the Oklahoma doc about Timothy McVeigh raises a topic of debate regarding gun laws in America (12:26), The Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark debacle (26:29), Joe & Jill sitting in a tree (32:17), the latest in the Shanquella Robinson case (37:40), Candace Owens' comments about Lizzo (54:16) & more.
4/25/2023
1:00:55
Episode 84 : Illuminati, DM Me
On this episode DCMWG is back in her element as she discusses being accused of joining the Illuminati (1:34), she speaks on her encounter and interaction with Coi Leray following the Jason Lee episode (7:47), Doc's With Damona takes a turn with the latest doc in the R.Kelly saga (19:47), a DMV woman is arrested after posting videos on social media of her physically abusing children at a daycare where she worked (27:55), Darkside Of The DM's (35:10), Voicemails (40:28) & more.
4/18/2023
49:06
Episode 83 : White Men Can Jump w/Adam22
On this episode DCMWG is joined by the creator of No Jumper & Plug Talk, Adam22. Adam & DCMWG start with him embarking on a porn career with girlfriend Lena The Plug (4:40), Adam's fallout with former partner and co-host House Phone (12:05), the pros & cons of constantly being viral (17:32), Adam's experience on the Joe Budden Podcast with the culture vulture claims (26:54), the "No Snitching" policy in the culture (34:00), Adam's career in BMX and the transition into hip-hop (37:51), Voicemails (46:52) & more.
4/11/2023
56:55
Episode 82 : Family Matters
On this episode DCMWG starts with the Darkside of the DM that alleges satanic acts in hip-hop and if it does truly exist within the industry (1:10), the crew gives their thoughts on the narrative of having children at specific ages carrying a negative connotation (9:22), divorcing or staying together for the kids (21:27), Ice Spice & North West spark a question on family behavior and beatings (30:15), Voicemails (46:19) & more.
The Don't Call Me White Girl show features rising comedian and viral social media sensation Don't Call Me White Girl. The Philadelphia native doesn't hold her tongue as she delivers her unique brand of insight, advice, and commentary in this highly entertaining weekly audio-visual podcast.