Kansas City & Nashville trip recap (00:00-20:01). Brianna Chickenfry & Zach Bryan drama (21:21-46:47). Grammy nominations announced (46:48-57:09). Ariana Grande says she's moving away from pop music (57:10-1:02:02). JT announces exit from Southern Charm (1:02:03-1:04:48). Weekly Watch Report: 'Outer Banks' + more! (1:05:55-1:29:16).

Beef stew! (00:00-19:04). Megan Fox & MGK expecting first baby together (20:18-24:20). Britney Spears reunites with son, Jayden (24:21-29:13). Brittany Cartwright says rehab didn't change Jax Taylor (29:14-33:07). Pop Corner segment: Answering your pop culture related voicemails! (34:20-55:37).

Matthew McConaughey appreciation (00:00-22:19). John Krasinski named People's Sexiest Man Alive (24:37-34:34). Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue (34:35-38:30). Teddi Mellencamp's alleged affair with horse trainer (38:31-44:19). Woman claiming Tommy Fury cheated on Molly-Mae with her speaks out (45:25-50:09). Kim Zolciak & Chet Hanks fuel rumors after going to Jelly Roll concert together (50:10-54:18). Kim & Kourtney Kardashian team up for SKIMS (54:19-58:02). Love Is Blind's Brittany Wisniewski is dating Mod Sun? (58:03-1:02:01). Beat Ria & Fran game 150 with Meg & Tina (1:03:10-1:26:04).

Detroit trip recap (00:00-15:02). 'Special Forces' S3 cast revealed (16:18-25:20). Jeremy Allen White & Zayn lookalike contests (25:21-31:35). Kristin Cavallari reveals past hookups with Jason Statham & Morgan Wallen (32:38-39:26). Beyoncé to perform at NFL halftime show on Christmas Day (39:27-50:29). The stars were out for Sabrina Carpenter's LA shows (50:30-56:32). Weekly Watch Report (57:46-1:14:38).

Getting ready for Buffalo! (00:00-28:16). 'Wicked' to have singalong screenings during Christmas week (29:26-32:03). Maria Georgas squashes Pete Davidson rumors (32:04-36:34). Paul Mescal & Gracie Abrams attend 'Gladiator II' party together (36:35-40:57). John Stamos receives backlash for wearing bald cap in support of Dave Coulier (42:02-46:07). Kim Kardashian shows off her robot (46:08-53:04). Pop Corner segment: Answering your pop culture related voicemails! (54:09-1:13:23).

