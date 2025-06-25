Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSociety & CultureTraditional Talk
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Traditional Talk
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Traditional Talk

Traditional Podcast
Society & Culture
Traditional Talk
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • 21 Savage on Weed, Wealth & Why He Doesn’t Do Rap Beef
    Welcome to Traditional Talk! This week on Traditional Talk, we sit down with none other than Grammy-winning artist, entrepreneur, and cultural icon 21 Savage. From rolling his first blunt in a paper bag to dreaming of launching Tesla-style ventures, Savage opens up about the cannabis industry, financial literacy, rap politics, and more. It’s a raw, hilarious, and surprisingly powerful conversation you don’t want to miss. Hit play and tap into the vibe.Highlights:“I got shot selling weed, kinda.”“I don’t believe in rap beef. If you say certain shit about me in a song, I’ma slap the fuck out you when I see you.”“Ever since then, I never smoked weed in a car again. Ever.”“I want to do some Elon Musk shit, build a car and become the richest person in the world.”Timestamps00:00 Introduction03:09 First time smoking weed08:38 Getting caught with weed in middle school13:36 The case for federal cannabis legalization20:39 21’s favorite weed strains24:17 How weed affects the creative process36:01 Would 21 Savage get into the weed industry?42:20 What it took to get respect in the music world54:49 Advice for people chasing success57:58 21 Savage’s 2025 goal: “300 million”
    --------  
    1:05:38

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Traditional Talk

Traditional Talk is where cannabis meets culture, hosted by Aaron, founder of Traditional. Join us as we sit down with the world's biggest artists, athletes, and influencers for unfiltered conversations that break the stigma around cannabis. We're pulling back the curtain on the industry, exposing the truth, and pushing the conversation forward — all while advocating for federal legalization. Real stories. Real change. One episode at a time. Follow us on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts.
Podcast website
Society & Culture

Listen to Traditional Talk, The Ezra Klein Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/26/2025 - 4:32:48 AM