21 Savage on Weed, Wealth & Why He Doesn’t Do Rap Beef

Welcome to Traditional Talk! This week on Traditional Talk, we sit down with none other than Grammy-winning artist, entrepreneur, and cultural icon 21 Savage. From rolling his first blunt in a paper bag to dreaming of launching Tesla-style ventures, Savage opens up about the cannabis industry, financial literacy, rap politics, and more. It’s a raw, hilarious, and surprisingly powerful conversation you don’t want to miss. Hit play and tap into the vibe.Highlights:“I got shot selling weed, kinda.”“I don’t believe in rap beef. If you say certain shit about me in a song, I’ma slap the fuck out you when I see you.”“Ever since then, I never smoked weed in a car again. Ever.”“I want to do some Elon Musk shit, build a car and become the richest person in the world.”Timestamps00:00 Introduction03:09 First time smoking weed08:38 Getting caught with weed in middle school13:36 The case for federal cannabis legalization20:39 21’s favorite weed strains24:17 How weed affects the creative process36:01 Would 21 Savage get into the weed industry?42:20 What it took to get respect in the music world54:49 Advice for people chasing success57:58 21 Savage’s 2025 goal: “300 million”