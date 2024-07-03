Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield

Powered by RND
  • 101: Jeffree Star on Dramageddon, Diddy, and making MILLIONS on Tiktok
    Today we are joined by Jeffree Star We catch up on old YouTube and make up drama! Use code CANCELLED10 for 10% oﬀ tickets on SeatGeek. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/CANCELLED10 *Up to $25 oﬀ As a special offer for listeners, new customers GET 15% ALL Lume products with our exclusive code - and if you combine the 15% off with the already discounted starter pack, that equals over 40% off their Starter Pack! Use code [CANCELLED] for 15% off your first purchase at https://LumeDeodorant.com Grab your own David Protein bars at https://Davidprotein.com/CANCELLED Tana Mongeau Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tanamongeau/ Tana Mongeau Twitter: https://twitter.com/tanamongeau Tana Mongeau TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tanamongeaulol Brooke Schofield Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brookeschofield/ Brooke Schofield Twitter: https://twitter.com/BroookeAmber Brooke Schofield TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brookeschofield1 Brooke Schofield YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzCVovj7tfqnV2lIkaVk35A Produced by: https://instagram.com/oscaralva
    --------  
    1:34:01
  • 100: TANA’S STALKER IS BACK…
    On this episode we play Homage to Trisha Paytas family,  Tana's Stalker is back, and much more! https://thecancelledpodcast.com/ Tana Mongeau Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tanamongeau/ Tana Mongeau Twitter: https://twitter.com/tanamongeau Tana Mongeau TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tanamongeaulol Brooke Schofield Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brookeschofield/ Brooke Schofield Twitter: https://twitter.com/BroookeAmber Brooke Schofield TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brookeschofield1 Brooke Schofield YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzCVovj7tfqnV2lIkaVk35A Produced by: https://instagram.com/oscaralva
    --------  
    1:32:44
  • 99: TANA GOT IN A FIGHT WITH AN INFLUENCER IN VEGAS…
    It's our 100th episode of the Cancelled Podcast, Brooke apologizes to Britney Furlan and Tana gets stalked in Vegas! Tana Mongeau Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tanamongeau/ Tana Mongeau Twitter: https://twitter.com/tanamongeau Tana Mongeau TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tanamongeaulol Brooke Schofield Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brookeschofield/ Brooke Schofield Twitter: https://twitter.com/BroookeAmber Brooke Schofield TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brookeschofield1 Brooke Schofield YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzCVovj7tfqnV2lIkaVk35A Produced by: https://instagram.com/oscaralva
    --------  
    1:22:51
  • 98: TANA’S EX CALLS INTO THE PODCAST
    Use code CANCELLED10 for 10% oﬀ tickets on SeatGeek. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/CANCELLED10 *up to $25 off On this episode Tana's Ex calls in, then we are joined by Imari and Paige, and lastly we invite some fans to be guests on the podcast. Tana Mongeau Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tanamongeau/ Tana Mongeau Twitter: https://twitter.com/tanamongeau Tana Mongeau TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tanamongeaulol Brooke Schofield Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brookeschofield/ Brooke Schofield Twitter: https://twitter.com/BroookeAmber Brooke Schofield TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brookeschofield1 Brooke Schofield YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzCVovj7tfqnV2lIkaVk35A Produced by: https://instagram.com/oscaralva
    --------  
    1:41:10
  • 97: Tana gets emotional about her relationship struggles… - Ep.98
    Order a sampler at https://Davidprotein.com/CANCELLED Coming to you from the Met Theater in Philadelphia. On this episode we reflect on past tour mishaps. Tana shares personal struggles with energy and mental health and relationship.  We touch on lighthearted topics like unusual bathroom habits, audience participation chaos, and a wild fan revenge story.  Tana Mongeau Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tanamongeau/ Tana Mongeau Twitter: https://twitter.com/tanamongeau Tana Mongeau TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tanamongeaulol Brooke Schofield Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brookeschofield/ Brooke Schofield Twitter: https://twitter.com/BroookeAmber Brooke Schofield TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brookeschofield1 Brooke Schofield YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzCVovj7tfqnV2lIkaVk35A Produced by: https://instagram.com/oscaralva
    --------  
    1:15:06

About Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield

EXTRA! EXTRA! CANCELLED is coming back better than ever with your favorite co-host besties Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield. After years of growing up under the constant scrutiny of public opinion, social media juggernaut, Tana Mongeau, is officially taking back the mic (again!). Acting as a natural evolution of her acclaimed “storytime” videos, this show offers an intimate look at Mongeau, her meteoric rise to superstardom, and the unavoidable moments of vulnerability that make this cyber-personality all the more human. CANCELLED will continue to seek to shed a new light, not only on its hosts, but on the enigmatic world of “the influencer,” featuring lively celeb tell-alls, current event commentary, and Tana and Brooke’s unfiltered take on the drama that relentlessly follows them both.
