101: Jeffree Star on Dramageddon, Diddy, and making MILLIONS on Tiktok
Today we are joined by Jeffree Star We catch up on old YouTube and make up drama!
Tana Mongeau Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tanamongeau/
Tana Mongeau Twitter: https://twitter.com/tanamongeau
Tana Mongeau TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tanamongeaulol
Brooke Schofield Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brookeschofield/
Brooke Schofield Twitter: https://twitter.com/BroookeAmber
Brooke Schofield TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brookeschofield1
Brooke Schofield YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzCVovj7tfqnV2lIkaVk35A
Produced by:
https://instagram.com/oscaralva
1:34:01
100: TANA’S STALKER IS BACK…
On this episode we play Homage to Trisha Paytas family, Tana's Stalker is back, and much more!
1:32:44
99: TANA GOT IN A FIGHT WITH AN INFLUENCER IN VEGAS…
It's our 100th episode of the Cancelled Podcast, Brooke apologizes to Britney Furlan and Tana gets stalked in Vegas!
1:22:51
98: TANA’S EX CALLS INTO THE PODCAST
On this episode Tana's Ex calls in, then we are joined by Imari and Paige, and lastly we invite some fans to be guests on the podcast.
1:41:10
97: Tana gets emotional about her relationship struggles… - Ep.98
Coming to you from the Met Theater in Philadelphia. On this episode we reflect on past tour mishaps. Tana shares personal struggles with energy and mental health and relationship. We touch on lighthearted topics like unusual bathroom habits, audience participation chaos, and a wild fan revenge story.
About Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield
EXTRA! EXTRA! CANCELLED is coming back better than ever with your favorite co-host besties Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield. After years of growing up under the constant scrutiny of public opinion, social media juggernaut, Tana Mongeau, is officially taking back the mic (again!). Acting as a natural evolution of her acclaimed “storytime” videos, this show offers an intimate look at Mongeau, her meteoric rise to superstardom, and the unavoidable moments of vulnerability that make this cyber-personality all the more human. CANCELLED will continue to seek to shed a new light, not only on its hosts, but on the enigmatic world of “the influencer,” featuring lively celeb tell-alls, current event commentary, and Tana and Brooke’s unfiltered take on the drama that relentlessly follows them both.