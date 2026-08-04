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131 episodes
- Steve emerged from a divorce without his beloved Ferrari and now he’s driving a Toyota Camry. Is there any way he can get some of the thrill that he used to get from driving his v-12 in his current 4 cylinder replacement? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
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- JoAnne’s kid at least has imagination. And he wants his first vehicle to be an ice cream truck. Not for it’s fine handling on the freeway or the high output motor, but more likely for the fun of bouncing around the neighborhood and blasting a nursery rhyme on his horn while pulling a ‘Klondike Bar’ out of one of the freezer compartments. Is this the best ever ‘first car’ or the worst? Find out what our two ‘Screwballs’ think on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
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- Howard was in the desert down near the US/Mexico border when he realized that he was out of brake fluid with none onhand. He did, however, have some water, antifreeze, paint thinner and some high-end tequila. What would be the proper mixture of each to come up with a suitable ‘dot-Howard’ brake fluid? Or should he have just enjoyed the tequila while awaiting rescue? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
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- Linda’s Honda has such a bad ride that she is making her 8th grade class sit silently at their desks while she talks to Click and Clack about it. Will the brothers come up with the correct answer for Linda’s Honda? Or will they have to stay after class? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
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- Kim’s hubby had his eye on a 4 year old Lexus that was left abandoned at the airport by a burglar after a robbery. Kim’s worried about ‘karma’, but hubby got a great deal on the car. Do ‘the bad vibes’ negate the great price? Find out why not on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
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About The Best of Car Talk
America's funniest auto mechanics take calls from weary car owners all over the country, and crack wise while they diagnose Dodges and dismiss Diahatsus. You don't have to know anything about cars to love this one hour weekly laugh fest. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, and Car Talk's perks include full archive access, new(!) call-in bonus episodes with Ray, and sponsor-free listening.Podcast website
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