JoAnne’s kid at least has imagination. And he wants his first vehicle to be an ice cream truck. Not for it’s fine handling on the freeway or the high output motor, but more likely for the fun of bouncing around the neighborhood and blasting a nursery rhyme on his horn while pulling a ‘Klondike Bar’ out of one of the freezer compartments. Is this the best ever ‘first car’ or the worst? Find out what our two ‘Screwballs’ think on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.



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