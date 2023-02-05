America's funniest auto mechanics take calls from weary car owners all over the country, and crack wise while they diagnose Dodges and dismiss Diahatsus. You do... More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
#2340: Uniquely Disqualified
If you have a car that's unreliable, in need of regular repairs and just sitting in your driveway, rusting, you need a mechanic to help you figure out if it's time to cut your losses. Or you can sell it to the first guy that offers you $50 for it. Best of Car Talk callers enjoy both options.
5/2/2023
34:06
#2339: Carvoyance or Just a Lucky Guess?
Every once in a while Click or Clack amaze us all by being able to correctly guess a caller's car problem with nothing more than a car make and model to go on. Too bad good answers don't work that way too. Check out the 'Carvoyance' on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
4/29/2023
35:51
#2338: The Vomit Comet
The Mercury Comet was a fun little car. NASA's zero-gravity and weightlessness test plane, nicknamed 'The Vomit Comet', is something else entirely but is an oddly appropriate subject for Car Talk we think. Check it out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
4/25/2023
37:39
#2337: The Mind of the Modern Mechanic
Kathy has called seeking wisdom of a sort from our two witless wonders. Her husband is a mechanic, and while he can work magic with engines he can't seem to keep a simple schedule or estimate how long a job will take or remember much of anything that Kathy tells him. Will Click and Clack stand up for a brother mechanic or admit to Kathy that they've already forgotten what her questions were? Check it out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.
America's funniest auto mechanics take calls from weary car owners all over the country, and crack wise while they diagnose Dodges and dismiss Diahatsus. You don't have to know anything about cars to love this one hour weekly laugh fest.