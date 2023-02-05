The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds

Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds picks a subject from history and examine it. More
581 - Jerry Springer
Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds examine Jerry Springer
Research by Rivers Langley
5/2/2023
1:43:04
24 - The Past Times with Gen Fricker
This week Dave Anthony picks a paper from a day in history and reads it to co-host Gareth Reynolds and Australian stand-up, writer, actor, and radio host Gen Fricker
New episodes of The Past Times will be right here every Thursday.
4/28/2023
1:06:41
580 - The 1835 New York City Fire
Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds examine the 1835 New York City fire.
4/25/2023
1:46:48
23 - The Past Times - Aunty Donna
This week Dave Anthony picks a paper from a day in history and reads it to co-host Gareth Reynolds and Australian comedy group Aunty Donna
New episodes of The Past Times will be right here every Thursday.
4/21/2023
1:19:36
579 - John Dowie Alexander - Live
Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds examine religious man John Alexander Dowie. Recorded live in Chicago.
