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The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds

All Things Comedy
ComedyHistory
The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds
Latest episode

930 episodes

  • The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds

    745 - The Zoot Suit Riots

    08/04/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds examine the Zoot Suit Riots.
    SOURCES
    TOUR DATES
    OFFICIAL MERCH

    Nutrafol - Use code: Dollop
    Rocketmoney
    SQUARESPACE - Use OFFER CODE: DOLLOP to save 10%
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds

    185 - The Past Times with Aaron Sutherland

    07/31/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Dave Anthony reads a paper to co-host Gareth Reynolds and comedian Aaron Sutherland
    SOURCES
    TOUR DATES
    OFFICIAL MERCH

    HIMS
    QUO - Try for free plus 20% off first six months
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds

    744 - The Oneida Cult - live

    07/28/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds examine the Oneida Cult. Recorded live in Syracuse.
    SOURCES
    TOUR DATES
    OFFICIAL MERCH

    HIMS
    Rocketmoney
    SQUARESPACE - Use OFFER CODE: DOLLOP to save 10%
    QUO - Try for free plus 20% off first six months

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds

    184 - The Past Times with Brooke Van Poppelen

    07/24/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Dave Anthony reads a paper to co-host Gareth Reynolds and comedian, actor, writer Brooke Van Poppelen
    SOURCES
    TOUR DATES
    OFFICIAL MERCH

    Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/4cq1zeop #CashAppPod. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Discounts and promotions provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds

    743 - Alexander Hamilton - Part Four

    07/21/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds examine Alexander Hamilton. Part 4 of 4
    SOURCES
    TOUR DATES
    OFFICIAL MERCH

    Nutrafol - Use code: Dollop
    Helix Sleep
    Square
    Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/4cq1zeop #CashAppPod. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Discounts and promotions provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds
Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds picks a subject from history and examine it
Podcast website
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