The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds

Podcast The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds
All Things Comedy
Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds picks a subject from history and examine it. More
Available Episodes

  • 581 - Jerry Springer
    Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds examine Jerry Springer Sources Tour Dates Redbubble Merch   Research by Rivers Langley
    5/2/2023
    1:43:04
  • 24 - The Past Times with Gen Fricker
    This week Dave Anthony picks a paper from a day in history and reads it to co-host Gareth Reynolds and Australian stand-up, writer, actor, and radio host Gen Fricker New episodes of The Past Times will be right here every Thursday. Redbubble Merch
    4/28/2023
    1:06:41
  • 580 - The 1835 New York City Fire
    Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds examine the 1835 New York City fire. Sources Tour Dates Redbubble Merch   Mindbloom  
    4/25/2023
    1:46:48
  • 23 - The Past Times - Aunty Donna
    This week Dave Anthony picks a paper from a day in history and reads it to co-host Gareth Reynolds and Australian comedy group Aunty Donna New episodes of The Past Times will be right here every Thursday. Redbubble Merch
    4/21/2023
    1:19:36
  • 579 - John Dowie Alexander - Live
    Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds examine religious man John Alexander Dowie. Recorded live in Chicago. Sources Tour Dates Redbubble Merch   Squarespace Helix Sleep Harry's
    4/18/2023
    1:47:03

About The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds

Comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds picks a subject from history and examine it.

