Join Alex in the studio for a fun interview with Saweetie! Saweetie opens up about her current approach to relationships, the craziest way she caught a partner cheating on her, when you should keep gifts (especially Birkins) from an ex, and why she might be done dating rappers. She also discusses her love of hot cheetos, the time she was renting rooms from Craigslist, coding on Myspace, and her new music. Enjoy!
--------
51:13
Christina Aguilera: Getting Dirty & Talking Sex (FBF)
Christina Aguilera joins Call Her Daddy for her first ever podcast interview. We all know her from her countless hit songs and music videos, but Christina shares what was actually going on in her life behind the scenes as she gained international fame. She speaks about growing up in an abusive household and becoming the caretaker of her family at a young age. Christina opens up and discusses insecurities, comparison and feelings of not being good enough. Let’s get dirty and talk about sex because Xtina isn’t here to hold back. Christina reveals her best skill in the bedroom, favorite sex position, tells a wild story of nearly getting caught on a plane and more. This episode discusses adult subject matter, including descriptions of domestic violence, and is intended for adult consumption only. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence in any form, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides free, confidential support 24/7. Call 1-800-799-SAFE, or visit TheHotline.org.
--------
1:01:20
Nelly Furtado: Embracing the Single Life
Join Alex in the studio for an interview with Nelly Furtado. Nelly opens up about her recent, painful breakup and shares how she’s having more fun being single and dating than she ever did in her past. She also reminisces on what inspired her most iconic songs and gives her take on break up sex, the importance of confidence, and what she calls “flingationships.” Enjoy!
--------
58:37
Chelsea Handler: Getting High as Fuck (FBF)
Chelsea Handler joins Call Her Daddy to get high as fuck. After Alex attempts to grill Chelsea on the details of her recent breakup they contemplate Chelsea’s dating prospects … Elon Musk? Lil Wayne? Chelsea is here to give her honest and unfiltered take on a variety of topics. What’s the deal with “nepo babies”? Is there ever a good reason to resuscitate a dead friendship? Is going to Disney World as an adult without a child a good idea? When is it ok to post your significant other on social media? Alex and Chelsea debate their biggest airplane pet peeves (bare feet and hard boiled eggs) and Chelsea reveals one of her biggest insecurities … people going through her phone.
--------
51:58
Outsmarting the Fuckboy
Join Big Al for a solo episode full of chaotic story times and life updates. Alex reminisces on the time her school girl role playing went horribly wrong and when she enlisted her parents’ help in a genius plan to outsmart a fuckboy. Then, Alex reflects on her recent weekend in Chicago with her girlfriends and discusses how to best maintain adult friendships despite being in different phases of life. Enjoy!
The most-listened to podcast by women. Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy has been creating conversation since 2018. Cooper cuts through the BS with topics and guests - asking the burning questions you want the answers to. There will be laughter, there will be tears. There will be everything in between. New episodes drop on Wednesday and Sunday. Want more? Join the Daddy Gang @callherdaddy