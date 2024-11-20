Christina Aguilera: Getting Dirty & Talking Sex (FBF)

Christina Aguilera joins Call Her Daddy for her first ever podcast interview. We all know her from her countless hit songs and music videos, but Christina shares what was actually going on in her life behind the scenes as she gained international fame. She speaks about growing up in an abusive household and becoming the caretaker of her family at a young age. Christina opens up and discusses insecurities, comparison and feelings of not being good enough. Let’s get dirty and talk about sex because Xtina isn’t here to hold back. Christina reveals her best skill in the bedroom, favorite sex position, tells a wild story of nearly getting caught on a plane and more. This episode discusses adult subject matter, including descriptions of domestic violence, and is intended for adult consumption only. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence in any form, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides free, confidential support 24/7. Call 1-800-799-SAFE, or visit TheHotline.org.