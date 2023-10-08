About The Big Flop

The most expensive musical in Broadway history goes belly up. A theme park turns deadly. And a country megastar goes emo... all with catastrophic results. Join us each week as we dissect the most deliciously disastrous flops in recent history. On Wondery’s new comedy & pop culture series The Big Flop, host and TikTok superstar Misha Brown unpacks all-time epic fails from Quibi to Crystal Pepsi to Cats with the help of hilarious, highly-opinionated guests every episode.Find out what happens when massive hype turns into a major fiasco, and join us as we try to answer the age-old question...Who thought THIS was a good idea?!Listen to The Big Flop early and ad-free on Wondery+ starting on 8/21, and on Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts on 8/28!