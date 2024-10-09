The Cat in the Hat learns how to say ‘thank you’ in a thoughtful way while taking the Fish on a thrilling adventure in a microscopic world. Plus, a visit to Opposite Land and a song about the letters "X," "Y," and "Z."Listen to The Cat in the Hat Cast on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App or Wondery Kids+ on Apple Podcasts. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/the-cat-in-the-hat-cast/ now.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
24:45
Jealous Sea | 19
At the prestigious underwater AquaPodCon, the Cat in the Hat and the Fish find themselves at the center of increasingly outlandish rumors about the ocean's most famous podcast star, Sventon Starfish. Plus, a visit from Sventon Starfish and a song about the letter "V" and "W"!
--------
25:56
Competitive Humility | 18
When the Fish discovers a natural talent for competitive tooth flossing, the Cat in the Hat must help him learn humility through a series of bizarre trials that only the Cat could devise. Plus, a visit from the Rhyme Detective and a song about the letter "U"!
--------
25:00
The Greatest Cake | 17
The Fish competes on the hit TV baking show 'The Greatest Cake' and is surprised to find one of the other contestants is none other than the Cat in the Hat. Plus, a visit from Mr. Brown and a song about the letter "T"!
--------
27:11
I Don’t Know! | 16
When the Cat in the Hat gives the Fish a chance to prove his complete mastery of all facts, the Fish accidentally makes a groundbreaking scientific discovery. The only problem is…it's not true. Can the Fish clear things up before his fib makes its way around the entire world? Plus, a visit to Adjective Ave. and a song about the letter "S"!
Hold on tight and prepare to be whisked away on a weekly adventure with Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat! In a world full of delightful mix-ups and exhilarating mayhem, the mischievous Cat takes the reins and enlightens the ever-cautious Fish on the art of hosting a perfectly poised podcast. Featuring alphabet song sing-a-longs, tremendous tongue-twisters, and wondrous wordplay, you'll be left guessing what surprises The Cat will pull out of his hat next.Listen to The Cat in the Hat Cast on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App or Wondery Kids+ on Apple Podcasts. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/the-cat-in-the-hat-cast/ now.