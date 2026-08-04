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Feeding The Mouth That Bites You: Parenting Teens Into Adulthood
Kenneth Wilgus, Cynthia Yanof
Latest episode
264 episodes
- Does your teen have to like school? This week, Dr. Ken and Cynthia tackle a challenge lots of parents face this time of year: "I hate school!" They discuss when it's just normal back-to-school complaining...and when it's something parents should pay closer attention to.
You'll also hear why parents shouldn't rush in to fix every school problem, how to help teens take ownership instead of expecting mom and dad to solve it, and why changing schools isn't always the fresh start we think it will be. Plus, Cynthia shares the infamous (and traumatizing) story of her "1985" sweatshirt—and why she's still talking about it decades later. It's a practical, encouraging, and funny conversation that will help you head into the school year with a little more perspective.
If you have a minute, please leave us a review. We love hearing listeners encouraging other listeners.
You can order Dr. Ken's book "Feeding The Mouth That Bites You" here
You can order Cynthia's book "Life Is Messy, God Is Good" here
You can pre-order Cynthia's book "How'd I Miss That" here
Got questions or feedback? We want to hear from you! podcast@feedingthemouth.com
Music provided by the great John David Kent - https://www.johndavidkent.com/
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- This July we are doing re-releases of our favorite episodes!
Episode 222: Defiant or Dysregulated?
This week on Feeding the Mouth That Bites You, Dr. Ken unpacks a word every parent has heard lately—dysregulation—and what it really looks like in teenagers. Spoiler: it’s not always as clinical or mysterious as it sounds. Sometimes it’s just what we used to call “spiraling” or “losing it.”
We talk about how to tell the difference between a teen who’s simply being disrespectful and one who’s truly overwhelmed by emotion, and why calling everything “dysregulation” can actually make parenting harder. Dr. Ken breaks down what’s happening when your teen crosses that line from moody to out-of-control, why they can usually hold it together outside the home, and what to do when they can’t.
We also get real about what happens when we join the chaos. If you’ve ever found yourself matching your teen’s energy (or volume), this conversation will give you a few tools—and probably a laugh—to help you step back and respond differently. It’s a practical, hope-filled episode for every parent navigating big emotions, slammed doors, and late-night drama.
If you have a minute, please leave us a review. We love hearing listeners encouraging other listeners.
You can order Dr. Ken's book "Feeding The Mouth That Bites You" here
You can order Cynthia's book "Life Is Messy, God Is Good" here
You can pre-order Cynthia's book "How'd I Miss That" here
Got questions or feedback? We want to hear from you! podcast@feedingthemouth.com
Music provided by the great John David Kent - https://www.johndavidkent.com/
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- This July we are doing re-releases of our favorite episodes!
Episode 234: Does My Teen Really Need Counseling?
This week’s episode was important enough to re-record: when (and if) you should push your teen to go to therapy. Cynthia and Dr. Ken unpack what therapy actually is, why forcing a resistant teen rarely works, and the surprising ways counseling can sometimes do more harm than good.
Dr. Ken explains how to recognize when therapy becomes necessary, why parent coaching often helps more than sending a reluctant teenager, and what to consider when choosing a counselor—including privacy boundaries, insurance realities, and whether your teen truly needs a Christian therapist.
They also address one of parents’ biggest fears: what to do when you’re worried about your child’s safety. With a practical, steady framework, Dr. Ken walks through how to assess real risk versus normal emotional overwhelm and how to respond without panic.
Today’s show is for anyone wondering whether counseling is the right next step.
If you have a minute, please leave us a review. We love hearing listeners encouraging other listeners.
You can order Dr. Ken's book "Feeding The Mouth That Bites You" here
You can order Cynthia's book "Life Is Messy, God Is Good" here
You can pre-order Cynthia's book "How'd I Miss That" here
Got questions or feedback? We want to hear from you! podcast@feedingthemouth.com
Music provided by the great John David Kent - https://www.johndavidkent.com/
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- This July we are doing re-releases of our favorite episodes!
Episode 221: When Spouses Disagree on Planned Emancipation
This week Dr. Ken and Cynthia discuss a challenge almost every parent faces—what to do when you and your spouse don’t see eye-to-eye on planned emancipation. From different approaches to devices and curfews, it’s not always easy to stay on the same page while raising young adults.
We discuss why keeping your marriage first changes the conversation, how to navigate disagreements without turning them into power struggles, and what it looks like to support each other even when you don’t fully agree. We also touch on blended families and shared custody, and why it’s never too late to start giving teens the message that they’re growing into adulthood.
It’s a practical, hope-filled conversation with plenty of humor (including a surprise iPad cameo from Cynthia’s youngest) and the kind of perspective every parent needs when the plan and the parenting don’t always match up.
If you have a minute, please leave us a review. We love hearing listeners encouraging other listeners.
You can order Dr. Ken's book "Feeding The Mouth That Bites You" here
You can order Cynthia's book "Life Is Messy, God Is Good" here
You can pre-order Cynthia's book "How'd I Miss That" here
Got questions or feedback? We want to hear from you! podcast@feedingthemouth.com
Music provided by the great John David Kent - https://www.johndavidkent.com/
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- This July we are doing re-releases of our favorite episodes!
Episode 144: "You're Only Human" Part 2 Dr. Ken Interviews Dr. Kelly Kapic
Today we finish our great interview with Dr. Kelly Kapic, professor of theological studies at Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia. His book, "You're Only Human: How Your Limits Reflect God's Design and Why That's Good News" is a breath of fresh air for Christian parents who constantly struggle with their own limitations as parents.
In this second part, Kelly talks about how personal limitations reflects the human need for support from others. Should we be careful about "co-dependency" and other toxic relationships? What does humility really mean from a Christian perspective?
This is part two of two episodes. You can find Kelly's book here: https://www.amazon.com/Youre-Only-Human-Limits-Reflect/dp/1587435101
If you have a minute, please leave us a review. We love hearing listeners encouraging other listeners.
You can order Dr. Ken's book "Feeding The Mouth That Bites You" here
You can order Cynthia's book "Life Is Messy, God Is Good" here
You can pre-order Cynthia's book "How'd I Miss That" here
Got questions or feedback? We want to hear from you! podcast@feedingthemouth.com
Music provided by the great John David Kent - https://www.johndavidkent.com/
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Feeding The Mouth That Bites You: Parenting Teens Into Adulthood
A weekly podcast on parenting teens and launching them into the world. Hosted by Cynthia Yanof with Dr. Ken Wilgus, author of the book "Feeding The Mouth That Bites You."Podcast website
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