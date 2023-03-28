A weekly podcast on parenting teens and launching them into the world with Dr. Ken Wilgus, author of the book "Feeding The Mouth That Bites You" and hosted by A... More
Available Episodes
Episode 140: "Why Are You Telling Me This?" Complications In Communicating With Teens
Having a relationship where your teenager shares everything with their parents is a good thing... right? Today we talk about complications in the idealistic expectation that parents want teenagers who tell them everything that is going on in their lives. Sometimes there's reason to actually ask a teenager, "... why are you telling me this?" After all, did you tell your parents everything you did when you were a teenager? Dr. Ken even admits a secret he never told his parents!
Join us on Patreon for bonus content and more: https://www.patreon.com/FeedingTheMouthThatBitesYou
Got questions or feedback? We want to hear from you!
[email protected]
Get the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Feeding-Mouth-That-Bites-You/dp/1514762374/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1667269257&sr=8-1
4/25/2023
16:59
Episode 139: Trash Talk, Verbal Sparring and Teenagers
Jessica and Ashley revive an axiom they learned in a Bible study, "our words should build, bless and benefit." How could any Christian parent disagree with these goals for our children? Well... Dr. Ken has some concerns! Today we consider the purpose of words that may seem critical. Verbal sparring can be an advanced form of "rough-housing" which, research indicates, can be helpful for children and teenagers. We also discuss the necessity of connection in shared humor and put-downs. How can parents help teens navigate these choppy social waters?
4/18/2023
19:20
Episode 138: A Spring Checklist For Feeding The Mouth Parents
This week we review a checklist of the stuff parents need to be doing this spring to move planned emancipation along. Especially for parents of high school seniors, now is the time to be mostly finished with giving over freedoms including... electronics, attending church etc. Scary stuff but necessary to finish well. We also talk about items on the list for parents of early and middle adolescents. Now is the time to be thinking about summer jobs, camps etc. We cover these and other items on your "spring Feeding The Mouth checklist."
4/11/2023
26:36
Episode 137: How To Talk To Teens About School Shootings
School shootings only add to parents' fears for their child's safety and well-being. These fears make it hard for parents to know how to or even if they should talk to their kids about these events. As you might guess, Dr. Ken suggests there are important differences in the way parents should talk to children vs adolescents. Is this the time to talk about gun-control or mental health laws? Is it bad to let teenagers see your own emotional reactions? What if my teenager is uncomfortable with praying in times like these?
4/4/2023
15:08
Episode 136: Parents Who Can't Stop Checking, Nagging Or Reminding Their Teens
Once a parent has given over an area of freedom to their teenager, they must NOT continue to check and remind their kid about it. Letting the natural consequences of your teen's choices fall on them is necessary to teens developing responsibility in managing more and more areas of their lives. On the other hand, parents shouldn't be saddled with constantly "biting their tongue" while watching them make poor choices. Today we discuss this difficult balance between leaving teens to make their own choices while communicating with them when they seem to be making bad choices.
