This July we are doing re-releases of our favorite episodes!

Episode 222: Defiant or Dysregulated?



This week on Feeding the Mouth That Bites You, Dr. Ken unpacks a word every parent has heard lately—dysregulation—and what it really looks like in teenagers. Spoiler: it’s not always as clinical or mysterious as it sounds. Sometimes it’s just what we used to call “spiraling” or “losing it.”



We talk about how to tell the difference between a teen who’s simply being disrespectful and one who’s truly overwhelmed by emotion, and why calling everything “dysregulation” can actually make parenting harder. Dr. Ken breaks down what’s happening when your teen crosses that line from moody to out-of-control, why they can usually hold it together outside the home, and what to do when they can’t.



We also get real about what happens when we join the chaos. If you’ve ever found yourself matching your teen’s energy (or volume), this conversation will give you a few tools—and probably a laugh—to help you step back and respond differently. It’s a practical, hope-filled episode for every parent navigating big emotions, slammed doors, and late-night drama.



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You can order Dr. Ken's book "Feeding The Mouth That Bites You" here

You can order Cynthia's book "Life Is Messy, God Is Good" here

You can pre-order Cynthia's book "How'd I Miss That" here



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Music provided by the great John David Kent - https://www.johndavidkent.com/



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