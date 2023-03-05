Pull up a seat and get ready to step into the woman you’re about to become. Join alongside National Bestselling Author, Jordan Lee Dooley, for this workshop-sty... More
When Life Gives You More Than You Can Handle (Ft. Nicole Jacobsmeyer)
When life doesn’t go how we thought it would, it can be difficult to navigate the tension between the hope and faith we have and the pain we are experiencing. How can we learn to trust God even when the outcomes aren’t what we hoped? And how can we lean into joy when our circumstances are far from happy?In this episode, Jordan speaks with author Nicole Jacobsmeyer about how to walk in joy and faith when life seems to give you more than you can handle. Tune in to this episode to learn:The difference between happiness and joy and what they look like in difficult seasonsHow to hold space for both positive and challenging emotionsThe difference between a theology of glory and a theology of suffering and why it’s important to understand the differenceHow being grounded in God’s Word can help us find joyWhat to do when you experience deep pain and suffering that doesn't match up with what they read in the BibleHow to support or comfort a friend who's facing something really painfulWant to dig deeper? Check out these links mentioned in the episode:@nicole.jacobsmeyer on Instagramnicolejacobsmeyer.comTake Back Your Joy by Nicole JacobsmeyerEmbrace Your Almost
5/3/2023
26:11
How to Support Your Thyroid and Metabolic Health (Ft. Jessica Ash)
For a while now, the health and wellness space has pushed a go go go mentality to women, often promoting intense workouts, dieting, and fasting.This, along with society’s idea of hustle culture has led many women into a never-ending hamster wheel of activity.But many of these ideas go against how the female body works - and can lead to poorer health overall.Many women are finding themselves exhausted and stressed. And the question is: how does this affect our thyroid, cycles, and metabolic health? And what can we do to better support and nourish our bodies?In this episode, Jordan talks with functional nutritionist and expert on all things metabolism and women’s health, Jessica Ash, about how to work with their body to support their metabolic and thyroid health.There is so much packed into this episode. Tune in to learn:The connection between the metabolism and the thyroidThe importance of getting enough protein in your dietTypes of stress and how they affect thyroid healthHow proper nourishment affects your cyclesWhat a pro metabolic style of eating looks likeDifferent methods you can use to track how your metabolism is functioningWant to dig deeper? Check out these links mentioned in the episode:@jessicaashwellness on [email protected] on YouTubejessicaashwellness.comFully Nourished courseLifestyle Overhaul Guide
4/26/2023
52:46
Tips to Eating Healthy on the Go
Does this sound familiar? 🙋♀️ You decided to go on a fun trip, but you’re worried about how to eat healthy while you’re there. Whether you’re planning a week-long vacation or just eating out for the night, finding the balance between having the freedom to enjoy yourself and still nourishing your body to support your hormones can be tricky! In this episode, Jordan shares her top tips and ideas for how to eat healthy on the go (and they may not be what you think!). Tune in to this episode to learn:How to have the right mindset around eating outBest tips for eating healthy on road tripsHealthy and stress-free snack ideasTips for ordering healthy at a restaurantHow to support your blood sugar while traveling Ways to stay hydrated and support your mineralsWant to learn more about living a healthy lifestyle? Check out Jordan’s Lifestyle Overhaul Guide.
4/19/2023
25:33
Holding Onto Hope When Life Is Hard (Ft. Toni Collier)
Most of us want to (and try to) avoid pain at all costs - and that includes reliving pain we experienced in the past.Yes, we want to find healing, but as great as that sounds, the reality is that the journey to get there is not always easy. In fact, the healing process itself can be pretty painful. Sometimes it seems easier to try and skip past the healing process altogether. But as painful as the healing journey can be, it’s worth it!In this episode, Jordan speaks with author, speaker, and founder of Broken Crayons Still Color, Toni Collier, about how to discover healing after pain.Toni shares practical steps and biblical wisdom that you won’t want to miss! Tune in to learn:The importance of addressing the hurt to find healing Why healing is often not quick, easy, or linear (and why numbing our emotions doesn’t help)Practical ways you can be more intentional about spending time with God even when you’re in the middle of your painHow to know when you’re ready to share something that you’ve been healing from The importance of healing before helpingMyths that people may believe about going to therapy and how therapy can make a differenceWant to dig deeper into this topic? Explore these links mentioned in this episode: [email protected] on InstagramBrave Enough to Be BrokenEmbrace Your Almost
4/12/2023
29:20
Becoming Mom and Dad: Our Path to Parenthood
If you haven’t heard, we recently welcomed our son into our family, who came into our lives in the most divine way. I’ve been slow to share this news because over the last few years, I’ve really leaned into the beauty of maintaining privacy and boundaries with sacred things like this. So we’ve been taking time for just our family, soaking in these special moments, before inviting the whole world in. But I think it’s time to share this story and we wanted to do so in a podcast episode to give it its proper space. A simple Instagram caption just wouldn’t do it justice. A little backstory: back when we were engaged and had no idea what our family-building journey would look like, we agreed that we wanted to adopt one day. Adoption was always part of our family’s “plan,” we just didn’t know the timing. That said, adoption has never been a "Plan B" or a backup plan. It’s always been something we’ve felt called to — even before we began to struggle with recurrent pregnancy loss. Then through our involvement with Safe Families, as well as through loss, we felt the Lord nudging us to open our hands and hearts to adoption early in our family-building journey. We felt God was asking us to open all the doors to building a family and to trust Him with the order of how it would all play out.So, in January 2022, we started the adoption process and in January 2023, we were blessed to bring home our son, Noah. We feel it’s important to share this story because it seems like all you ever hear is horror stories about adoption, but we truly had the most incredible experience from start to finish - and it’s important for those positive stories to be shared, too.So tune in to this episode to learn: Why we chose to pursue adoption early in our family-building journeyMore about the adoption processThe birth experience from our perspectiveOur answers to commonly asked questionsThe unexpected lessons God taught us along the wayThank you for celebrating this miracle with us. Every life is a miracle but there’s something unique and special and gospel-centered about the miracle of adoption… and we are humbled and honored that God would invite us into parenthood in this most redemptive and beautiful way. xo,Jordan and Matt
Pull up a seat and get ready to step into the woman you’re about to become. Join alongside National Bestselling Author, Jordan Lee Dooley, for this workshop-style podcast uniquely designed to help working women (like you!) steward your home, health, and work well – whatever your work looks like in this season.
Each week, you’ll walk away with implementable steps to improve your everyday life as an ambitious woman. From cultivating a home to managing money well, women’s health to clean living, time management to goal setting, we cover it.
Rooted in faith, inspired by Proverbs 31, and jam-packed with practical takeaways, each episode will inspire and equip you to pursue your dreams while prioritizing the most important things, or as J likes to say, “own your everyday.”
Come invited, leave ignited.