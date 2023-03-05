Becoming Mom and Dad: Our Path to Parenthood

If you haven’t heard, we recently welcomed our son into our family, who came into our lives in the most divine way. I’ve been slow to share this news because over the last few years, I’ve really leaned into the beauty of maintaining privacy and boundaries with sacred things like this. So we’ve been taking time for just our family, soaking in these special moments, before inviting the whole world in. But I think it’s time to share this story and we wanted to do so in a podcast episode to give it its proper space. A simple Instagram caption just wouldn’t do it justice. A little backstory: back when we were engaged and had no idea what our family-building journey would look like, we agreed that we wanted to adopt one day. Adoption was always part of our family’s “plan,” we just didn’t know the timing. That said, adoption has never been a "Plan B" or a backup plan. It’s always been something we’ve felt called to — even before we began to struggle with recurrent pregnancy loss. Then through our involvement with Safe Families, as well as through loss, we felt the Lord nudging us to open our hands and hearts to adoption early in our family-building journey. We felt God was asking us to open all the doors to building a family and to trust Him with the order of how it would all play out.So, in January 2022, we started the adoption process and in January 2023, we were blessed to bring home our son, Noah. We feel it’s important to share this story because it seems like all you ever hear is horror stories about adoption, but we truly had the most incredible experience from start to finish - and it’s important for those positive stories to be shared, too.So tune in to this episode to learn: Why we chose to pursue adoption early in our family-building journeyMore about the adoption processThe birth experience from our perspectiveOur answers to commonly asked questionsThe unexpected lessons God taught us along the wayThank you for celebrating this miracle with us. Every life is a miracle but there’s something unique and special and gospel-centered about the miracle of adoption… and we are humbled and honored that God would invite us into parenthood in this most redemptive and beautiful way. xo,Jordan and Matt