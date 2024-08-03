Special Episode: Celebrating the Launch of "Go, Grow, Glow!"
Join us for a heartwarming and inspiring episode as we celebrate the release of the brand new children’s book, Go, Grow, Glow! In this special installment, we take you behind the scenes of this exciting journey—from the initial spark of inspiration to the creative process that brought the book to life. Discover how the idea blossomed into a delightful story designed to encourage children to explore their potential and shine brightly in the world. I’ll share insights into the challenges and triumphs of writing and illustrating a children’s book, along with tips and tricks for aspiring authors looking to embark on their own literary adventure.Whether you're a parent, educator, or simply a lover of children's literature, this episode is packed with valuable advice and inspiration. Tune in to learn how you can turn your ideas into stories that inspire the next generation! GET IN TOUCH🌍 My website - www.eugenejhamilton.org🌍 Advertise with me: [email protected] CHILDRENS BOOK: 📕Go, Grow, Glow!! https://www.eugenejhamilton.org/childrens-book🎙️Listen to the showiTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-eugene-hamilton-podcast/id1750014689Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5fF8SDdpGX9yzYb9KYhuFTSubscribe now and join the GROW SQUAD fam! Let’s GROW!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
11:44
How To Find Happiness By Letting Go!!
Are you tired of feeling stuck and unhappy? Do you feel like you're constantly searching for something more, but can't quite put your finger on what it is? It's time to let go of the things that are holding you back and discover the secret to true happiness! In this episode, we'll explore the importance of letting go and finding happiness from within. Learn how to break free from the chains of negativity and unlock a life of joy, peace, and fulfillment. Get ready to transform your life and find the happiness you've always been searching for! Join me as I challenge myself to let go of everything holding me back and discover my true path to happiness!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
15:49
Why Midlife Can The Best Time To Start Over!!!
Are you feeling stuck in your 30s, 40s or 50s and wondering if it's too late to make a change? The good news is that it's never too late to start fresh and pursue your goals and dreams! In this episode, we'll explore the mindset shifts and strategies you need to get started on a new path, no matter your age. Whether you're looking to switch careers, start a business, or simply find more purpose and fulfillment in life, this episode will inspire and motivate you to take action. So, if you're ready to turn your life around and make the most of your years, keep listening!GET IN TOUCH🌍 My website - www.eugenejhamilton.org🌍 Advertise with me: [email protected] READING: 📕Atomic Habits(James Clear) https://amzn.to/3xlJT9GSubscribe now and join the GROW SQUAD fam! Let’s GROW!Have A Questions You Would Like Asked On The Pod: Tweet me @eugenejhamilton or email me at [email protected]. Disclaimer: Some of these links are affiliate links, which means I may get a commission if you purchase.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
15:51
MENTORS Can Change Your Life Forever!!
Having a mentor in your life can be a game-changer! They can provide guidance, support, and valuable insights that can help you achieve your goals and unlock your full potential. In this episode, we'll explore the transformative power of mentors and how they can change your life forever. From overcoming self-doubt and imposter syndrome to gaining confidence and clarity, we'll dive into the ways in which mentors can make a lasting impact. Whether you're just starting out on your journey or looking to take your life to the next level, this video is for anyone who's ready to unlock their full potential and live a more fulfilling life. So, if you're ready to be inspired and motivated, keep listening until the end!BOOK OF THE MONTH: 📕Atomic Habits(James Clear) https://amzn.to/4bw8aYJ🎙️Listen to the showiTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-eugene-hamilton-podcast/id1750014689Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5fF8SDdpGX9yzYb9KYhuFTSubscribe now and join the GROW SQUAD fam! Let’s GROW!GET IN TOUCH🌍 My website - www.eugenejhamilton.org🌍 Advertise with me: [email protected]: Some of these links are affiliate links, which means I may get a commission if you purchase.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
--------
16:28
The 1-Minute Speech That Will Change Your Life Forever!!
Are you ready to transform your life in just 60 seconds? In this powerful episode , we unveil "The 1-Minute Speech That Will Change Your Life Forever." Discover the words that can inspire you to take action, shift your mindset, and unlock your true potential. Whether you're seeking motivation, clarity, or direction, this speech is designed to resonate with you deeply. Join us as we break down the key components of this life-altering message and explore how it can inspire you to make meaningful changes in your life. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell for more transformative content! Remember, change begins with a single thought—let's make it count!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Welcome to the Eugene Hamilton Podcast, your go-to source for inspiration, elevation, hope, and empowerment! Engage with us each week as we dive into inspiring stories, transformative strategies, and actionable motivation that will push you to unlock your full potential and elevate to new and exciting levels in your life. Get ready to laugh, reflect, imagine, and transform! LET’S GROW!